2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Chief announces personnel changes in Marysville police and fire departments
Tom Konik, the director of Marysville’s Public Safety Department, recently announced a number of personnel changes. Konik updated the city council about the changes at its regular meeting Aug. 22. Thomas Williams is the police department’s new school resource officer. “After a hiatus of a number of years,...
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Gravel hauler crash closes I-96 near Kent Lake Road; no ETA on reopening
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastbound I-96 near Kent Lake Road is closed because of a three-vehicle crash this morning involving a gravel hauler. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators said the 53-year-old semi-driver was driving westbound in the right lane when he swerved towards the ditch.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Part of Hall Road closed Friday due to gas leak
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Part of Hall Road (M-59) is closed Friday afternoon in Clinton Township due to a gas leak, officials said. Eastbound Hall Road is closed between Groesbeck Highway and Gratiot Avenue as of 1:20 p.m. Friday due to a gas leak in the area, according to an announcement from the Macomb County Department of Roads.
Large, destructive house fire in Troy takes 40 firefighters to subdue
A raging fire at a 5,000 square foot home in Oakland County put dozens of firefighters to the test as it burned in the early morning hours on Thursday, officials said.
MDOT: Here's a list of construction in the Metro Detroit area this weekend
(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.I-96:Wayne – EB/WB I-96 express, Schaefer to Wyoming, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 7am-9/26. I-696:Macomb – EB/WB I-696, M-97/Groesbeck to M-3/Gratiot, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 9am-3pm.Macomb - NB/SB M-3 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-696, Sat 9am-12:30pm.Macomb - NB/SB Hayes Rd RAMP CLOSED to EB I-696, Sat 9am-12:30pm. M-3: (Gratiot)Macomb - NB/SB M-3 CLOSED at M-59, Fri 7am-9/23.Macomb - NB/SB M-3 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-696, Sat 9am-12:30pm.Macomb - SB M-3, 15 Mile to Common, 2 LANES OPEN, Thu 5pm-mid Nov. M-10: (Lodge)Wayne - NB M-10, Wyoming...
Construction will limit traffic on these 2 Ann Arbor roads
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor drivers will see traffic limitations on two local roads, one on the city’s southern boundary and the other at its western edge. The lane closures, which begin Monday, Sept. 12 for utility projects, will affect South Maple Road between Pauline Boulevard and Scio Church Road, as well as East Ellsworth Road between Shadowood Drive and Jonathan Court.
Missing Livonia woman Kasey Debat found dead in Washtenaw County
Livonia Police have located the body of Kasey Debat, a 36-year-old wife and mother of two, who had been missing since Monday evening. Debat was found dead on Wednesday in Northfield Township in Washtenaw County.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
The Battle over the Pere Marquette Railroad Bridge in Port Huron
This article is brought to you by: Sears Hometown Store. 3842 Pine Grove Ave, Fort Gratiot, 48059, Tel: 810-824-3425/ www.searshometownstores.com. The Battle continues over the future of the Pere Marquette Railroad Bridge. The Port Huron Yacht Club applied for the demolition permit in 2012. The club wanted to remove the 86-year old bridge to make room for an observation deck because it purchased a parcel known as Scenic Point. The Yacht club needs permission from the U.S. Corps of Engineers for the bridge’s removal because the upright bridge towers over the Black River, a navigable waterway. The Corps are still reviewing the yacht’s club’s application to tear down the bridge. After the review is complete, the decision will be considered internally before going to the State Historic Preservation Office.
Body of Macomb County woman found in car had multiple gunshot wounds, police say
A deceased woman discovered in a partially submerged car last week was found to have several gunshot wounds, Downriver authorities released on Thursday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say
DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
fox2detroit.com
Armed robbery suspect shot by police at Westland church, in custody
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police, Wayne County Sheriff, and Detroit Police were among multiple law enforcement agencies who helped take a man into custody at a Westland church Friday afternoon. According to a release from Westland Police, they were called to assist Detroit Police who were...
HometownLife.com
Livonia Stevenson grad faces long recovery after carjacking, gunshot wound
Justin Schultz has his whole life ahead of him. But what's ahead looks a little murkier than it did a few weeks ago. Schultz, 22-year-old Livonia Stevenson graduate, survived a gunshot wound he sustained Aug. 17 when three men stole his car. He had been leaving his apartment in Southfield to grab some food.
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
Michigan Man Reminisces About High School, Gets Arrested
After a few adult beverages, many of us reflect upon days gone by. But few of us do it this way. Wyandotte Police Found The Man Outside Of Roosevelt High School. The man was caught after alarms were set off at Wyandotte's Roosevelt High School at three in the morning on August 27. Police arrived to find the highly intoxicated man trying to break into the facility.
Local Michigan Restaurant Owner Celebrates 90th Birthday With Staff
Gene Ryeson, owner of popular Oakland County restaurant Highland House, turned 90 years old yesterday. Highland House has been a family-owned restaurant since 1976 when Ryeson took over, and the restaurant is still in the family today. It underwent a massive renovation, being knocked down and rebuilt entirely in 2018.
Lafayette Coney Island owners respond to Detroit Health Department violation
The iconic Lafayette Coney Island in downtown Detroit has been issued a cease and desist order by the health department over rodent concerns.
Northville Downs one step closer to redevelopment
NORTHVILLE, MI (CBS DETROIT) - After roughly seven hours of deliberation and public comment, Northville Downs is one step closer to potentially being redeveloped. Dozens of residents and members of the planning commission gathered at the Northville Community Center Tuesday night for public comment and to discuss the preliminary site plan review. The proposed project is looking to turn the last horse racetrack in Michigan into a multi-purpose living space. The company behind the plan, Hunter Pasteur, said the development would create a community of single-family homes, townhomes, row houses, apartments, condominiums, and small businesses. The racetrack is located on the...
Heated dispute erupts at Eastpointe council meeting between mayor, citizens
A heated debate between Eastpointe’s mayor and citizens at a city council meeting this week has residents saying their first amendment rights aren’t being respected.
downriversundaytimes.com
Melvindale mayor and police chief refute claims that Police Department is in crisis
MELVINDALE – Mayor Wheeler Marsee and Police Chief Dan Jones strongly refuted negative statements made by Sgt. Matthew Furman at the Aug. 9 Public Safety Commission and the Aug. 17 City Council meeting. Furman and other officers spoke about police officer recruiting and retention challenges, excessive mandatory overtime, outdated...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Uber driver from Dearborn Heights accused of raping passenger, leaving her lying on side of road
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – An Uber driver from Dearborn Heights is accused of raping a 24-year-old woman inside his car and then leaving her lying on the side of the road. Police were called around 9 a.m. July 10 to the area of Lantz Street and the Chrysler Service drive in Detroit, they said.
