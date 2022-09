Job seekers will have the opportunity on September 28th from 3-6 PM to connect with over 50 employers with immediate openings in the greater Santa Barbara area. Interested job seekers that are looking for new careers are encouraged to attend. The State Street Job Fair will provide access to employers, from a wide variety of organizations and industries, who are seeking committed, hardworking, and enthusiastic employees to fill available positions.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO