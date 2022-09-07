What to know about Alaska’s ballot measure on whether to hold another constitutional convention

Read full article on original website
This year’s PFD + energy relief check = $3,284, Dunleavy announces
This year’s Alaska Permanent Fund dividend payout is $3,284. That includes a $650 energy relief check approved by the Legislature earlier this year. Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the final amount during a press conference Thursday afternoon at the Three Bears Grocery Store in Palmer. “For a family of five,...
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 9, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. After more than a week, the search continues for a missing...
What’s behind the crash in Yukon salmon? Fishery experts discuss factors behind the closures
For thousands of years, Alaska Native people have depended on strong salmon runs to sustain their diets and their culture, but that reliable source of protein is in jeopardy. How are river communities coping with the multi-year lack of salmon? Especially given the escalating cost of other food and fuel?
State of Art: Painter Scott Clendaniel takes a lighthearted approach to his Alaska-themed paintings
This week on State of Art we’re hearing from artist Scott Clendaniel. He combines his love of the outdoors, beer and positive vibes in his work. In addition to landscapes and other Alaska scenes, when scanning through his collection of paintings, you might find X-wings from Star Wars flying over Denali, an octopus hitting up some fresh powder on skis, or local beers in the foreground of an epic background. You can find his paintings on display at Turnagain Brewing until October 6.
