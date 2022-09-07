It looks like fans attending Saturday's Nebraska-Georgia Southern football game can leave their rain gear at home. The forecast calls for an 80% chance of rain overnight and Saturday morning, in Lincoln with a 40% chance of rain Saturday night, but Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Omaha, said most of the rain will fall in the morning and early afternoon, with only a "lingering shower or a sprinkle" hanging around by the time the game kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO