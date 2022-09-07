ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

EDITORIAL: Curfew Intends to Hold Parents Accountable for Their Child’s Safety

The holiday weekend ended with gun violence and murder in Prince George’s County and D.C. In all, 10 people were shot and four lives were lost in Prince George’s over the three-day holiday weekend marking the deadliest month in the county in over three decades. The rippling effect of gun violence occurred all over the U.S. In Chicago, 55 people were reportedly shot, 11 fatally, while 10 people were killed and 23 injured in shooting incidents in Philadelphia. Mass shootings, where four or more people were shot and killed, occurred in Norfolk, Va., Charleston, S.C., Birmingham, Ala., and, the deadliest, in St. Paul, Minn.
“The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.”

On Labor Day, I was unfortunately the victim of the gold sedan flasher (this time on 15th and Fuller in Columbia Heights). I was shocked by the situation and didn’t really think to report it, but then I saw posts about (almost certainly) the same man terrorizing women in other areas of the city. That spurred me to report the crime, primarily because I know this type of repeated behavior often escalates to more violent sex crimes, and I reached out to another victim to get the detective on the case’s phone number. The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.
Family Friend Sentenced For Raping Minor After Moving Into Anne Arundel County Home

A Virginia man has been sentenced to 36 years in prison after he was convicted of sexually abusing a child of a family friend for two years, authorities say. Anne Arundel County Police and Department of Social Services first received a report that Hector Rojo, 27, had sexually abused the minor victim on Oct. 22, 2020, according to Anne Arundel County Government officials.
Some in DC calling for curfew enforcement

WASHINGTON — Leaders in Prince George's County will begin enforcing a curfew this weekend, citing an increase in gun violence and carjackings in the county. Now, some voices in the District are urging leaders there to do the same. Community leaders like former Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Christopher Hawthorne in...
Maryland’s obsession with trying children as adults

Marilyn Mosby came back with the charges in short order. It had been a week since Timothy Reynolds, a 48-year-old white man, was shot and killed after confronting a group of squeegee kids while wielding a bat. And, within a few hours of his arrest, the 15-year-old Black boy accused of gunning down Reynolds was charged with first-degree murder.
‘Positive Influence': Prince George's Teen Who Went to Jail Says Intervention Turned His Life Around

When the clock strikes 11:59 p.m. Friday, police in Prince George's County, Maryland, will begin enforcing a curfew for children 16 and younger. The curfew is the county's response to a months-long spike in crime involving teens and children. But some say the curfew isn't the answer to the problem and won't do much for kids who come from low-income or broken households.
