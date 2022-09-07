ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Heights, MI

Chief announces personnel changes in Marysville police and fire departments

Tom Konik, the director of Marysville’s Public Safety Department, recently announced a number of personnel changes. Konik updated the city council about the changes at its regular meeting Aug. 22. Thomas Williams is the police department’s new school resource officer. “After a hiatus of a number of years,...
MARYSVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Gravel hauler crash closes I-96 near Kent Lake Road; no ETA on reopening

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastbound I-96 near Kent Lake Road is closed because of a three-vehicle crash this morning involving a gravel hauler. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators said the 53-year-old semi-driver was driving westbound in the right lane when he swerved towards the ditch.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Part of Hall Road closed Friday due to gas leak

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Part of Hall Road (M-59) is closed Friday afternoon in Clinton Township due to a gas leak, officials said. Eastbound Hall Road is closed between Groesbeck Highway and Gratiot Avenue as of 1:20 p.m. Friday due to a gas leak in the area, according to an announcement from the Macomb County Department of Roads.
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF CLINTON, MI
CBS Detroit

MDOT: Here's a list of construction in the Metro Detroit area this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.I-96:Wayne – EB/WB I-96 express, Schaefer to Wyoming, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 7am-9/26. I-696:Macomb – EB/WB I-696, M-97/Groesbeck to M-3/Gratiot, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 9am-3pm.Macomb - NB/SB M-3 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-696, Sat 9am-12:30pm.Macomb - NB/SB Hayes Rd RAMP CLOSED to EB I-696, Sat 9am-12:30pm. M-3: (Gratiot)Macomb - NB/SB M-3 CLOSED at M-59, Fri 7am-9/23.Macomb - NB/SB M-3 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-696, Sat 9am-12:30pm.Macomb - SB M-3, 15 Mile to Common, 2 LANES OPEN, Thu 5pm-mid Nov. M-10: (Lodge)Wayne - NB M-10, Wyoming...
WAYNE, MI
MLive

Construction will limit traffic on these 2 Ann Arbor roads

ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor drivers will see traffic limitations on two local roads, one on the city’s southern boundary and the other at its western edge. The lane closures, which begin Monday, Sept. 12 for utility projects, will affect South Maple Road between Pauline Boulevard and Scio Church Road, as well as East Ellsworth Road between Shadowood Drive and Jonathan Court.
ANN ARBOR, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

The Battle over the Pere Marquette Railroad Bridge in Port Huron

This article is brought to you by: Sears Hometown Store. 3842 Pine Grove Ave, Fort Gratiot, 48059, Tel: 810-824-3425/ www.searshometownstores.com. The Battle continues over the future of the Pere Marquette Railroad Bridge. The Port Huron Yacht Club applied for the demolition permit in 2012. The club wanted to remove the 86-year old bridge to make room for an observation deck because it purchased a parcel known as Scenic Point. The Yacht club needs permission from the U.S. Corps of Engineers for the bridge’s removal because the upright bridge towers over the Black River, a navigable waterway. The Corps are still reviewing the yacht’s club’s application to tear down the bridge. After the review is complete, the decision will be considered internally before going to the State Historic Preservation Office.
PORT HURON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say

DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Armed robbery suspect shot by police at Westland church, in custody

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police, Wayne County Sheriff, and Detroit Police were among multiple law enforcement agencies who helped take a man into custody at a Westland church Friday afternoon. According to a release from Westland Police, they were called to assist Detroit Police who were...
WESTLAND, MI
abc12.com

7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Michigan Man Reminisces About High School, Gets Arrested

After a few adult beverages, many of us reflect upon days gone by. But few of us do it this way. Wyandotte Police Found The Man Outside Of Roosevelt High School. The man was caught after alarms were set off at Wyandotte's Roosevelt High School at three in the morning on August 27. Police arrived to find the highly intoxicated man trying to break into the facility.
WYANDOTTE, MI
Politics
CBS Detroit

Northville Downs one step closer to redevelopment

NORTHVILLE, MI (CBS DETROIT) - After roughly seven hours of deliberation and public comment, Northville Downs is one step closer to potentially being redeveloped. Dozens of residents and members of the planning commission gathered at the Northville Community Center Tuesday night for public comment and to discuss the preliminary site plan review.  The proposed project is looking to turn the last horse racetrack in Michigan into a multi-purpose living space. The company behind the plan, Hunter Pasteur, said the development would create a community of single-family homes, townhomes, row houses, apartments, condominiums, and small businesses. The racetrack is located on the...
NORTHVILLE, MI

