Pennsylvania schools are looking for solutions to retain staff and attract new teachers
School districts in the midstate – and across Pennsylvania – are facing teacher and staff shortages, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education and state teacher advocacy organizations. The state has had a 70% percent decline in certifications for new teachers. Ten years ago, Pennsylvania issued certifications for...
bctv.org
Miller Center for the Arts at RACC 9-8-22
Sandy Graffius visits the Miller Center for the Arts at RACC to talk about the venue’s history and importance with RACC President Susan Looney, Tony DeMarco, VP of College Advancement, and Megan Schappell, House Manager of the Miller Center, on County Connection. From the program: County Connection.
bctv.org
Berks County Board of Commissioners Meeting 9-8-22
The County of Berks Board of Commissioners’ meeting from Thursday, September 8th, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
bctv.org
Calendar Girls 9-7-22
Host Pat Perfect discusses Reading Community Players’ production of Calendar Girls with director Tara Lutz and RCP board member Megan Martin on Greater Reading ACT-UP Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our...
bctv.org
Exeter Township School District to Induct Three Into 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame
The Exeter Township School District will induct three athletes into their 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, September 9, 2022 in a ceremony to be held in the Exeter Township Senior High’s cafeteria at 6PM, followed by a presentation of the athletes in Don Thomas Stadium during halftime of the Exeter vs. West York football game. The athletes who will be inducted are: Michal Menet, a 2016 graduate; Michael Troutman, a 2002 graduate; and Kyle Yocum, a 2013 graduate.
bctv.org
Berks County Heritage Center to Host Museum Day & Grist Mill Open House
The Berks County Heritage Center will celebrate the 18th annual Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day on Saturday, September 17, from 10 am to 4pm with exciting demonstrations and free admission to all the Heritage Center sites, including the Gruber Wagon Works and the C. Howard Hiester Canal Museum. During the day...
bctv.org
GoggleWorks’ Pumpkin Palooza is Growing
Art center’s beloved fall event returns with new activities for creativity and family fun. GoggleWorks Center for the Arts (GoggleWorks) announced the kickoff of its autumn season with the return of its beloved Pumpkin Palooza event, taking place on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Pumpkin Palooza, now in its 8th year, is an admission free, family-friendly event held outdoors on GoggleWorks’ impressive 145,000 square foot campus. The event celebrates all things fall, with opportunities for families to get creative and have fun.
