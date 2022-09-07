ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

LSU vs. Southern: What football fans need to know for gameday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Southern University football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium, LSU Athletics says there’s a few things fans should know for the ultimate gameday experience. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Wednesday, but LSU says football fans can...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Queen Eats & Royal Treats Now at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Local food truck Queen Eats and Royal Treats is now at Tiger Stadium. They are serving royal game day dishes at each LSU home game. Fans can enjoy Spicy Leroy Smoked Sausage Po’boys made with chicken andouille sausage. Fans can also devour the Royal Nachos. Queen Eats and Royal Treats debut their new location at section East Middle 303 in Tiger Stadium during the big game between LSU and Southern University. Owner Tierney Royal gave us some good news. You can enjoy their food anytime because their food truck will remain open. Visit https://www.queeneatsandroyaltreats.com/ to find their food truck locations on days other than game days.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Heavy police presence planned for LSU vs. Southern game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Football fans in Baton Rouge are two days away from one of the most significant games to ever be played in the capital region. This Saturday (September 10), as the Southern University Jaguars face off against the LSU Tigers, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) will be on site among the thousands of fans expected to descend upon Death Valley.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Campus grocery store converts salad bar into beer cooler ahead of LSU-Southern game

BATON ROUGE - A grocery store at LSU has turned its salad bar into a massive beer cooler ahead of what will likely be the campus's biggest tailgate in years. Photos taken at the Matherne's along Nicholson Drive, located just across the street from Tiger Stadium, show the store was tossing the salads in favor of a huge beer display early Friday afternoon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Historic LSU-Southern match-up is a hot ticket

LSU has announced Saturday night’s historic match-up against Southern University is a sell-out. LSU Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry says tickets for this first-ever match-up between the two Baton Rouge schools are more in demand than the Alabama game in November. “It’s the hottest ticket we have. I’m...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Miscues pile up on John Curtis in loss to Zachary

Fumbles and missed opportunities seldom are a formula for success. John Curtis coach J.T. Curtis acknowledged that point after a 40-21 loss to top-ranked Zachary on Friday night. Running back Kameron Thomas ran for 189 yards on 20 carries, while Alabama commitment Eli Holstein passed for 199 yards and three...
ZACHARY, LA
bossierpress.com

Leaders from LSU and Southern Sign A&M Agenda

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, LSU President William F. Tate IV and Southern University President-Chancellor Dennis J. Shields were joined by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome for the signing of the LSU-SU A&M Agenda. With LSU and Southern meeting this weekend for the first-ever football game...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 2

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s just the second week of the season for high school football in south Louisiana, and already, big matchups are happening. Mentorship Academy - 14 (2 OT) Dutchtown - 7 Ponchatoula - 10 Hannan - 0 E.D. White - 38 M.L. King - 20.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Child hurt in violent crash along LSU lakes early Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - A car ended up wrapped around a tree after it went off-road near LSU's campus early Friday morning. Passersby spotted the wreck on Stanford Avenue along the University Lakes, just past S Lakeshore Drive. Video taken at the scene showed what appeared to be a BMW with major damage in the median of the roadway.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Charlie Wilson and Xscape To Perform in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Contemporary R&B Superstar Charlie Wilson will be performing his hits in Baton Rouge this Friday, September 9, 2022. He is the former lead vocalist for The Gap Band. Charlie Wilson, also known as “Uncle Charlie” has the most number one songs by a male artist in the Billboard Adult R&B Songs chart with eight number one singles. His smooth funk and soul singing style always gets the crowd on their feet. This is a performance you do not want to miss.
BATON ROUGE, LA

