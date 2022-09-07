Read full article on original website
Related
upenn.edu
‘The Sanctuary City’
This summer news cameras rolled as border-state governors bussed thousands of migrants north to the sanctuary cities of Washington, D.C., New York, and Chicago. Promises of work, food, and housing dominated the broadcasts, with ensuing questions about immigration and American responsibility. “Sanctuary cities have roared back in the news,” said...
upenn.edu
Digital assets and the future of finance
Perry World House and the Wharton School recently co-sponsored the first edition of this year’s series, “The World Today,” a weekly discussion that surveys some of the globe’s most pressing current events. Held on Sept. 6 virtually and at Perry World House, the hybrid discussion was moderated by Sarah Hammer, managing director of Wharton’s Stevens Center for Innovation in Finance, and Rostin Behnam, chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
Comments / 0