Mavericks star Luka Doncic embroiled in a legal battle with his mother... as the Slovenian guard seeks to gain control over his own trademark
Luka Doncic is petitioning the US Patent and Trademark Office in order to gain control of his own name and trademark. Doncic is currently playing in the EuroBasket championships overseas with his home country of Slovenia - having recently dropped 47 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists in a win over France.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Says Michael Jordan Couldn't Win Championships Without Scottie Pippen, While LeBron James Won Multiple Championships With Other Players: "He Won Without Kyrie Irving. He Won Without Anthony Davis. He Won Without Dwyane Wade..."
For Lakers superstar LeBron James, there's hardly anything he hasn't done in the NBA. As a champion, MVP, and multiple-time All-Star, his career has been defined by greatness, which he has maintained even through various changing circumstances. It's a fact that has not escaped many in the community, including NBA...
Yardbarker
Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Gets Real On Her Relationship With LeBron James: "We Have A Line Of Communication Between The Two Of Us, And He Knows That He Can Reach Me Anytime..."
In Los Angeles, the Lakers are busy preparing for the season ahead. In the aftermath of another failed campaign and summer of turmoil, the franchise has made peace with its roster and intends to try, and make things work with who they have. Of course, the biggest influencer of L.A.'s...
Yardbarker
The Lakers Might Finally Get Back A Promising Star
The 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers was a series of should’ve, would’ve, could’ve. The team’s new star, Russell Westbrook, should’ve been better, and the team would’ve made it into the playoffs if LeBron James and Anthony Davis stayed healthy. Plus, the...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Why Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Respect Steve Nash: "When A Guy Makes 20 Times More Than You, It’s Gonna Be Hard For Them To Respect You..."
Just a few years ago, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving came together to hand-pick Steve Nash as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. After signing with Brooklyn in 2019, the Nets gave their new stars complete control, and nobody could have predicted what would follow. In just a few seasons,...
Yardbarker
Shannon Sharpe Rips Into Kevin Durant For Saying He Should Be A 99 Overall In NBA 2K23: "99 Overall Players Don't Get Swept In The First Round"
Kevin Durant was quite upset when NBA 2K revealed the player ratings for NBA 2K23 over the last few days. After finding out that he was going to be a 96 overall, tied with other top stars like LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Stephen Curry, but behind 97 overall Giannis Antetokounmpo. KD believed he should be a 99 overall and expressed that on his Twitter.
Yardbarker
Cavaliers Fans Are Predicting A Huge Future Trade
You can’t say that the Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t have a very important offseason. Their acquisition of Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz was downright huge and could change the trajectory of the team for years to come. But there are some people who think the team isn’t done...
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Says Stephen Curry Wouldn't Be Top 10 Or 15 Player Of All Time If Kevin Durant Didn't Join The Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry is gearing up for the 14th season of his NBA career. He has spent all his seasons donning the jersey of the Golden State Warriors. And during that time, he achieved a lot of things. Curry blossomed into stardom after a few years in the league, and since...
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Defends Russell Westbrook From Skip Bayless Insults: "Naw Skip, I Have A Good Feeling About This."
The Los Angeles Lakers seem set on heading into training camp for the 2022-23 season with their current roster which features two very bitter rivals together. Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook have years of animosity between them, with Beverley attacking Westbrook last season when Russ was struggling and Beverley was playing a crucial role in the Minnesota Timberwolves playoff push.
Yardbarker
The Cavaliers Are Excited To Welcome Back A Celebrated Vet
The Cleveland Cavaliers are known as one of the youngest teams in the NBA right now. Their core of youthful, powerful, up-and-coming players is easily one of the best in the league. However, that doesn’t mean the team doesn’t also invest in older, more experienced, and proven veterans.
Yardbarker
Report: Wizards unlikely to make a trade to clear out positional logjams
Despite having an overabundance of swingmen, the Washington Wizards aren’t expected to make any trades before the season to clear out their logjam and improve other parts of the roster. While the Wizards don’t have a roster overflowing with All-Star talent, there is one area they can look at...
Yardbarker
Luka Doncic Sues His Mother As He Attempts To Take Control Of His Brand Again
Luka Doncic may have been living a sweet moment with Team Slovenia, dominating the 2022 EuroBasket tournament, making it clear he's one of the top 5 players in the world right now. Following a terrific 2021/22 NBA season where Luka led his Dallas Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals, he's picked up things right where he left them with his national team, playing at the highest level in the premier European competition.
Yardbarker
Manu Ginobili Had An Epic Response When Gregg Popovich Asked Him Why He Takes Risky Shots: "I Am Manu. That's What I Do."
Manu Ginobili is one of the greatest sixth-men to ever pick up a basketball. A player of his caliber becomes the sixth man if there's a very convincing person behind his ear explaining why this sacrifice would be for the betterment of the team. That person was Gregg Popovich, who won 4 championships with Ginobili coming off the bench.
Yardbarker
Tracy McGrady Picked LeBron James As The Player He Would Build His Team Around In 2010: "There's A Guy Who Plays In Cleveland... He's Only The Best Player In Our League Right Now."
LeBron James is somehow still one of the best players in the world despite being on the cusp of his 20th season in the NBA. The King has defied Father Time to this point like perhaps no other basketball player has, and he has shown no signs of slowing down. Just last season, LeBron averaged over 30 points per game, a whopping total, one of the best of his whole career.
NBC Sports
Luka Doncic drops 47 in Slovenia’s 88-82 EuroBasket win over Rudy Gobert, France
The NBA season is still over a month away, but fans of the Dallas Mavericks have to be excited by Luka Doncic’s performance in the EuroBasket tournament. Doncic scored 47 points to lead Slovenia to an 88-82 win over Rudy Gobert and France. This was the second-most points scored in the tournament’s history, trailing only Eddy Terrace’s 63-point performance for Belgium in 1957.
Danny Ainge: After Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell trades, Jazz have 'plan in place' to assemble championship team
The Utah Jazz shocked basketball fans this offseason by trading away two of their core pieces in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, talking with the media for the first time since Utah traded Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, said it was clear the team needed to "transition" its roster this offseason.
Yardbarker
The Cleveland Cavaliers Could Create A Championship Team In 2024: LeBron And Bronny James Join Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland And Jarrett Allen
The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to start a very exciting 2022/23 NBA season where they'll boast their newly-formed Big 3 of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley. They already showed flashes of what could happen in the future when they reached the play-in tournament, but this year they are keen to go to the playoff and compete against the top teams in the Eastern Conference.
Yardbarker
The Nets Show Off Several New Faces On The Roster
The Brooklyn Nets are putting the finishing touches on their roster for the 2022-23 NBA season. Obviously, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will remain the biggest parts of the team. And while all of the focus has been on those two for the last several months, there are other pieces...
Dallas Mavericks Land Bojan Bogdanovic In Major Trade Scenario
So often, when a super team is formed in the NBA, a question is commonly asked: “just how much help does (Player X) need?” Usually, Player X is Kevin Durant, but that’s a topic for a different article. The question remains interesting. How much help does a...
