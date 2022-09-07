ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment

Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Steakhouse Thanks Customers For Many Wonderful Years

A popular Montana steak house that has been feeding customers for over 40 years recently served its final meal. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana closed on Sunday, September 4. It was the end of an era for the iconic locally owned steakhouse. I live in Manhattan, and I'll admit, it's been really weird driving by the Oasis this week. The lights are off and the parking lot is empty.
MANHATTAN, MT
Fallen Montana Officer’s Family Receives One In A Lifetime Gift

A foundation that was created to honor a fallen firefighter from 9/11 has chosen to help out a Montana family with an incredible gesture. Tunnel To Towers was created by CEO Frank Siller to honor his brother FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who died in the line of duty on September 11th, 2001. The foundation has helped first responders, vets, and their families for over 20 years by paying off their mortgages.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
Bozeman is Becoming a Hotbed for the Quiet Quitting Revolution

If you thought the labor shortage around the Gallatin Valley was bad, it may get a lot worse due to 'quiet quitting'. It's no secret that cities across Montana have been in a real crunch when it comes to staffing issues. Several reasons have contributed to the problem: new residents with lots of money, fewer young adults holding down full-time jobs, COVID-19 residual fears, etc. Lots of people who were working from home during the pandemic figured out a way to continue doing it.
BOZEMAN, MT
Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Fire crews extinguished an early morning house fire in Bozeman Friday. Bozeman Fire said via Facebook they arrived to the report at around 4:45 a.m. in northeast Bozeman off Orange Street. Bozeman Fire said when crews got there, the house was heavily on fire in one corner...
Never Again: Popular Montana Steakhouse Says Goodbye

A popular steakhouse that has been a destination for Montanans for over 40 years is officially closed. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana has been a gathering place for families and visitors since it first opened in 1980. The steakhouse was originally located in Belgrade, but the owner relocated to Manhattan a few months after opening.
Kappa Sigma fraternity faces interim suspension

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Division of Student Success and Office of the Dean of Students placed the Kappa Sigma Lambda Delta chapter of the Interfraternity Council (IFC) at MSU on interim suspension. The fraternity, residing at 1120 S 6th Ave, is a chapter of the largest national fraternity in...
Pinky and the Floyd return for final Music in the Mountains

BIG SKY – In the summer of 2008, the Doors Legacy Band—a tribute to the 1960s and 1970s rock band The Doors—was looking for an opener for a show at the Zebra in Bozeman. After playing around with the idea of a Led Zeppelin tribute set, local sound engineer, guitarist and vocalist Luke Flansburg thought Pink Floyd would be the “coolest” opener for The Doors, so he gathered some friends and tested his theory. This opening show would become the precursor to the now-regionally acclaimed band Pinky and the Floyd.
BIG SKY, MT

