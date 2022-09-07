Read full article on original website
Related
1 player who must step up for the Dodgers as they look to clinch NL West
The last team in the MLB that needs someone else other than the usual suspects to step up is the Los Angeles Dodgers. The most dominant team in baseball, the 94-42 Dodgers have won 51 games they’ve won by four or more runs, en route to an absurdly elite plus-298 run differential. After winning 106 […] The post 1 player who must step up for the Dodgers as they look to clinch NL West appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
Did Derek Jeter hint at a future role with the Yankees?
On Friday night, Derek Jeter made a grand return to Yankee Stadium. The former Yankees great was on hand to be honored by the team for his Hall of Fame induction last year but left many wondering if he'll soon be seen around the stadium more often. Since retiring after...
San Francisco Giants may have a new Dodger-killer on the rise
The San Francisco Giants are always looking for ways to find an edge on their arch-rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Could a new face provide just such an edge in the years to come?. During the just-completed series against the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine, San Francisco Giants rookie David Villar...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers News: Joey Gallo Addresses Cody Bellinger’s Struggles
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger had a strong start to the season, with a .915 OPS in his first 15 games. It’s basically been all downhill since then, with a batting line of .188/.251/.353 (.604 OPS) since April 24. It’s been even worse lately, as Bellinger is batting .125/.234/.214 (.449 OPS) in his last 18 games dating back to August 14.
Yardbarker
Who has been the most underrated Braves player of 2022?
With less than a month to go in the season, I’ll start handing out my awards for the Braves. Up first, the most underrated player on the team. I was torn between these two players, so I cheated and chose both because they are each 100% deserving. I’ll start with Collin McHugh. Despite some fans constantly throwing shade on him, he’s actually been incredible for the Braves all season, posting a 2.73 ERA over 59.1 innings. His WHIP is below one, and he’s striking out nearly ten batters per nine innings. McHugh remains one of the best relievers in baseball, and his ability to go multiple innings in the playoffs will be a tremendous weapon for Brian Snitker to utilize.
MLB・
Yardbarker
The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination
The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
numberfire.com
Max Stassi catching for Angels on Friday
Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Houston Astros. Stassi will catch for right-hander Michael Lorenzen on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. and Houston. Matt Thaiss moves to first base with Mike Ford moving to the bench.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Will Be ‘Very Mindful’ Of Blake Treinen Potentially Pitching Multiple Innings Per Appearance
The Los Angeles Dodgers welcomed back one of their important relief pitchers when Blake Treinen returned from the 60-day injured list after being out since April. The right-hander made seven appearances while on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City, allowing five runs (three earned) and collecting nine strikeouts over six innings of work. Treinen’s velocity wasn’t at its usual level, but he and the Dodgers downplayed any concern.
Yardbarker
Padres aim for rare feat vs. Dodgers: a series win
The Padres will look to capture an elusive series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers when the two teams meet Saturday night in San Diego. The Dodgers (94-43) have won seven straight series against the Padres (77-62). Even with Friday's walk-off loss in San Diego, the Dodgers are 10-4 against the Padres this season and 19-4 in the past 23 meetings between the National League West rivals.
Dodgers: Joey Gallo Isn’t Just Okay With Platoon Role, He Loves It
When Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo homered off Jarlin Garcia on Tuesday, it was notable not just because it erased a deficit and gave the Dodgers a 3-1 lead, but also because Garcia throws with his left hand. Gallo, who bats left-handed, doesn’t see much left-handed pitching. When Los Angeles...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Oscar Gonzalez's 2 homers, 4 hits lead Guardians past Twins
Oscar Gonzalez went 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs to lead the Cleveland Guardians to a 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night in Minneapolis. It was the first career multi-homer game for the rookie, who had hit just five major league home runs entering the contest.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres prediction and odds Fri. 9/9: Can L.A. continue dominance?
The San Diego Padres want to think they're competitive with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Their records say otherwise. The Dodgers are 94-42, good for a 19-game advantage in the National League West on the rival Padres at 76-62. The Dodgers have won seven straight series against the Padres, own a 10-3 edge over the Padres this season and are 22-10 against the Padres since the start of the 2021 season.
dodgerblue.com
Justin Turner Voted Dodgers’ Nominee For 2022 Roberto Clemente Award
Justin Turner was voted the Los Angeles Dodgers’ nominee for the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award, marking a fifth time in the past six seasons he’s been up the prestigious honor. Kenley Jansen was the Dodgers’ nominee in 2019. The Roberto Clemente Award is the annual recognition of...
Yardbarker
Ozzie Albies can’t catch a break during rehab assignment
Despite less than a month to go in the season, I don’t expect the Braves to change anything with how they would typically bring Albies back. First and foremost, the team is clicking on all cylinders right now. They are winners of six straight, and Vaughn Grissom has been a tremendous fill-in at second base. There’s no reason to rush Albies back until he feels 100% in all aspects of the game, even if that means waiting until the last week or so of the season.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Yankees call up reserve outfielder, Luis Severino makes injury progress
The New York Yankees are preparing to face off against the Minnesota Twins in a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon. After Tuesday’s game was postponed due to inclement weather, the Bombers are able to expand their roster to 29 players to help during both games on Wednesday. As part of...
Yardbarker
Eddy Alvarez Released by LA
You definitely saw this one coming if you've been following the Dodgers much this season. As the calendar turned to September and the club was in need of roster spots for players that needed to come off the 60-day injured list, there were a few obvious DFA candidates. Eddy Alvarez...
Comments / 0