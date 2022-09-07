Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbrz.com
Tailgaters are already set up the night before the LSU-Southern showdown
BATON ROUGE - Dozens of RVs are already parked near Tiger Stadium on Friday night, with Southern and LSU flags proudly flying in the air. The excitement is at a fever pitch as both fan bases get ready for the first-ever meeting between LSU and Southern football. "This ranks up...
NOLA.com
LSU and Southern: The long story of city division, football and a chance to come together
Behind the counter at her family’s store, Janice White moved from one task to the next. She restocked shelves with Columbia blue Southern T-shirts. She organized racks of apparel. She helped customers check out and filled a cardboard box with used hangers. TOP Choice should have closed 25 minutes...
Vandals strike LSU campus prior to Southern game
Graffiti has been found on LSU's campus, one day before the college football season opener against rival Southern University.
Leaked Clip of LSU Tigers’ Coach Brian Kelly as He Delivers Emotional Post-Game Speech after Loss to FSU
After a heartbreaking game against Florida State University, LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly received quite a bit of heat after beginning his time in Baton Rouge with a loss. New video shows the speech that Coach Kelly delivered to the Tigers in the locker room following the game. "Every single...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
LSU vs. Southern: What football fans need to know for gameday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Southern University football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium, LSU Athletics says there’s a few things fans should know for the ultimate gameday experience. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Wednesday, but LSU says football fans can...
Wesley Yates, nation's No. 2 shooting guard, officially visiting LSU Tigers this weekend
Beaumont United (Texas) star Wesley Yates is one of the nation's top uncommitted prospects in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound backcourt star is rated the nation's No. 30 overall prospect, the No. 2 shooting guard and the No. 2 player in the state of Texas, behind only Duncanville ...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Southern President and Chancellor says Southern vs LSU football game is much more than just a game
Southern and LSU meet tomorrow in an historic football matchup, but to leaders of the two schools, it’s much more than a game. It’s a chance to bridge historic racial, cultural, and academic divides. Dr. Dennis Shields is Chancellor of Southern University. “Just the acknowledgment that the playing...
Jordan Travis keeps piling on LSU after upset with latest merch drop
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis released the perfect shirt to troll LSU even more. Jordan Travis and the Florida State Seminoles now find themselves at 2-0 after upsetting the LSU Tigers in New Orleans over Labor Day Weekend. It was a thrilling one-point victory to spoil Brian Kelly’s Bayou Bengals...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thelouisianaweekend.com
Queen Eats & Royal Treats Now at Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Local food truck Queen Eats and Royal Treats is now at Tiger Stadium. They are serving royal game day dishes at each LSU home game. Fans can enjoy Spicy Leroy Smoked Sausage Po’boys made with chicken andouille sausage. Fans can also devour the Royal Nachos. Queen Eats and Royal Treats debut their new location at section East Middle 303 in Tiger Stadium during the big game between LSU and Southern University. Owner Tierney Royal gave us some good news. You can enjoy their food anytime because their food truck will remain open. Visit https://www.queeneatsandroyaltreats.com/ to find their food truck locations on days other than game days.
NOLA.com
Here are Southern's top three players to watch for in Saturday's matchup with LSU
The junior college transfer had an efficient, if brief, start to his Southern career in an 86-0 blasting of Florida Memorial last week. The speedy McCray rushed for 76 yards with a 65-yard touchdown and threw for 79 yards and two scores in one quarter of work in the blowout.
brproud.com
Heavy police presence planned for LSU vs. Southern game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Football fans in Baton Rouge are two days away from one of the most significant games to ever be played in the capital region. This Saturday (September 10), as the Southern University Jaguars face off against the LSU Tigers, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) will be on site among the thousands of fans expected to descend upon Death Valley.
wbrz.com
Campus grocery store converts salad bar into beer cooler ahead of LSU-Southern game
BATON ROUGE - A grocery store at LSU has turned its salad bar into a massive beer cooler ahead of what will likely be the campus's biggest tailgate in years. Photos taken at the Matherne's along Nicholson Drive, located just across the street from Tiger Stadium, show the store was tossing the salads in favor of a huge beer display early Friday afternoon.
tigerdroppings.com
The LSU-Southern Game Is Officially Sold Out
LSU announced that Saturday's game vs. Southern at Tiger Stadium is officially a sell-out. Saturday's game will be the first-ever matchup between the two Baton Rouge universities.
NOLA.com
Eliza Fletcher was abducted during a run. Here's how Baton Rouge runners honored her memory
Eliza Fletcher was going for a run in Memphis last week when she was abducted and killed. Early Friday morning, joining thousands of people across the country, a group of Baton Rouge runners paid tribute to her in an event called Finish Eliza's Run. Cleotha Abston-Henderson has been charged with...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Historic LSU-Southern match-up is a hot ticket
LSU has announced Saturday night’s historic match-up against Southern University is a sell-out. LSU Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry says tickets for this first-ever match-up between the two Baton Rouge schools are more in demand than the Alabama game in November. “It’s the hottest ticket we have. I’m...
NOLA.com
Miscues pile up on John Curtis in loss to Zachary
Fumbles and missed opportunities seldom are a formula for success. John Curtis coach J.T. Curtis acknowledged that point after a 40-21 loss to top-ranked Zachary on Friday night. Running back Kameron Thomas ran for 189 yards on 20 carries, while Alabama commitment Eli Holstein passed for 199 yards and three...
bossierpress.com
Leaders from LSU and Southern Sign A&M Agenda
On Tuesday, Sept. 6, LSU President William F. Tate IV and Southern University President-Chancellor Dennis J. Shields were joined by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome for the signing of the LSU-SU A&M Agenda. With LSU and Southern meeting this weekend for the first-ever football game...
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 2
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s just the second week of the season for high school football in south Louisiana, and already, big matchups are happening. Mentorship Academy - 14 (2 OT) Dutchtown - 7 Ponchatoula - 10 Hannan - 0 E.D. White - 38 M.L. King - 20.
wbrz.com
Child hurt in violent crash along LSU lakes early Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - A car ended up wrapped around a tree after it went off-road near LSU's campus early Friday morning. Passersby spotted the wreck on Stanford Avenue along the University Lakes, just past S Lakeshore Drive. Video taken at the scene showed what appeared to be a BMW with major damage in the median of the roadway.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Charlie Wilson and Xscape To Perform in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Contemporary R&B Superstar Charlie Wilson will be performing his hits in Baton Rouge this Friday, September 9, 2022. He is the former lead vocalist for The Gap Band. Charlie Wilson, also known as “Uncle Charlie” has the most number one songs by a male artist in the Billboard Adult R&B Songs chart with eight number one singles. His smooth funk and soul singing style always gets the crowd on their feet. This is a performance you do not want to miss.
Comments / 0