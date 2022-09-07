Read full article on original website
Sports Editor
The Columbus Telegram, a Lee Enterprises Inc. publication, is seeking a full-time sports editor to handle and coordinate sports coverage for the community and surrounding area. Coverage includes stories for the Telegram, Schuyler Sun and David City Banner Press. The editor in this role plans content and works with other staff, photographers/videographers and freelancers to cover and assign a wide array of sports and recreational activities in the community. The sports editor is also directly involved in live coverage and producing photos, videos and stories for local sporting events.
County inmate costs continue to be high
YORK – The costs of housing and caring for inmates in the county’s custody continue to be high and a consistent area of concern for the county commissioners. The county board members again discussed this ongoing situation, as the bi-weekly claims continue to be bogged down with high medical and dental bills as well as out-of-county housing fees because the jail here is too full.
2022 Yorkfest Royalty crowned
YORK – Steve Moseley and Susan Cox have been crowned as the 2022 Yorkfest King and Queen. The two were honored during the annual coronation luncheon on Friday, which is a Yorkfest tradition. Those who nominated Moseley said, “He is always willing to join in or help and the...
'We made a commitment' — Veterans' Tribute will be dedicated at UNL this Sunday
The idea to create a new space at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln honoring members of the military, veterans and their families, was the offshoot of another act of remembrance. Four years ago, UNL unveiled a pair of plaques that now hang on either side of Gate 20 at Memorial Stadium,...
Higher education should lean into political debates, UNL professor argues
Institutions of higher education should lean into the idea that they are an arena for political debate, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln faculty member argued in a lecture Tuesday, and in fact should serve as a crucible for the most intense of debates. Instead of trying to stay out of the...
The fun begins at Yorkfest
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Yorkfest activities kicked off on Thursday night with Family Night on the Kilgore Library square. Zoey Newman of York was tickled pink when she was dished a cool, root beer float by the Christian Motorcyclists Association.
Bewildered Boomer- Well now, wasn't the Yorkfest luncheon quite something?
Who saw that one coming? Certainly not me. Yesterday at the Yorkfest coronation luncheon it was my great honor to be named this year’s king of the festivities. Susan Cox reigns as the 2022 queen of all things Yorkfest. It’s a bit odd to be selected at an event...
Lincoln fire crews rescue cyclist from ravine
Lincoln fire crews rescued an injured man early Friday morning after he apparently crashed his bike into Deadmans Run, a ravine near 70th and P streets, falling around 25 feet toward the edge of the creek. Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said a passerby called authorities to the scene...
Rain in Lincoln should be gone by the time Huskers kick off Saturday night
It looks like fans attending Saturday's Nebraska-Georgia Southern football game can leave their rain gear at home. The forecast calls for an 80% chance of rain overnight and Saturday morning, in Lincoln with a 40% chance of rain Saturday night, but Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Omaha, said most of the rain will fall in the morning and early afternoon, with only a "lingering shower or a sprinkle" hanging around by the time the game kicks off at 6:30 p.m.
'We need to get him out' — Lincoln man, police officer reflect on rescue of driver from southeast Lincoln pond
Two Lincoln men and a police officer helped save a driver from drowning after his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a pond on Saturday in southeast Lincoln, police say. Jordan Kurtzer, 35, was driving on 75th Street near Badger Drive when he noticed a large splash in the...
Shatel: Nate Rohr takes his Nebraska PA role seriously — as seriously as he takes his Huskers
Nate Rohr has his dream job. From his perch high above Memorial Stadium, he serves as narrator of Nebraska football games, giving Husker fans information and setting up the next play. Suddenly, not long ago, he became Nate Roar. It happened toward the end of last season. When Nebraska reached...
'Tired' Lincoln police officer crosses center line, crashes into pickup, police say
A Lincoln Police officer who was "tired and fatigued" amid his shift early Thursday morning crossed the center line while driving near Air Park and crashed his cruiser into a passing pickup, according to department officials. The officer, who police did not identify Thursday morning, was headed south on Northwest...
Fillmore Central boys cross country captures Fairbury title
FAIRBURY – The Fillmore Central boys cross country team used balance on Thursday to capture the team title at the Fairbury invite. The Panthers never had a runner in the top 10, but used a 12th place finish by sophomores Cooper Schelkopf (19:11.61), a 13th by Ashtin Clark (19:23.56), a 15th from junior Travis Meyer (19:28.05) and capped their scoring with a 30th place from junior Austin Wurtz (20:47.29) to edge Syracuse by five points, 64-69.
Nebraska falls to Georgia Southern, the second Sun Belt loss of Scott Frost era
LINCOLN — Nebraska football fell 45-42 to Georgia Southern Saturday in Memorial Stadium. It was the Huskers' second loss to a Sun Belt foe of the Scott Frost era, the first being Troy in 2019. The win was the Eagles' first win over a Power Five team since moving to FCS in 2014.
Nebraska Christian powers past High Plains 3-0
POLK – The Class D-1 No. 3 (Lincoln Journal Star) Nebraska Christian Eagles made quick work of the High Plains Storm on Thursday night as they earned the 3-0 sweep by the scores of 25-18, 25-16 and 25-19. High Plains is 2-2 on the year and Nebraska Christian improved to 9-2 with the win.
Troopers find 387 pounds of marijuana near Waco
WACO — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person after locating more than 380 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Waco. At approximately 7:25 a.m., Wednesday, a trooper observed multiple traffic violations on an eastbound Chrysler van near mile marker...
Change of plea entered in 56-pound marijuana case
YORK – Brendon Price, 28, of Springfield, Mo., has changed his plea in a case involving his possession of 56 pounds of high grade marijuana in York County. He changed his plea this past week in York County District Court. His co-defendant is Rjay Andrade Hernandez, 18, also of...
Tri-County downs Fillmore Central in volleyball
GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers came up on the short end of the stick Thursday night against Tri-County, falling in three sets by a 25-19, 25-18, 25-15 margin. Reyna Hafer led the Panther attack with eight kills, followed by five from Addison Ekeler and two apiece from McKenna Skala and Adysn Young. JoLee Gewecke rounded out the offense with one kill.
Stuckey wins third Aurora Invite at Poco Creek, leads York to team win
AURORA – On Friday at Poco Creek, York junior Kassidy Stuckey won her third consecutive Aurora XC invite title. Stuckey’s win in a time of 19:07.28 was 1 minute and 13 seconds ahead of second place finisher Tessa Greisen, a sophomore from Seward, and helped the Dukes win the team title.
Police searching Lincoln landfill for evidence in 49-year-old man's death
After a bizarre and tragic series of events left two Lincoln men dead in three days last week, investigators are now searching the local landfill for evidence in the apparent homicide of a 49-year-old man whose body was found Sept. 1 at a northwest Lincoln motel, police said Wednesday. It's...
