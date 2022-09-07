Read full article on original website
Vogue
The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time
Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
Marsai Martin Shines In A Dolce And Gabbana Dress On The Red Carpet
The Black-ish star recently attended the Los Angeles premiere for "Honk For Jesus Save Your Soul" dressed to the nines in a sparkling leopard print Dolce & Gabbana dress and a ton of fun accessories.
Getting Steamy! Jennifer Aniston Teases Shower Time With Intimate Snap
Jennifer Aniston is getting a little cheeky on Instagram, gifting her millions of followers a steamy shower snap that teased her tanned back as shampoo ran down from her hair. Aniston captioned the photo, "Something’s coming 9.8.22." Fans couldn't get enough of the promotional teaser, with one writing, "Aww...
Emily Ratajkowski shows new sultry look inspired in back-to-school season
Is Emily Ratajowski going back to school? Well, not really. But the stunning actress is surely grabbing some inspiration from this year’s back-to-school season. Bringing the best preppy and sultry vibes in her most recent outfit, the author, who is currently going through a break-up, shared with her fans...
Inside Jennifer Aniston’s Vision for LolaVie
Her hair, her company, her terms. As Jennifer Aniston marks the first-year anniversary of LolaVie, her d-to-c hair care brand, she remains as committed to the category — and her vision — as ever.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards “The impetus for the brand was that I have a deep investment in hair, for numerous reasons,” said the actress, whose hairstyle as Rachel Green on “Friends” entered the pantheon of iconic styles like the bob and the buzz cut. “I had really troublesome hair,...
Kendall Jenner Flashed So Much Leg In This High-Slit White Dress For Her 818 Tequila Event
Kendall Jenner stunned in a sultry, elegant white gown to the 818 Tequila ‘Eight Reserve’ launch party— showing us all how to rock one last epic all-white summer outfit before Labor Day! The supermodel, 26, donned a floor-length, curve-hugging and asymmetrical dress by Rick Owens to the Malibu soiree, featuring an ultra-high slit that revealed her toned legs.
EmRata Wears Her Own Swimwear to Bad Bunny’s Concert
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Emily Ratajkowski knows how to advertise great swimwear. When she headed to Bad Bunny’s concert at Yankee Stadium this past weekend, she wore her very own Inamorata one-piece maillot. The orange zebra print “Encinitas,” which retails for $160, features a diving décolletage and a high French cut. The author and entrepreneur wore the risqué swimwear with a tiny khaki mini skirt and a belt, along with her now-signature summer cowboy boots from Zara.
Vanessa Hudgens Is a "Bad Barbie" in a Minidress and Platform Flip-Flops
Vanessa Hudgens is the latest celebrity to embrace Barbiecore. The actress posed on Instagram wearing a pink slipdress, and even captioned the post "Bad Barbie's." The '90s-inspired, mini style features an oversize floral print and thin straps for a retro feel. Posing beside two friends, Hudgens paired the slipdress with black platform flip flops, pink heart-shaped sunglasses, and even wore a pink scrunchie in her hair. She accessorized with a beaded necklace, hoop earrings, and an anklet.
Vogue
Katie Holmes’s Life In 14 Trend-Setting Outfits
From her early days in Dawson’s Creek to that internet-breaking “bradigan” moment, Katie Holmes’s life in style is one with many chapters. Historically, she might not have been the most agenda-setting dresser – less It-girl, more girl next door – yet the last three years have seen the actor burst back onto the fashion scene with a roll call of noteworthy outfits.
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign
Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
Sarah Ferguson attends Venice Film Festival alongside Hollywood A-list
The Duchess of York has made a surprise appearance at the Venice Film Festival.On Wednesday (7 September), Sarah Ferguson, 62, walked the red carpet alongside the likes of Hollywood A-listers Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman.Ferguson, who was married to Prince Andrew and is mother to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, attended the premiere of The Son.Dern and Jackman star in the film alongside Vanessa Kirby and Zen McGrath.The Son is based on director Florian Zeller’s 2018 stage play Le Fils, and acts as a prequel to The Father, which starred Olivia Colman and Sir Anthony Hopkins, the latter going on...
Kim Kardashian Wows in a Sheer Sequin Gown at Fendi Show
Fendi made their grand debut at New York Fashion Week, with a glamorous, star-studded show at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. The event was staged in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Baguette, the house's It bag that rose to prominence in the 2000s and enjoyed a resurgence recently in the 2020s. The highly-anticipated show brought out some of New York's A-List celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker, who helped popularize the bag on "Sex and the City."
