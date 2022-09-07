VIDEO: World Conference on Lung Cancer offers ‘impactful treatment-related research’

Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Q and A: How early should I be screened for lung cancer?
I am 62 and recently had a physical. My doctor suggested that I should be screened for lung cancer. I used to smoke a pack of cigarettes a day but quit about a decade ago. I've not had any problems, so I'm wondering if this is necessary. What does screening involve?
Old drug could be the new key to treating the deadliest form of lung cancer
Combining two drugs may be the key to treating small cell lung cancer. Could an outdated drug be the key to treating small cell lung cancer, the deadliest form of lung cancer? According to a study in mice from researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, it may be so.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Irisin Hormone Shows Potential as Parkinson’s Treatment
The hormone irisin prevents the buildup of toxic alpha-synuclein protein, leading to the preservation of nerve cells and easing motor symptoms in a mouse model of Parkinson’s disease, a study has found. Experiments showed the hormone had an ability to facilitate the breakdown of toxic alpha-synuclein through lysosomes, the...
targetedonc.com
Olaparib Maintenance Therapy Benefits Newly Diagnosed Advanced, BRCA+ Ovarian Cancer
Findings from the phase 3 SOLO1/GOG-3004 trial presented at ESMO 2022 support maintenance therapy with olaparib in women with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer. After 7 years of follow-up, maintenance therapy with olaparib (Lynparza) for 2 years reduced risk for death by 45% vs placebo in patients with newly diagnosed advanced, BRCA-positive ovarian cancer, according to data from the phase 3 SOLO1/GOG-3004 trial (NCT01844986) presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.1-2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
healio.com
Olaparib regimen extends survival for certain women with advanced ovarian cancer
Maintenance therapy with olaparib and bevacizumab extended survival for women with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer with homologous recombination deficiency, according to study results. The findings — presented at European Society for Medical Oncology Congress — showed benefit with the combination despite the fact a high percentage of patients in...
scitechdaily.com
Johns Hopkins Doctors Discover That a Common Infection May Cause Cancer
A new study suggests that Clostridioides difficile is responsible for certain colorectal cancers. According to data gathered by scientists at the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, the bacterial species Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, which is well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also cause colorectal cancer.
Hypothyroidism diet: What to eat, trigger foods & expert tips
If you have just been diagnosed with an underactive thyroid, you may be wondering whether there is a specific hypothyroidism diet that could help to treat your condition. Unfortunately, pharmaceutical medication is the only treatment that can restore your thyroid function. But this being said, certain nutritional factors may still provide some relief from your symptoms.
studyfinds.org
Folic acid supplements linked to more COVID-19 infections and deaths
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Taking folic acid supplements could be a fatal decision during the coronavirus pandemic, a new study warns. Researchers from UC Davis have found that people with a folic acid prescription are nearly three times more likely to die from a COVID-19 infection than others. At the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
aarp.org
Philips Recalls 17 Million Sleep Apnea Masks
A recall was issued on 17 million sleep apnea masks manufactured by Philips that contain magnetic clips. Those clips have reportedly interfered with medical metallic implants or objects in the body such as pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators and neurostimulators. The recalled CPAP and BiPAP (also known as Bilevel PAP) therapy clips...
FDA recalls millions of sleep apnea machines due to safety concerns
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than 17 million sleep apnea machines are currently being recalled due to safety concerns. These CPAP and BiPAP machines are from Philips Respironics. According to the Food & Drug Administration, the magnets in the mask can affect the function of the implanted metallic devices, such as brain stents, aneurysm clips, and pacemakers. The FDA says you can continue to use the products if you don't have implanted metal objects in your body. However, for those that do, the FDA has a list of next steps and recommendations, as well as a full list of affected devices, on their website at this link.
The 12 ways to spot cancer – according to the NHS
ARE you feeling a bit under the weather? Or has a lump on your body emerged?. If so, it's worth seeing the GP just to make sure your symptoms are not a sign of something sinister. A recent poll by charity Cancer Research UK revealed that half of people with...
What is normal blood sugar?
Blood sugar, or glucose, is the main source of fuel for our bodies. It powers up our internal organs, muscles and nervous system. Keeping your blood sugar in check is essential to our physical health, wellbeing and energy levels. But what is considered a normal blood glucose level? And what happens when it rises above the normal threshold?
boldsky.com
Eating A Particular Type Of Cheese Could Help Prevent Osteoporosis: Study
Osteoporosis is the single major cause of bone problems in adults. It can affect anyone irrespective of gender; however, it is mostly reported in women. In addition, osteoporosis is a silent disease that is tough to detect. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, it is estimated that osteoporosis affects about...
healio.com
Q&A: How community hospitals can fight antimicrobial resistance
NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland — Although nearly every health care facility has felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, smaller, nonacademic medical centers are facing these problems with fewer resources to fall back on. During a presentation at the World Anti-Microbial Congress, Elizabeth S. Dodds Ashley, PharmD, BCPS, Infectious Disease...
MedicalXpress
Lung cancer screening increases percentage of Stage I cases detected, while reducing percentage of Stage IV cases
Implementing lung cancer screening at four diverse healthcare systems resulted in an 8.4 percent increase in the number of Stage I lung cancers detected and a 6.6 percent decrease in Stage IV disease, according to research published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology. According to lead investigator Anil Vachani, M.D.,...
healio.com
VIDEO: Multi-method approach addresses health disparities in diabetic retinopathy
MONTEREY, Calif. — In this Healio Video Perspective from the Women in Ophthalmology Summer Symposium, Kristen Nwanyanwu, MD, MBA, MHS, discusses a multi-method approach to address health disparities in patients with diabetic retinopathy. “First, we looked at the [National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey] analysis that our team did...
The 4 Stages Of Uterine Cancer Explained
Uterine cancer is typically divided into four stages to determine the severity of the disease.
Medical News Today
Peritoneal cancer: What to know
Peritoneal cancer affects the peritoneal cavity, a part of the abdomen. Some types of peritoneal cancers affect females, whereas others are common in males. There are some risk factors for this cancer, such as genetic mutations and hormone replacement therapy. This article is about peritoneal cancer and will describe and...
healio.com
Intensive telephone-based intervention boosted smoking cessation at 3 months
Immediate provision of an intensive telephone-based smoking cessation intervention was associated with increased rates of smoking cessation at 3 months, researchers reported at the European Respiratory Society International Congress. Parris Williams, PhD student at the National Heart and Lung Institute (NHLI) Imperial College, London, presented results of the QuLIT2 study,...
survivornet.com
How Does Tabrecta Treat Advanced Lung Cancer?
A recently FDA-approved oral drug called Tabrecta has shown some success in treating patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (m-NSCLC). Tabrecta is a targeted therapy, which means it targets something specific in the body in an attempt to stop cancer growth. It works by blocking specific kinases (enzymes) in...
Comments / 0