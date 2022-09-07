Read full article on original website
Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute
It was just over a year ago since New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter saw his name enshrined in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame. And on Friday night, the Yanks will also honor their former captain in the Bronx. Ahead of the Hall of Fame tribute night, Aaron Boone spoke out on the […] The post Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
Boomer & Gio have already seen enough of Ronald Guzman: 'He's a waste'
Ronald Guzman struck out four times and bounced into a double play with the bases loaded and nobody out in his Yankee debut, and Boomer and Gio have already seen enough.
Jordan Montgomery credits Cardinals resurgence to doing what Yankees didn't want him to do
Jordan Montgomery appeared on the R2C2 podcast and said his increased fastball usage with the Cardinals was something the Yankees didn’t want him to do.
Look: Roger Maris' Son Has A Message For Aaron Judge
With 55 home runs this season, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is on pace to surpass the late-great Roger Maris' single-season home run mark of 61. But in the wake of comments Judge made about the home run record, Maris' son has a message for him. This week Judge...
Derek Jeter's daughter says she doesn't want to 'break my leg like you did' ahead of first trip to Yankee Stadium
On Friday morning, Jeter posted a video to Twitter -- presumably filmed by his wife, model Hannah Davis. While the video is only filming the Hall of Fame shortstop, you can hear (presumably) Davis and one of the couple's daughters talking about their upcoming Friday night trip to the stadium.
Cardinals Broadcaster Overcome By Laughter After Seeing John Daly Throw a Perfect First Pitch
VIDEO: John Daly's perfect first pitch was shocking.
Dodgers News: Joey Gallo Addresses Cody Bellinger’s Struggles
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger had a strong start to the season, with a .915 OPS in his first 15 games. It’s basically been all downhill since then, with a batting line of .188/.251/.353 (.604 OPS) since April 24. It’s been even worse lately, as Bellinger is batting .125/.234/.214 (.449 OPS) in his last 18 games dating back to August 14.
Angels in hot water over teenagers’ lawsuit that could send shockwaves to rest of MLB
The Los Angeles Angels find themselves in the middle of another lawsuit this season. Unlike some of their other legal battles, though, this news has some serious implications for how the MLB will operate in the future. The lawsuit was filed by two Dominican prospects, who claimed that L.A. reneged on a verbal agreement with the two players.
Yardbarker
Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
Yardbarker
The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination
The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
Did Derek Jeter hint at a future role with the Yankees?
On Friday night, Derek Jeter made a grand return to Yankee Stadium. The former Yankees great was on hand to be honored by the team for his Hall of Fame induction last year but left many wondering if he'll soon be seen around the stadium more often. Since retiring after...
Yardbarker
Derek Jeter Shares Heartwarming Video Featuring His Kids
It’s going to be a special night at Yankee Stadium as Derek Jeter will be making his return for a special Hall of Fame tribute ceremony. The legendary New York Yankees shortstop is back in town, and you can bet that Yankees fans are going to be excited to see their Hall of Famer at the ballpark.
Yardbarker
Lines suggest Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge expected to break AL single-season HR record
Thus far, New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge rejecting a seven-year, $213.5 million contract extension offered by the club before the start of the 2022 MLB season and betting on himself seems like nothing short of a brilliant decision. As noted by ESPN stats, Judge began Friday leading the...
Yardbarker
Aaron Hicks benched by Yankees after making terrible mistakes in left field vs. Rays
Aaron Hicks on Friday night embodied what has gone wrong for the New York Yankees since August. Hicks not only made a physical error in left field, but he made a mental one too to compound the issue. The Yankees were trailing the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 in the top...
Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets
The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series, but it is the New York Mets who have been ahead in the NL for the majority of the 2022 season. Major changes have propelled New York to an elite level, but they have been sputtering the past few weeks as they have been losing to the […] The post Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Oswaldo Cabrera out of Yankees' Thursday lineup
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Cabrera will yield right field to Aaron Judge following five straight starts in the corner of the outfield. Miguel Andujar will be the Yankees' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in his first game back from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
This Dodgers Fan May Be The Slickest Man Alive
Some call the man "Foo-dini" for his magic moves at Dodger Stadium.
thecomeback.com
Yankees fans react to Hal Steinbrenner getting booed
Hal Steinbrenner might own the New York Yankees but he is not a popular figure within Yankee-land. After being booed at Paul O’Neill’s Yankees Hall of Fame induction ceremony a few weeks ago, Steinbrenner was there for Derek Jeter’s induction ceremony Friday night. If you thought fans would boo Steinbrenner tonight, even after giving Jeter a check for $222,222.22 for Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation, you would be right.
numberfire.com
Christian Arroyo sent to Boston's bench on Friday
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Arroyo will take a seat after Rafael Devers was picked as Friday's starting third baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 195 batted balls this season, Arroyo has produced a 6.7% barrel rate and a .333...
