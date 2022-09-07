Read full article on original website
Related
state.mn.us
Fish and Wildlife Almanac, Sept. 8
Hunter-harvested birds not allowed into U.S. from Canada. Hunter-harvested, unprocessed wild game bird meat or carcasses that originate from or transit Canada will not be permitted to enter the United States, per new restrictions by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Plant and Animal Health Inspection Service. This new restriction is in effect regardless of the Canadian province from which the bird was harvested.
state.mn.us
DNR encourages deer hunters to make a plan for archery season
Minnesota’s archery deer season opens Saturday, Sept. 17, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to make a plan for the season by considering safety, hunting regulations, chronic wasting disease and steps they need to take to process their deer. “The start of fall is an...
Comments / 0