Naomi Campbell Straps Into Sleek Slingbacks, Mary Jane Heels and More for Sam Edelman’s Fall 2022 Campaign
Naomi Campbell is stepping into the fall season in style, thanks to Sam Edelman. The legendary supermodel is the brand’s newest campaign star for its glamorous Fall 2022 collection. The campaign, as shared on the brand’s Instagram page, finds Campbell in her signature dramatic style, posing in outfits including a black blazer minidress and a frothy feathered coat. Shot entirely in black and white by Steven Klein, the imagery is a callback to the classic editorials and advertisements of the ’90s, in true supermodel fashion. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Edelman (@sam_edelman) Of course, throughout, Campbell also...
Emily Ratajkowski Wears Star-printed Knwls Set for U.S. Open Appearance
Emily Ratajkowski had a standout fashion moment during her visit to the U.S. Open in New York. On Wednesday, the model-turned-author arrived at the coveted tennis tournament wearing a two-piece, semi-sheer star-printed set by Knwls, created by Charlotte Knowles. She paired the look with pointed black booties and a black shoulder bag. More from WWDPhotos of Celebrities Wearing Pantone's Spring 2023 ColorsCreative Arts Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet LooksVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks She styled her hair in loose waves and kept her makeup simple. Ratajkowski, along with her friend comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, watched Jessica Pegula of the U.S. play Poland’s Iga...
AOL Corp
Julia Roberts wears gown embroidered with children's and husband's initials to 'Ticket to Paradise' premiere
Julia Roberts paid tribute to her family while out and about on the red carpet for the world premiere of her new movie, "Ticket to Paradise." The Oscar-winning actress posed for cameras wearing a custom Alexander McQueen look that included the embroidered initials of her children Henry, 15, and 17-year-old twins Phinnaeus and Hazel.
Julia Fox Once Again Pictured Wearing What I’m Pretty Sure Is Clothes
While prairie dresses and puffy sleeves continue to dominate the grids of Instagram and the reels of TikTok, Julia Fox is once again taking over the streets with a decidedly darker aesthetic. Pictured in New York City in an open-front black leather sheath dress with studded details and wet hair, the It girlie is bringing Evil Queen to #Cottagecore's Snow White vibes.
Brie Larson Glimmers in a Beaded Valentino Jumpsuit for the Premiere of Disney +’s ‘Growing Up’
Brie Larson attended the premiere of “Growing Up,” a new documentary coming to Disney + today. The event which took place yesterday at NeueHouse in Hollywood California, saw Larson dressed up in a daring beaded silver jumpsuit, making a statement at the event long after she left the red carpet. The “Caption Marvel” star wore head-to-toe Valentino, the reflective jumpsuit sporting a high neckline and no sleeves, streamlining the silhouette. Fitted with wide legged trousers and gleaming embellishments, Larson surely had heads turning, the sparkling ensemble further amplified with an equally brilliant monogrammed belt around her waist. Larson wore her hair slicked...
Tilda Swinton’s Neon Yellow Hair in Venice Holds a Deeper Meaning
Nobody has a red-carpet presence quite like Tilda Swinton. With her otherworldly beauty and her playful eye for elegant, avant-garde designs, there’s a reason she’s become an enduring muse to filmmakers and fashion designers alike. But today in Venice, while she was attending a photo call to promote her new film The Eternal Daughter, her look held a deeper meaning.
AOL Corp
Angelina Jolie’s Company Files $250 Million Lawsuit Against Brad Pitt
The battle continues. A company founded by Angelina Jolie filed a $250 million lawsuit against her ex-husband Brad Pitt over the French winery they purchased during their relationship. According to Page Six, court papers filed on Tuesday, September 6, claimed that Pitt, 58, attempted to “seize control” of the 1,300-acre...
The Handmaid's Tale premiere: Yvonne Strahovski stuns on the red carpet
Australian actress Yvonne Strahovski hit the red carpet at the Toronto Film Festival on Thursday for the premiere of season five of The Handmaid's Tale. The 39-year-old mother of two posed with cast members of the futuristic drama, including Elizabeth Moss and Christine Ko. Yvonne, who plays Serena in the...
