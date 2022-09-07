Read full article on original website
Not all police in Prince George’s Co. will be enforcing curfew
A lot has been made about the curfew that county leaders say Prince George’s County, Maryland, police will begin strictly enforcing again this weekend. But some of the county’s biggest municipal departments won’t be involved in it. “In Bowie we have the city charter that does not...
Grieving mother applauds transfer of juvenile judge in Prince George's Co.
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — There’s been a shake-up at the Prince George’s County Courthouse in the wake of bitter complaints that the judge in charge of the juvenile court has been too easy on dangerous teen offenders. A new judge has been put in charge of the...
Maryland Gang Member Who Goes By 'Crazy' Sentenced For Assaulting Fellow 'Crip' Behind Bars
A “Crips” gang member in Maryland who has a fitting nickname will spend more than a decade in prison after engaging in gang activity and assaulting a man who allegedly disrespected his crew while behind bars, federal officials announced. Baltimore resident Ridgley “Crazy” Shipley, 32, was sentenced to...
Prince George’s curfew puts branches of government at odds
Prince George’s County Angela Alsobrooks (D) held a press conference on Labor Day to announce a controversial decision to step up enforcement of a... The post Prince George’s curfew puts branches of government at odds appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Armed Robber Sentenced For Committing Armed Robbery In Baltimore
A 23-year-old man who was out on supervised release for a prior armed robbery will spend more than a decade in prison after being sentenced for a second robbery in Maryland, federal officials said. Fort Washington resident Rico Dashiell was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison by US Judge...
Suitland man impersonating officer sentenced in 2021 Bryans Road case
LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Friday, September 2, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Clyde William Peterson, 52, to 10 years in prison for First-Degree Assault. On July 1, 2022, Peterson entered a guilty plea to the aforementioned charge. On July 13, 2021, officers […]
EDITORIAL: Curfew Intends to Hold Parents Accountable for Their Child’s Safety
The holiday weekend ended with gun violence and murder in Prince George’s County and D.C. In all, 10 people were shot and four lives were lost in Prince George’s over the three-day holiday weekend marking the deadliest month in the county in over three decades. The rippling effect of gun violence occurred all over the U.S. In Chicago, 55 people were reportedly shot, 11 fatally, while 10 people were killed and 23 injured in shooting incidents in Philadelphia. Mass shootings, where four or more people were shot and killed, occurred in Norfolk, Va., Charleston, S.C., Birmingham, Ala., and, the deadliest, in St. Paul, Minn.
“The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.”
On Labor Day, I was unfortunately the victim of the gold sedan flasher (this time on 15th and Fuller in Columbia Heights). I was shocked by the situation and didn’t really think to report it, but then I saw posts about (almost certainly) the same man terrorizing women in other areas of the city. That spurred me to report the crime, primarily because I know this type of repeated behavior often escalates to more violent sex crimes, and I reached out to another victim to get the detective on the case’s phone number. The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.
Juvenile Among Two Shot In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Homicide Branch of the Washington, D.C. MPD is investigating a shooting...
‘Not dealing in theory’: Prince George’s Co. executive responds to curfew criticisms
What can those under 17 years old expect when they are caught out after curfew in Prince George’s County, Maryland?. County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said that the first thing officers will do is “educate youth on the curfew and tell them to go home.”. She’s also hoping that...
D.C. Suspects Who Robbed And Assaulted Victim Caught on Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an robbery and assault...
'Lenient' Prince George's County judge taken off youth cases
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - As leaders try to get a handle on crime in Prince George’s County, a judge is being reassigned following complaints he has been too lenient on youth offenders. Sources explained to FOX 5 that Judge Peter Killough was not banned but essentially removed from...
Family Friend Sentenced For Raping Minor After Moving Into Anne Arundel County Home
A Virginia man has been sentenced to 36 years in prison after he was convicted of sexually abusing a child of a family friend for two years, authorities say. Anne Arundel County Police and Department of Social Services first received a report that Hector Rojo, 27, had sexually abused the minor victim on Oct. 22, 2020, according to Anne Arundel County Government officials.
Wanted Woman Arrested In Connection to Suitland Summer Robbery
Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a July robbery in Suitland, authorities say. Tanijah Evon Lee was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 31 for the robbery of a victim in the 3900 block of Suitland Road on Saturday, July 30, according to Prince George's County police. Detectives say that...
39 Year-Old Man Charged In D.C. Homicide
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department Major Crash Investigations Unit has made...
Some in DC calling for curfew enforcement
WASHINGTON — Leaders in Prince George's County will begin enforcing a curfew this weekend, citing an increase in gun violence and carjackings in the county. Now, some voices in the District are urging leaders there to do the same. Community leaders like former Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Christopher Hawthorne in...
Former Washington Commanders player sentenced to 3 months of house arrest
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video above is from Dec. 2021. Former Commanders player Deshazor Everett was sentenced to three months of house arrest Thursday after a Dec. 2021 crash that killed his girlfriend in Loudoun County. Police determined that 29-year-old Olivia Peters was sitting in the front seat...
D.C. Police Arrest Gunman Who Fired At Cops, Fled To Roof
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 36 year-old man was was arrested yesterday after firing a gun...
Maryland’s obsession with trying children as adults
Marilyn Mosby came back with the charges in short order. It had been a week since Timothy Reynolds, a 48-year-old white man, was shot and killed after confronting a group of squeegee kids while wielding a bat. And, within a few hours of his arrest, the 15-year-old Black boy accused of gunning down Reynolds was charged with first-degree murder.
‘Positive Influence': Prince George's Teen Who Went to Jail Says Intervention Turned His Life Around
When the clock strikes 11:59 p.m. Friday, police in Prince George's County, Maryland, will begin enforcing a curfew for children 16 and younger. The curfew is the county's response to a months-long spike in crime involving teens and children. But some say the curfew isn't the answer to the problem and won't do much for kids who come from low-income or broken households.
