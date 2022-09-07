Hunter-harvested birds not allowed into U.S. from Canada. Hunter-harvested, unprocessed wild game bird meat or carcasses that originate from or transit Canada will not be permitted to enter the United States, per new restrictions by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Plant and Animal Health Inspection Service. This new restriction is in effect regardless of the Canadian province from which the bird was harvested.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO