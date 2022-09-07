ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vogue

The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time

Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Inside Jennifer Aniston’s Vision for LolaVie

Her hair, her company, her terms. As Jennifer Aniston marks the first-year anniversary of LolaVie, her d-to-c hair care brand, she remains as committed to the category — and her vision — as ever.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards “The impetus for the brand was that I have a deep investment in hair, for numerous reasons,” said the actress, whose hairstyle as Rachel Green on “Friends” entered the pantheon of iconic styles like the bob and the buzz cut.  “I had really troublesome hair,...
HAIR CARE
Vogue Magazine

EmRata Wears Her Own Swimwear to Bad Bunny’s Concert

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Emily Ratajkowski knows how to advertise great swimwear. When she headed to Bad Bunny’s concert at Yankee Stadium this past weekend, she wore her very own Inamorata one-piece maillot. The orange zebra print “Encinitas,” which retails for $160, features a diving décolletage and a high French cut. The author and entrepreneur wore the risqué swimwear with a tiny khaki mini skirt and a belt, along with her now-signature summer cowboy boots from Zara.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Vanessa Hudgens Is a "Bad Barbie" in a Minidress and Platform Flip-Flops

Vanessa Hudgens is the latest celebrity to embrace Barbiecore. The actress posed on Instagram wearing a pink slipdress, and even captioned the post "Bad Barbie's." The '90s-inspired, mini style features an oversize floral print and thin straps for a retro feel. Posing beside two friends, Hudgens paired the slipdress with black platform flip flops, pink heart-shaped sunglasses, and even wore a pink scrunchie in her hair. She accessorized with a beaded necklace, hoop earrings, and an anklet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Katie Holmes’s Life In 14 Trend-Setting Outfits

From her early days in Dawson’s Creek to that internet-breaking “bradigan” moment, Katie Holmes’s life in style is one with many chapters. Historically, she might not have been the most agenda-setting dresser – less It-girl, more girl next door – yet the last three years have seen the actor burst back onto the fashion scene with a roll call of noteworthy outfits.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign

Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Sarah Ferguson attends Venice Film Festival alongside Hollywood A-list

The Duchess of York has made a surprise appearance at the Venice Film Festival.On Wednesday (7 September), Sarah Ferguson, 62, walked the red carpet alongside the likes of Hollywood A-listers Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman.Ferguson, who was married to Prince Andrew and is mother to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, attended the premiere of The Son.Dern and Jackman star in the film alongside Vanessa Kirby and Zen McGrath.The Son is based on director Florian Zeller’s 2018 stage play Le Fils, and acts as a prequel to The Father, which starred Olivia Colman and Sir Anthony Hopkins, the latter going on...
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Wows in a Sheer Sequin Gown at Fendi Show

Fendi made their grand debut at New York Fashion Week, with a glamorous, star-studded show at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. The event was staged in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Baguette, the house's It bag that rose to prominence in the 2000s and enjoyed a resurgence recently in the 2020s. The highly-anticipated show brought out some of New York's A-List celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker, who helped popularize the bag on "Sex and the City."
MANHATTAN, NY
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Straps Into Sleek Slingbacks, Mary Jane Heels and More for Sam Edelman’s Fall 2022 Campaign

Naomi Campbell is stepping into the fall season in style, thanks to Sam Edelman. The legendary supermodel is the brand’s newest campaign star for its glamorous Fall 2022 collection. The campaign, as shared on the brand’s Instagram page, finds Campbell in her signature dramatic style, posing in outfits including a black blazer minidress and a frothy feathered coat. Shot entirely in black and white by Steven Klein, the imagery is a callback to the classic editorials and advertisements of the ’90s, in true supermodel fashion. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Edelman (@sam_edelman) Of course, throughout, Campbell also...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Emily Ratajkowski Wears Star-printed Knwls Set for U.S. Open Appearance

Emily Ratajkowski had a standout fashion moment during her visit to the U.S. Open in New York.  On Wednesday, the model-turned-author arrived at the coveted tennis tournament wearing a two-piece, semi-sheer star-printed set by Knwls, created by Charlotte Knowles. She paired the look with pointed black booties and a black shoulder bag. More from WWDPhotos of Celebrities Wearing Pantone's Spring 2023 ColorsCreative Arts Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet LooksVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks She styled her hair in loose waves and kept her makeup simple.  Ratajkowski, along with her friend comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, watched Jessica Pegula of the U.S. play Poland’s Iga...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Glamour

Julia Fox Once Again Pictured Wearing What I’m Pretty Sure Is Clothes

While prairie dresses and puffy sleeves continue to dominate the grids of Instagram and the reels of TikTok, Julia Fox is once again taking over the streets with a decidedly darker aesthetic. Pictured in New York City in an open-front black leather sheath dress with studded details and wet hair, the It girlie is bringing Evil Queen to #Cottagecore's Snow White vibes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Brie Larson Glimmers in a Beaded Valentino Jumpsuit for the Premiere of Disney +’s ‘Growing Up’

Brie Larson attended the premiere of “Growing Up,” a new documentary coming to Disney + today. The event which took place yesterday at NeueHouse in Hollywood California, saw Larson dressed up in a daring beaded silver jumpsuit, making a statement at the event long after she left the red carpet. The “Caption Marvel” star wore head-to-toe Valentino, the reflective jumpsuit sporting a high neckline and no sleeves, streamlining the silhouette. Fitted with wide legged trousers and gleaming embellishments, Larson surely had heads turning, the sparkling ensemble further amplified with an equally brilliant monogrammed belt around her waist. Larson wore her hair slicked...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

Tilda Swinton’s Neon Yellow Hair in Venice Holds a Deeper Meaning

Nobody has a red-carpet presence quite like Tilda Swinton. With her otherworldly beauty and her playful eye for elegant, avant-garde designs, there’s a reason she’s become an enduring muse to filmmakers and fashion designers alike. But today in Venice, while she was attending a photo call to promote her new film The Eternal Daughter, her look held a deeper meaning.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Angelina Jolie’s Company Files $250 Million Lawsuit Against Brad Pitt

The battle continues. A company founded by Angelina Jolie filed a $250 million lawsuit against her ex-husband Brad Pitt over the French winery they purchased during their relationship. According to Page Six, court papers filed on Tuesday, September 6, claimed that Pitt, 58, attempted to “seize control” of the 1,300-acre...
CELEBRITIES

