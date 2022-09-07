Read full article on original website
Bucs vs. Cowboys injury report: Good news, bad news for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys have updated their injury reports for Sunday night’s regular-season opener, and there are some big names among the changes in practice participation. Here’s the latest report from both teams following Thursday’s practices:. Bucs WR Chris Godwin. Bucs CB Zyon McCollum.
Joe Burrow: 3 bold predictions for Bengals QB in season opener vs. Steelers
With the Cincinnati Bengals set to open their season on Sunday, it is time for some Joe Burrow Week 1 bold predictions. The reigning AFC Super Bowl representatives will host the Pittsburgh Steelers, and expectations are very high for their franchise quarterback in 2022. Last season was almost perfect for...
Tom Brady faces pressure to produce behind Buccaneers' suspect offensive line: Here's what the numbers say
Off-the-field stories have grabbed a lot of headlines with Tom Brady this offseason, but don't overlook the potential red flag with the Buccaneers' revamped offensive line. The interior O-line has been overhauled after Ali Marpet retired, Alex Cappa signed with the Bengals and Ryan Jensen was placed on injured reserve with a serious knee injury. Outside of Brady's former teammate Shaq Mason, the likely replacements include Robert Hainsey and Luke Goedeke, recent draft picks with zero career starts under their belt.
Former HC Sean Payton believes Saints will dethrone Buccaneers for NFC South crown
Sean Payton stepped down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints after the 2021 season, transitioning to a job with Fox Sports as a studio analyst for the 2022 NFL season. While technically a member of the media now, it's clear where Payton's allegiance lies when it comes to the rivalry between the Saints and defending NFC South champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Broaddus scouts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Former NFL scout Bryan Broaddus has watched the tape on the Dallas Cowboys’ first opponent of the 2022 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Check out his breakdown of what it’ll take for the Boys to take down the Bucs in the video below.
Bucs WR Julio Jones has a new jersey number
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones will be wearing the No. 6 jersey this season. Jones has been wearing the No. 85 jersey since signing with the Bucs at the start of training camp, but most expected a number change following the final roster cuts, when more choices would become available.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Cowboys
With a Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 1 game scheduled against the Cowboys, a lot of eyes will be on the ageless Tom Brady and how he matches up against Dak Prescott in Dallas. Ahead of this Buccaneers-Cowboys game, we’ll be making our Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 1 predictions. Both...
Buccaneers Predicted to Trade for 2-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback in 2023
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are predicted to land a former 2-time Pro Bowl QB prior to the 2023 NFL season.
Bucs opt for committee of tight ends in post-’Gronk’ era
TAMPA — He has abandoned any sign of subtlety in his efforts to lure Rob Gronkowski from retirement. During his “Armchair QB” segment on the Bucs’ official website, quarterback Tom Brady delivers a Hail Mary of sorts when his career No. 1 target asks for a tattoo suggestion in a faux FaceTime chat.
