The Exeter Township School District will induct three athletes into their 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, September 9, 2022 in a ceremony to be held in the Exeter Township Senior High’s cafeteria at 6PM, followed by a presentation of the athletes in Don Thomas Stadium during halftime of the Exeter vs. West York football game. The athletes who will be inducted are: Michal Menet, a 2016 graduate; Michael Troutman, a 2002 graduate; and Kyle Yocum, a 2013 graduate.

READING, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO