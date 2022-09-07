The Montlake Project will improve transportation for both motorized and nonmotorized travel along the corridor with a new SR 520 eastbound bridge over Union Bay. This project also builds a new, three-acre lid covering the highway in Montlake that will include regional transit stops and open green space. East of the lid, a bicycle and pedestrian bridge will be constructed over SR 520.

