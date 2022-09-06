Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s fall menu introduces a cheesy treat straight from the 80s
McDonald’s has already given its menu a shakeup that will see some of its much-loved summer menu items discontinued while returning several old favourites like Spicy Chicken McNuggetsand Big Tasty burger. In another exciting turn of events, as per a report by CNN Business,McDonald’s USA will debut its Cheese Danish in its fall menu lineup for a limited time this month.
