fordauthority.com
Snow Lake Lithium Says New Site Will Supply 500K EVs From 2025
Ford is investing $50 billion in EVs as it aims to produce two million units annually by 2026, as well as 600,000 all-electric vehicles by the end of 2023. The biggest obstacle in reaching those goals is securing the raw materials needed to build a large quantity of EV batteries, which has prompted FoMoCo to begin utilizing lithium iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries, which don’t use nickel or cobalt in their construction, secure those materials from a wide range of places, and form a joint venture with SK On. Now, it seems as if the supply of one of those raw materials is getting a major boost, as a company called Snow Lake Lithium has announced that its new mine will supply enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs per year.
rigzone.com
USA Investing $10.5B To Strengthen Its Electric Grid
The U.S. Department of Energy is seeking input on a $10.5B program looking to enhance the resilience and reliability of the U.S. electric grid. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is seeking input on the $10.5 billion Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnership Program to enhance the resilience and reliability of America’s electric grid.
electrek.co
Tesla virtual power plant is rocketing up, reaches 50 MW
Tesla’s virtual power plant in California is growing at a fast pace with more Powerwall owners joining. It can now output up to 50 MW. We have seen Tesla putting a lot of effort into virtual power plants lately. A virtual power plant (VPP) consists of distributed energy storage...
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
yankodesign.com
BLUETTI is set to debut its latest range of clean-energy power stations and batteries at IFA 2022
Global clean-energy stalwart BLUETTI will be revealing its latest collection of cutting-edge home and outdoor energy products at IFA 2022. In a world that depends entirely on urban infrastructure for its power needs, BLUETTI is championing what the company calls ‘energy independence’. Its slew of power stations, batteries, and solar panels allow you to live off the grid whether you’re at home or in the great outdoors. The company’s solutions are modular, easy to use, and powerful enough to charge everything from your AirPods to your EV! Attendees at the annual IFA electronics and consumer-goods show can find BLUETTI at Hall 3.2, Stand 211, between 2nd and 6th September 2022.
electrek.co
Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America
Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
Batteries Made From Seafood Waste Are As Good As Lithium
If you've been eyeing a Hyundai Ioniq 5 or something similar but have found that EVs are still too expensive, you're not alone. Very few new vehicles currently qualify for America's revised tax credit scheme, and as the price of lithium continues to soar, the average new car price is unlikely to fall much.
FOXBusiness
Tesla considers building Texas lithium refinery
Tesla is reportedly evaluating setting up a battery-grade lithium hydroxide refinery on the gulf coast of Texas. In an August application filed with the Texas Comptroller's Office, the automaker said that the facility would be the first of its kind in North America and that it was also considering the development of facilities to support other types of battery materials processing, refining and manufacturing and ancillary manufacturing operations in support of its sustainable product line.
accesslifthandlers.com
Still time to register for September 13’s sustainability summit
There is still time to register for KHL’s Construction Sustainability Summit, a unique event that will examine the materials, equipment, technology and methods that must be adopted if construction is to achieve its net-zero-carbon goals. This virtual event will ask and answer questions about offsetting carbon, the electrification of...
insideevs.com
Not Enough Lithium To Satisfy US EV Adoption Goals, Says Mining CEO
Automakers already made it clear that the rules that will be put into law thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act will likely cripple EV producers long before promoting them. This is because the US simply doesn't have the battery material mining operations in place that are needed for the growing number of EVs on the road today. Now, the CEO of Piedmont Lithium is chiming in.
pv-magazine-usa.com
With solar deployment poised for growth, metal roofing can streamline solar installations
With recent news of the Inflation Reduction Act passing, the U.S. solar market is now poised to reach 30% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. The new legislation includes a 10-year extension of the solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC), significant incentives to boost domestic manufacturing throughout the solar production supply chain, tax credits for energy storage, workforce development provisions and additional policies that promote a clean energy economy.
Tree Hugger
'Ephemeralize Everything' to Reduce Demand for Electricity and Materials
Along with climate doomers, we now apparently have "climate peakers." The former are those who believe it is too late to fix our problems and don't want to bother trying. The latter are those who suggest we don't have enough of the materials to fix our problems so, again, why bother trying? But there are two sides to this story: the supply side, which may well be met with clever alternatives like cheap batteries, and the demand side, which can be met with lifestyle changes and smart design. As an example, let's look at the possibility of peak copper.
Benzinga
Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) market size is forecast to reach US$25.3 billion by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 29.1% (2021-2026)
Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) market size is forecast to reach US$25.3 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 29.1% during 2021-2026. Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) market size is forecast to reach US$25.3 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 29.1% during 2021-2026. The emerging demand for carbon dioxide injection technologies for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) and stringent government standards for greenhouse gas emissions are the key factors driving the market growth. Carbon Capture and Storage or Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) is a technology to combat climate change in which Carbon dioxide (CO2) is captured and then transported where it is stored permanently across depleted hydrocarbon fields and deep saline aquifer formations. The goal of carbon capture and storage is to keep CO2 emissions out of the atmosphere as increased levels of CO2 is the main culprit behind the Greenhouse effect and global warming which has a detrimental effect not only on the environment and also on the economy as a whole. Carbon capture and storage aims at reducing the human carbon footprint. CO2 is mainly produced by the combustion of fossil fuels and is also a major by-product of many industries. Hence, it is vital to get rid of it in a responsible manner as it is a greenhouse gas.
Small Modular Nuclear Reactors
In the last half-century, commercial nuclear power plants have gone from large to huge to gargantuan – it’s not uncommon for a nuclear power station to contain multiple reactors that each produce over 1000 MW (megawatts) of electricity from correspondingly large and complex reactors – a single nuclear generating station with four 1000 MW reactor plants is cranking out 4 GigaWatts of electricity – nearly 100 GW hours of electrical energy daily - enough to supply the electrical consumption of a city of several hundred thousand. However, four reactors of this size will cost billions of dollars, require at least a decade to construct (and still more time to overcome legal challenges and other obstacles raised by anti-nuclear activists and those who don’t want a power plant like this in their backyards), and requires teams of highly skilled operators, supervisors, technicians, engineers, regulators, and others to build and operate.
altenergymag.com
BOVIET SOLAR AND ORIGIS ENERGY INCREASE SOLAR MODULE SUPPLY AGREEMENT TO MORE THAN 1.1-GIGAWATT
New Origis purchase order for 400 Megawatts builds on 700-Megawatt procurement deal announced in July 2022. Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (Boviet Solar), a leading global solar energy technology company specializing in manufacturing of PERC PV cells, Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV Modules, has signed an additional purchase order for more than 400 Megawatts of solar capacity with Origis Energy, one of America's largest solar and energy storage developers. Together with the original 700-Megawatt agreement signed in July, the partnership now covers 1.1 Gigawatt of solar capacity.
pv-magazine-usa.com
PVH to open 6 GW U.S. solar tracker manufacturing site
PV Hardware (PVH) ranks among the largest solar tracker providers in the world, holding nearly 10% of global market share. The company has manufacturing facilities in Spain and Saudi Arabia, and has been a market leader in European and Middle East markets since 2018. Now, the company is set to make a splash in the U.S. market, as it announced it will build a Texas-based facility to manufacture its products.
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
BBC
Oxfordshire flour mill company to close due to rising electricity prices
A family-run flour company is to cease trading after more than 100 years in business. The Clarks Flour Mill in Wantage, Oxfordshire, will close at the end of the year. Its Wessex Mill brand has been acquired by Doves Farm Foods Ltd in Hungerford, Berkshire. The company, which employs 32...
