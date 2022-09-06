SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Ana Matosantos, 46, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the State Personnel Board. Matosantos served as Cabinet Secretary in the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom from 2019 to 2022. She was President of Matosantos Consulting from 2013 to 2018 and joined the Newsom transition team in 2018. Matosantos was Director of the California Department of Finance from 2009 to 2013 and Chief Deputy Director for Budgets from 2008 to 2009. She was Deputy Legislative Secretary for Health and Human Services and Veteran Affairs in the Office of Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger from 2007 to 2008. She served in several positions at the California Health and Human Services Agency, including as Assistant Secretary for Programs and Fiscal Affairs and Associate Secretary for Legislative Affairs from 2004 to 2007. Matosantos was Human Services Consultant at the Senate Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review from 2002 to 2004. She was a Consultant at the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services from 2000 to 2002. Matosantos was a California Senate Fellow from 1999 to 2000. She is a member of the University of California Board of Regents. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $54,114. Matosantos is a Democrat.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO