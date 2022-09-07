ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

illinois.edu

Gift to Wildlife Medical Clinic Supports Education, Care

The Wildlife Medical Clinic, a program of the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine, has received a $1 million donation from Julia F. Saville, professor emerita in the Department of English at the University of Illinois. This is the largest gift ever received by the program, which was founded...
URBANA, IL
illinois.edu

Center for Advanced Study announces 2022-23 associates, fellows

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Center for Advanced Study has appointed 16 faculty members as associates or fellows for the 2022-23 academic year. CAS associates and fellows are tenured and untenured faculty members, respectively, whose proposals are selected in an annual competition. Associates and fellows are granted a one-semester teaching release to pursue a scholarly or creative project.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
illinois.edu

Khan Family Gift Elevates Cancer Care for Pets

Business leader Shahid Khan, his wife Ann Margaret Khan, and their children Tony and Shanna Khan – all graduates of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign – have made a gift of $15 million that will transform the integrated oncology program at the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
illinois.edu

September 7 Illinois History Minute

It’s September 7th, the legal birthday of Raggedy Ann. Writer and illustrator Johnny Gruelle, who was born in Arcola, received a patent for his rag doll with red yarn for hair, black buttons for eyes and a triangle nose, on this day in 1915. There are conflicting stories about Raggedy Ann’s origins, but a common element is Gruelle’s retrieval of an old homemade rag doll from the attic of his parents’ house in Indianapolis. Starting from there, Gruelle developed the Raggedy Ann character, inspired by his daughter. Gruelle produced picture books about Raggedy Ann and his brother Raggedy Andy from 1918 into the 1970s.
ARCOLA, IL
illinois.edu

Illinois welcomes second-largest freshman class

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign's incoming class of 7,957 first-year students brings greater representation by gender, nationality and students who are the first in their family to go to college, while a change in the application process resulted in greater academic competition. Second in size only...
CHAMPAIGN, IL

