It’s Decided: The Claw Clip Is Fall’s Hottest Hair Accessory—Shop These 12 From Amazon
There’s a hair accessory you’ve probably been seeing everywhere: the claw clip. Whether it’s pinned on Bella Hadid’s bun or attached to the handle of Harry Styles’ leopard print Gucci bag, you can’t step outside without seeing at least ten of them in one outing. Though it might sound like a painfully spiky contraption, it’s actually such an easy way to keep your hair up, and it’s giving the humble scrunchie a serious run for its money. This isn’t a new fashion phenomenon, however. Claw clips saw a huge surge in the ’90s and early 2000s and got a ton...
Celeb-Loved Brand Dolce Vita Dropped The Perfect Bags For Fall & They’re So Affordable
It’s not the first rodeo for Wild West-inspired streetwear. Cowboy boots have been riding high on the trend forecast for the past few seasons and are ready to take another lap this fall. The look pairs with a range of style aesthetics from school girl skirts to ‘70s-inspired denim so it’s no wonder the western trend has maintained its popularity. The next western accessory you’ll want to lasso in? The entirety of Dolce Vita’s handbag collection that just launched. Western style bags are about to experience a revival—though one could argue that the signature saddle shape has never (and will never)...
Celeb-Loved Shoe Brand Cariuma Drops Leopard Print Sneakers Just in Time for Fall
If you're looking for the new "it" sneaker for fall, it's time to meet Cariuma. The 100% vegan sneaker brand has been spotted on everyone, like Pete Davidson, Noah Centineo, Jon Hamm and Helen Mirren, proving that the classically cool kicks are versatile enough to fit anyone's style. In preparation...
EmRata Wears Her Own Swimwear to Bad Bunny’s Concert
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Emily Ratajkowski knows how to advertise great swimwear. When she headed to Bad Bunny’s concert at Yankee Stadium this past weekend, she wore her very own Inamorata one-piece maillot. The orange zebra print “Encinitas,” which retails for $160, features a diving décolletage and a high French cut. The author and entrepreneur wore the risqué swimwear with a tiny khaki mini skirt and a belt, along with her now-signature summer cowboy boots from Zara.
Janet Jackson Edges Up in a Mesh Top and Spiked Accessories for Christian Siriano Spring Summer 2023 Show
Janet Jackson had a front row seat to Christian Siriano’s Spring Summer 2023 ready-to-wear show held in New York wearing all black on Sept. 7, arriving with mass fan-fare and plenty of camera flash. The legend sat among an impressive line-up of fashionable faces. Dressed in a mesh top, Janet made her mark, the style allowing for her bra top to peek through. The “Rhythm Nation” singer wore a sleek black blazer jacket which she paired with a lengthy black skirt that fell to the floor. Accessorizing in a maximalist style, the 56-year-old stacked on sharp spiked black bangles, adding a bit...
Savage X Fenty Launches Elevated Loungewear
Discover the brand’s debut collection in the new category. Finding ways to give new life to loungewear was one of the hottest fashion trends this summer. Style enthusiasts proved that silk pajama sets are not only extremely comfortable for lounging but that they also have the versatility to be dressed up outside the house. Considering the leading style icon that Rihanna is, it comes as no surprise that Savage X Fenty remains on the fashion pulse by launching loungewear as the brand’s newest category.
Celebrity-Favorite UGG Boots and Slippers Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon: Shop Fall’s Must-Have Styles
UGG slippers and boots are a cozy autumn staple, and Amazon has tons of styles marked down to help update your shoes for the cooler months ahead. UGG boots have a shearling lining to help keep you warm and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic cozy shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
Behind the Atelier: Ashley Ciriaco of CIRIACO on Creating Timeless Streetwear-Esque Handbag Silhouettes
Behind the Atelier is a fashion-focused series that examines the unique backstories and design processes behind the fashion industry’s most captivating talents. Pulling back the curtain on each designer’s creative space and practice, Behind the Atelier provides an inside look into the industry’s most exciting names. For...
Selling Fast! Shop the Best Fall Looks From Amazon’s The Drop Collection
From sweater dresses to blazers, shop the 12 best products from Amazon’s The Drop Collection before fall — click for details
Gucci blush de beauté: We tried the designer beauty brand’s first powder blusher early and we adore it
Gucci is an iconic name, whether you love to shop the brand’s fashion, fragrance or beauty buys. It’s safe to say designer beauty ranges offer a more affordable way of owning pieces from famous fashion houses than splashing out on an outfit, and what we love about Gucci Beauty is the brand’s tendency to incorporate signature fashion touches into product packaging.As an example, the Gucci flora gorgeous gardenia and gorgeous jasmine bottles feature a pattern from the fashion house, so customers feel like they’re getting a statement piece from the brand’s collection in beauty form. Meanwhile, Gucci bloom eau de...
Tiffany Blue Inspired Fall's Most Elegant Pedicure Trend & We're Obsessed
With the changing of seasons comes a whole new assortment of pedicure color trends, even if you don’t exactly want to bid your summer sandals adieu just yet. There’s absolutely no reason you shouldn’t embrace pretty toes once fall rolls around — it’s one of the best forms of self-care. Among the top color choices this year, Anastasia Totty, LeChat Nails educator, predicts unexpectedly vibrant shades will be among the leading polishes for the season. “Bright colors like neon yellow will be a very popular add on to any pedicure this season,” she says.
