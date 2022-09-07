Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment
Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
Law and Justice Center quiet for now, but big changes looming
Now that the City of Bozeman has moved out there is more space, but the building is going to see a lot of change before the new courts building is constructed.
Montana dispatcher recognized for saving lives
“It’s always nice to be recognized when you make a difference,” said Russell. “We’re just a calm voice in the dark is what they say for dispatchers. we’re never seen.”
Montana Steakhouse Thanks Customers For Many Wonderful Years
A popular Montana steak house that has been feeding customers for over 40 years recently served its final meal. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana closed on Sunday, September 4. It was the end of an era for the iconic locally owned steakhouse. I live in Manhattan, and I'll admit, it's been really weird driving by the Oasis this week. The lights are off and the parking lot is empty.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fallen Montana Officer’s Family Receives One In A Lifetime Gift
A foundation that was created to honor a fallen firefighter from 9/11 has chosen to help out a Montana family with an incredible gesture. Tunnel To Towers was created by CEO Frank Siller to honor his brother FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who died in the line of duty on September 11th, 2001. The foundation has helped first responders, vets, and their families for over 20 years by paying off their mortgages.
Nonprofit group pays off mortgage for Gallatin County Deputy
A national non-profit group announced Friday that it will pay the mortgage on the home of a Gallatin County Deputy Sheriff who died in a search-and-rescue operation in 2019.
Bozeman is Becoming a Hotbed for the Quiet Quitting Revolution
If you thought the labor shortage around the Gallatin Valley was bad, it may get a lot worse due to 'quiet quitting'. It's no secret that cities across Montana have been in a real crunch when it comes to staffing issues. Several reasons have contributed to the problem: new residents with lots of money, fewer young adults holding down full-time jobs, COVID-19 residual fears, etc. Lots of people who were working from home during the pandemic figured out a way to continue doing it.
montanarightnow.com
Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Fire crews extinguished an early morning house fire in Bozeman Friday. Bozeman Fire said via Facebook they arrived to the report at around 4:45 a.m. in northeast Bozeman off Orange Street. Bozeman Fire said when crews got there, the house was heavily on fire in one corner...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana
Cool temperatures and better air quality are coming as is potential valley frost
AIR QUALITY ALERT for Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Gallatin, Granite, Madison, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties is in effect until 8 AM Friday. Air quality currently ranges from Moderate to Unhealthy. Limit prolonged outdoor exposure when possible in these areas, especially children, the elderly, or those with heart or respiratory concerns.
Never Again: Popular Montana Steakhouse Says Goodbye
A popular steakhouse that has been a destination for Montanans for over 40 years is officially closed. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana has been a gathering place for families and visitors since it first opened in 1980. The steakhouse was originally located in Belgrade, but the owner relocated to Manhattan a few months after opening.
Felony Lane Gang steals thousands from area banks
The Felony Lane Gang is a group known for breaking into cars, stealing checks, and identification, and draining people's bank accounts.
msuexponent.com
Kappa Sigma fraternity faces interim suspension
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Division of Student Success and Office of the Dean of Students placed the Kappa Sigma Lambda Delta chapter of the Interfraternity Council (IFC) at MSU on interim suspension. The fraternity, residing at 1120 S 6th Ave, is a chapter of the largest national fraternity in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explorebigsky.com
Pinky and the Floyd return for final Music in the Mountains
BIG SKY – In the summer of 2008, the Doors Legacy Band—a tribute to the 1960s and 1970s rock band The Doors—was looking for an opener for a show at the Zebra in Bozeman. After playing around with the idea of a Led Zeppelin tribute set, local sound engineer, guitarist and vocalist Luke Flansburg thought Pink Floyd would be the “coolest” opener for The Doors, so he gathered some friends and tested his theory. This opening show would become the precursor to the now-regionally acclaimed band Pinky and the Floyd.
KULR8
Hawks Football Soars Over Bison for First Win of the Season
Bozeman High Football (1-2) beat Great Falls (2-1) 24-14 on Friday night at Van Winkle Stadium to get their first win of the season. The Hawks will play Belgrade (0-3) while the Bison will play Billings West (1-2) next week.
Comments / 0