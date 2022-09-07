Read full article on original website
Far-Right Leader in Italy Tweets Video of Woman Being Raped
The far-right politician likely to become Italy’s Prime Minister sparked outrage on Monday by tweeting a video of a woman being raped by an asylum seeker on the streets of an Italian city. Giorgia Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party leads a right-wing coalition currently polling at about 50...
A new holy war rises in America, Israel and Europe — people of faith must stand against it
On Aug. 7 — the day that Jews around the world celebrated Tisha B'Av, the traditional day of mourning for the disasters that have occurred throughout Jewish history — the state of Israel brutally slaughtered at least 44 people, including 15 children, in the besieged Gaza Strip. Beyond the horrible irony of this massacre, it is difficult for me not to see it as part of a larger global holy war.
‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide
Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
Russian grip on northeast Ukraine collapses after Kyiv severs supply line
KYIV, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have seized an expanding area of previously Russian-held territory in the east in a "very sharp and rapid" advance, a Russian-installed regional official said on Friday, in a breakthrough that may mark a turning point in the war.
Colombia’s new president becoming dangerously chummy with Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua | Opinion
Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro, a former leftist guerrilla who campaigned as a moderate, has not yet completed his first month in office. But his first steps on the foreign-policy and human-rights fronts already have been disappointing.
Prominent Chinese diplomat suggests US carried out 9/11 attacks
A top Chinese diplomat appeared to suggest that the United States carried out the 9/11 terrorist attacks in a tweet on Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia is becoming the drug capital of the Middle East
Experts say Saudi Arabia is one of the largest and most lucrative regional destinations for drugs, and that status is only intensifying.
Brazil should be ready for political violence after Kirchner attack, says Lula
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian PresidentLuiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the frontrunner to win an upcoming election, said on Friday that politicians should be prepared to face a climate of violence, a day after a failed assassination attempt targeted Argentina's vice president.
Turkish warship docks in Israel as bilateral ties warm
HAIFA, Israel, Sept 4 (Reuters) - A Turkish warship has docked in Israel for the first such visit in more than a decade as relations between the U.S. allies improve following fierce feuding over the Palestinian cause.
American nun held hostage in Burkina Faso is released with help of US forces
An 83-year-old American nun from Louisiana who was held hostage by terrorists in Burkina Faso for almost five months was released on Monday.
Saudi Arabia seizes record 47 million amphetamine pills hidden in flour shipment
Authorities in Saudi Arabia have confiscated 47 million amphetamine pills which were hidden in a flour shipment, in an operation described as the biggest one-time drug smuggling attempt in terms of narcotics seized.
‘A leader of the world’: south-east Asian countries open to Putin pivot
Only Singapore has imposed sanctions, while others have been receptive to Moscow’s offers of friendship
Famous Americans Who Are No Longer US Citizens
After the Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion case of Roe v. Wade in June, Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong told London concertgoers that he was going to renounce his U.S. citizenship and move to England. Armstrong is just the latest example of famous Americans who declare that they are leaving the United […]
India, China to withdraw from disputed border area by Monday
NEW DELHI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Indian and Chinese soldiers will disengage at a disputed area along a remote western Himalayan border by Sept. 12, India's foreign ministry said on Friday, after more than two years of a standoff following a deadly clash.
Burkina Faso blast: Dozens die after convoy hit
At least 35 civilians have been killed by a bomb that hit a convoy of vehicles in the north of Burkina Faso where jihadist militant groups are active, the authorities say. Dozens of others were wounded. Convoys escorted by the army are used to deliver supplies to towns that are...
Ethiopians from war-ravaged Tigray celebrate holiday in Sudan
Donning a festive white dress, with her hair intricately braided and her eyes lined with the traditional kohl paint, Ethiopian Yudita Ihab prepared for the annual Ashenda celebration. As part of the festivities, women wear skirts made of the weaved Ashenda grass over white cotton dresses with colourful embroidery.
Italy's Right Eyes Landslide in 5-Star's Sicilian Strongholds
CATANIA, Italy (Reuters) - Like many Sicilians, Agatino Zappala, who runs a delicatessen in the city of Catania, voted for the 5-Star Movement at Italy's last national election in 2018 but will switch his allegiance to the right at this month's vote. The trend, reflected in polls, could give the...
Palestinians fire on bus with Israeli troops in West Bank, 6 hurt
JORDAN VALLEY, West Bank, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Palestinians fired on an Israeli bus on a desert highway in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, Israeli military authorities and medics said, wounding five soldiers and the driver in an attack that suggested violence may be spiralling anew.
Albanian police force open Iranian Embassy after expulsions
TIRANA, Albania — (AP) — Albanian special forces police forced the door of the Iranian Embassy in Tirana on Thursday and officers surrounded the compound in which it stands, shortly after the last staff members left the building following the government's order to expel them. The officers, in...
Venezuela, Colombia to reopen land borders, skies
Venezuela and Colombia said Friday they will reopen their shared land border later this month and resume commercial flights after renewing diplomatic ties severed in 2019. The countries' shared 2,000-kilometer (1,200-mile) land border -- the scene of clashes between armed and criminal groups -- was closed from 2019, and reopened in October last year but to pedestrians only.
