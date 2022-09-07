ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute

It was just over a year ago since New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter saw his name enshrined in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame. And on Friday night, the Yanks will also honor their former captain in the Bronx. Ahead of the Hall of Fame tribute night, Aaron Boone spoke out on the […] The post Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Look: Roger Maris' Son Has A Message For Aaron Judge

With 55 home runs this season, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is on pace to surpass the late-great Roger Maris' single-season home run mark of 61. But in the wake of comments Judge made about the home run record, Maris' son has a message for him. This week Judge...
Aaron Boone
Aaron Hicks
Brian Cashman
Luis Severino
Andrew Benintendi
Tim Locastro
Yardbarker

Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination

The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
Yardbarker

Did Derek Jeter hint at a future role with the Yankees?

On Friday night, Derek Jeter made a grand return to Yankee Stadium. The former Yankees great was on hand to be honored by the team for his Hall of Fame induction last year but left many wondering if he'll soon be seen around the stadium more often. Since retiring after...
Yardbarker

Derek Jeter Shares Heartwarming Video Featuring His Kids

It’s going to be a special night at Yankee Stadium as Derek Jeter will be making his return for a special Hall of Fame tribute ceremony. The legendary New York Yankees shortstop is back in town, and you can bet that Yankees fans are going to be excited to see their Hall of Famer at the ballpark.
ClutchPoints

Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets

The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series, but it is the New York Mets who have been ahead in the NL for the majority of the 2022 season. Major changes have propelled New York to an elite level, but they have been sputtering the past few weeks as they have been losing to the […] The post Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Yankees
Minnesota Twins
numberfire.com

Oswaldo Cabrera out of Yankees' Thursday lineup

New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Cabrera will yield right field to Aaron Judge following five straight starts in the corner of the outfield. Miguel Andujar will be the Yankees' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in his first game back from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
thecomeback.com

Yankees fans react to Hal Steinbrenner getting booed

Hal Steinbrenner might own the New York Yankees but he is not a popular figure within Yankee-land. After being booed at Paul O’Neill’s Yankees Hall of Fame induction ceremony a few weeks ago, Steinbrenner was there for Derek Jeter’s induction ceremony Friday night. If you thought fans would boo Steinbrenner tonight, even after giving Jeter a check for $222,222.22 for Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation, you would be right.
numberfire.com

Christian Arroyo sent to Boston's bench on Friday

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Arroyo will take a seat after Rafael Devers was picked as Friday's starting third baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 195 batted balls this season, Arroyo has produced a 6.7% barrel rate and a .333...
BOSTON, MA