Billie Eilish models stylish Gucci frames as she drives through the Hollywood Hills in new campaign for the designer's line of eyewear
Billie Eilish meets her match as the star of a new Gucci Eyewear campaign. The Grammy winner, 20, appears in a mysterious, film-noir style advertisement where she drives through the Hollywood Hills rocking her fashionable frames. The dreamy clip shows Billie zooming in a vintage blue car before eventually meeting...
Arket’s viral Breton jumper is back to help you nail transitional dressing
Each season, an item of clothing comes along that dominates both the pavements and our Instagram feeds – and last autumn, it was the turn of Arket’s Insta-famous Breton jumper.Achieving viral-fame after its debut, the coveted transitional piece has scarcely stayed in stock since. Now, it’s back for autumn 2022 – and it’s gone straight to the top of our wishlists.Late last year, it was near-impossible to escape the striped cotton piece in question. A mainstay in the wardrobes of influencers, fashion heads and minimalist dressers, it became the jumper of the season thanks to its easy-to-style, comfortable and chic...
‘The Woman King’: How Costume Designer Gersha Phillips Relied on African Artisans to Create Warrior Costumes (EXCLUSIVE)
Costume designer Gersha Phillips drew upon African tradition while creating outfits for “The Woman King,” Gina Prince-Bythewood’s movie about female warriors in the 1800s. The film starring Viola Davis will debut Sept. 9 at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival ahead of a Sept. 16 release by Sony’s TriStar. During her research, Phillips discovered that Agojie warriors in West Africa wore baggy pants during that time. Initially, she designed outfits in that style, but several iterations later, she incorporated wrap skirts — also seen in historical archives. Since the women were going to be moving a lot, Phillips says, “I had to...
Reese Witherspoon Gleams in Rainbow-Flecked Dress, Denim Jacket and Cinched Mules for Dinner in NYC
Reese Witherspoon was breezily dressed for dinner while out with her family in New York City. Stepping out with husband Tim Roth and son Deacon Philippe on Saturday night, the “Legally Blonde” star arrived for a dinner at Carbone in a tiered midi dress. Her black style featured a high waistline, given a whimsical finish from an allover multicolored metallic flecked pattern. Completing her ensemble was a blue denim jacket with turned-up sleeves, giving Witherspoon’s outfit an approachable and bohemian spin. She completed her outfit with gold hoop earrings, a thin bangle and a metallic silver pouch. When it came to shoes, Witherspoon’s...
Julia Fox Takes A Fall Risk in Leather Cutout Dress and Buckled Boots with Kitten Heels in NYC
Temperatures may be dropping, but that isn’t stopping Julia Fox from continuing her penchant for daring dresses and leather — even combining both at the same time. The “Uncut Gems” actress was spotted in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, posing in the rain in a black leather dress. Her low-cut style featured a waist-deep neckline with thin crossed straps, complete with a hem slit, structured corset-like stitching and grommet-studded leather straps skimmed the ground. Fox completed her ensemble with a monochrome twist, accessorizing with a matching shoulder bag and a set of polished pointed-toe ankle boots with wide buckled front straps and thin silver...
Emily Ratajkowski Gives Corset Top A Vintage Twist with ’90s Skirt and Cowboy Boots
Emily Ratajkowski revamped the corset top while out in New York City this week. While strolling in the Big Apple, the “My Body” author was seen in a cream satin midi skirt — a hallmark of ’90s fashion, which has gained resurgence this year. Giving the side-tied piece a romantically sleek element was a Miaou corset top, featuring cream-toned nylon with structured boning and a curved square neckline. The $265 Venus style was given a sharp finish with a lace-up back, as well as muted “Heavenly Bodies” print with a black gothic letter “M” in its background. Ratajkowski’s look was complete...
Products of the Week: Bose Earbuds, Dunkin’s Box O’ Beer and a Tabletop Solo Stove
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Bose drops the QuietComfort II to upend Apple, Dunkin returns with Harpoon Brewery for the fifth Pumpkin Spice Ale installation, and Solo Stove releases the pint-sized Mesa.
Heidi Klum Celebrates Her Husband Tom Kaulitz’s Birthday On a Private Jet In a Floral Cropped Top With Distressed Denim and Combat Boots
Heidi Klum celebrated her husband Tom Kaulitz’s 33 Birthday in the lap of luxury via a private jet in a post on Instagram made yesterday. The supermodel gathered everyone from Bill Kaulitz, Tom’s twin brother, to close friends to celebrate the rock star’s big day, donning festive hats and dishing out a cake for the occasion. While off duty, the “America’s Got Talent” star slipped into distressed white and light blue denim, the distressing mainly focused on the knees of the pants. The jeans were belted with a black leather belt decorated with silver eyelets that secured the trousers in place....
Miu Miu’s Ballet Flats Are the Shoes to Be Seen in This Autumn
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Dainty, satin-clad ballet slippers might not be the first thing you expect to see padding their way down an autumn/winter runway, yet Miu Miu paid no heed to weather constrictions and struck gold with its ballet-inspired pumps, which are fast becoming the shoe to be seen in this season.
