Novel bispecific T-cell receptor therapy shows early promise in advanced solid tumors
IMC-F106C (Immunocore) is an investigational bispecific fusion protein comprising a soluble T-cell receptor that targets HLA-A*02:01 PRAME-derived peptides and an anti-CD3 chain that binds to and activates a patient’s endogenous T cells. Previous development of tebentafusp (Kimmtrak, Immunocore) for uveal melanoma led the investigators to evaluate use of another...
Intensive telephone-based intervention boosted smoking cessation at 3 months
Immediate provision of an intensive telephone-based smoking cessation intervention was associated with increased rates of smoking cessation at 3 months, researchers reported at the European Respiratory Society International Congress. Parris Williams, PhD student at the National Heart and Lung Institute (NHLI) Imperial College, London, presented results of the QuLIT2 study,...
Olaparib regimen extends survival for certain women with advanced ovarian cancer
Maintenance therapy with olaparib and bevacizumab extended survival for women with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer with homologous recombination deficiency, according to study results. The findings — presented at European Society for Medical Oncology Congress — showed benefit with the combination despite the fact a high percentage of patients in...
Childhood Cancer Awareness Month: Therapies exhibit efficacy for glioma, sarcoma, lymphoma
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The campaign is intended to spotlight the types of cancer that largely affect children, draw attention to survivorship issues, and raise funds for research and family support. In conjunction with this observance, Healio presents the following updates in pediatric oncology that may be important...
VIDEO: Multi-method approach addresses health disparities in diabetic retinopathy
MONTEREY, Calif. — In this Healio Video Perspective from the Women in Ophthalmology Summer Symposium, Kristen Nwanyanwu, MD, MBA, MHS, discusses a multi-method approach to address health disparities in patients with diabetic retinopathy. “First, we looked at the [National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey] analysis that our team did...
Metabolic imaging predicts neoadjuvant therapy response before pancreatic cancer surgery
The addition of 18-fluorodeoxyglucose to PET provided significant prognostic benefit in objective assessment of neoadjuvant chemotherapy response among patients with borderline resectable/locally advanced pancreatic cancer. The findings, published in JNCCN — Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network — may help guide decisions on whether to proceed with complex surgery,...
Age of atopic dermatitis onset defines endotype of disease
MILAN — Adult-onset dermatitis has distinct TH1 activation compared with adults who have childhood-onset atopic dermatitis, showing two separate endotypes defined by age of onset. “Classically, atopic dermatitis is considered a childhood disease; however, in the last 20 years, we realized there is another form of atopic dermatitis that...
Artificial sweeteners may increase risk for heart disease
High intake of artificial sweeteners was linked to increased risks for cardiovascular, cerebrovascular and coronary heart disease. Researchers found no benefits to substituting added sugars for artificial sweeteners regarding CVD risk. Greater consumption of artificial sweeteners was associated with a higher risk for cardiovascular, cerebrovascular and coronary heart disease, a...
Abelacimab receives FDA fast track designation for stroke prevention in AF
Anthos Therapeutics announced abelacimab, a fully human monoclonal antibody inhibiting factor XI, received fast track designation from the FDA for an indication to prevent stroke and systemic embolism in patients with atrial fibrillation. As Healio previously reported, abelacimab received an FDA fast track designation in July for an indication to...
Survey shows OTC pain relievers remain ‘common, valuable’
LAS VEGAS — Results from a nationally representative survey of U.S. adults indicated strong use of various self-care options, with over-the-counter pain relievers the most common, according to a poster presented at PAINWeek 2022. The COVID-19 pandemic directly affected access to health care, resulting in individuals taking on more...
Vitamin D supplementation mitigates inflammation in eosinophilic esophagitis
The vitamin D receptor is enriched in the vicinity of genes that are activated in the esophagus of patients with eosinophilic esophagitis. Vitamin D is a natural antagonist for IL-13, which governs epithelial tissue inflammation in eosinophilic esophagitis. When vitamin D levels are low, the effects of IL-13 are more...
Q&A: Stress fluctuations during pregnancy associated with negative emotions in infants
Greater stress fluctuations during pregnancy were linked to more distress, fear and sadness among infants. Stress levels were not related to the COVID-19 pandemic. More research is needed to better understand the causes of stress fluctuations. Having more extreme fluctuations in stress during pregnancy correlated with more feelings of distress,...
More prescriptions a patient has linked with poor nutritional status in those with CKD
Among patients with chronic kidney disease, the more medication prescriptions one has is associated with poor nutritional status, according to data published in the Journal of Renal Nutrition. Further, researchers recommend monitoring nutritional status in patients with CKD with long medication lists as a way to prepare for, identify and...
Walking more than 10,000 steps daily reduces mortality risk in prediabetes and diabetes
Adults with prediabetes or diabetes have a reduced risk for all-cause mortality if they walk more than 10,000 steps per day, according to study findings published in Diabetes Care. “Physical activity is very beneficial for patients with diabetes and prediabetes,” Jesús Del Pozo-Cruz, PhD, associate professor in the department of...
PrEP at 10: Medication ‘added a lot of energy to HIV prevention’
More than 40 years ago, on June 5, 1981, a report of five cases of Pneumocystis pneumonia among young men in Los Angeles marked the first account of what would come to be called AIDS. More than 30 years into the fight, on July 16, 2012, the FDA approved HIV...
Top 7 in FDA news: Approvals for diarrhea relief, endoscopic devices, Crohn’s treatment
Healio presents the following collection of FDA news related to gastroenterology, including the approval of generic diarrhea relief tablets, treatment for acid sphingomyelinase deficiency and biliary tract cancer, and more. FDA approves Granules India Limited’s generic diarrhea relief tablets. Granules India Limited received FDA approval of its abbreviated new...
