California State

ca.gov

State of Emergency Due to Fires

The California Department of Education (CDE) Nutrition Services Division is sending this notice to all participants in the Child Nutrition Programs located in Riverside, El Dorado, and Placer Counties in response to an emergency proclamation issued on September 8, 2022 by Governor Gavin Newsom regarding the Fairview and Mosquito Fires.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ca.gov

Attorney General Bonta Warns Against Illegal Price Gouging Following Governor’s Emergency Declaration in Riverside, El Dorado, and Placer Counties

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a consumer alert following the Governor’s declaration of a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire and for El Dorado and Placer counties due to the Mosquito Fire. These fires have threatened multiple communities and forced tens of thousands of evacuations since they began earlier this week. In today’s alert, Attorney General Bonta reminds all Californians that price gouging during a state of emergency is illegal under Penal Code Section 396. Californians who believe they have been the victim of price gouging should report it to their local authorities or to the Attorney General at oag.ca.gov/report.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ca.gov

Cal OES Expands Prepositioning of Firefighting Resources, Personnel as Tropical Storm Arrives, Fire Conditions Worsen

As Tropical Storm Kay approaches the southern part of the state and extreme fire activity intensifies statewide, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has strategically prepositioned critical fire resources and personnel across the state. The prepositioned fire resources for Tropical Storm Kay include:. Pre-positioned in Region...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ca.gov

Cal OES Continues Prepositioning of Firefighting Resources, Personnel Statewide as Fire Activity Spreads

With extreme heat forecast through Friday and fire activity spreading, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has strategically prepositioned critical fire resources to include fire engines, water tenders, hand crews, dozers and dispatchers in 18 counties across the state. The prepositioned fire resources include:. Orange County:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ca.gov

Groundwater Users Can Now Review Fee Information Online

Groundwater users in the Petaluma Valley, Santa Rosa Plain and Sonoma Valley basins can now review annual fee information online through the Groundwater User Information Data Exchange (GUIDE) program. GUIDE is a service of Sonoma County’s groundwater sustainability agencies (GSAs). The program allows groundwater users to review estimated or actual...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ca.gov

San Ramon Receives Helen Putnam Award 2022

The League of California Cities announced yesterday that Contra Costa County and 19 area cities and towns, including the City of San Ramon, received the esteemed 2022 Helen Putnam Award for Excellence in Intergovernmental Collaboration for the development of the A3 Community Crisis Response initiative, which seeks to transform the region’s behavioral health care and emergency response system.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
ca.gov

End of Session Update – September Newsletter

I am pleased to give you all an update on our accomplishments in the 2022 legislative year. This year we sent 16 bills to the Governor’s desk to bring equity to the workplace, expand access to higher education, increase access to healthcare, and protect our communities from the impacts of pollution. Below is a list of our legislative accomplishments, including more information and relevant articles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ca.gov

NEWS RELEASE: California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section

LOS ANGELES – The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority) has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director...
BURBANK, CA
ca.gov

Attorney General Bonta and District Attorney Spitzer Announce Criminal Charges Against Amplify Energy for Huntington Beach Oil Spill

SANTA ANA – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer today announced the filing of misdemeanor charges against Amplify Energy, Beta Operating Company, and San Pedro Bay Pipeline (collectively, “Amplify”) for discharging approximately 25,000 gallons of petroleum from an underwater pipeline off the coast of Huntington Beach in October 2021. The charges are the result of an investigation led by the California Department of Justice, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Orange County District Attorney's Office. As part of a plea agreement entered today in the Orange County Superior Court, Amplify will plead no contest to six misdemeanor charges, pay $4.9 million in fines and penalties to the state and the county in what is believed to be the largest state misdemeanor criminal fine in Orange County history, and be placed on probation for 12 months. Amplify separately will pay a $7.1 million federal fine and also will reimburse federal agencies for expenses incurred during the response to the spill.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ca.gov

Governor Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency in Riverside, El Dorado and Placer Counties Due to Fires

Amid continued dangerous fire weather, Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire and for El Dorado and Placer counties due to the Mosquito Fire. The Fairview Fire has burned more than 19,000 acres and caused civilian fatalities. Both fires are threatening multiple communities and critical infrastructure, forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
ca.gov

Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 9.7.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Ana Matosantos, 46, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the State Personnel Board. Matosantos served as Cabinet Secretary in the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom from 2019 to 2022. She was President of Matosantos Consulting from 2013 to 2018 and joined the Newsom transition team in 2018. Matosantos was Director of the California Department of Finance from 2009 to 2013 and Chief Deputy Director for Budgets from 2008 to 2009. She was Deputy Legislative Secretary for Health and Human Services and Veteran Affairs in the Office of Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger from 2007 to 2008. She served in several positions at the California Health and Human Services Agency, including as Assistant Secretary for Programs and Fiscal Affairs and Associate Secretary for Legislative Affairs from 2004 to 2007. Matosantos was Human Services Consultant at the Senate Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review from 2002 to 2004. She was a Consultant at the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services from 2000 to 2002. Matosantos was a California Senate Fellow from 1999 to 2000. She is a member of the University of California Board of Regents. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $54,114. Matosantos is a Democrat.
CALIFORNIA STATE

