Prospects of halide-based all-solid-state batteries: From material design to practical application

This new sand battery may just change the energy game
YouTuber Matt Ferrell is renowned and beloved for his videos featuring explanations of today's most pressing issues in science and technology. You may remember this clip where he discussed whether solar panels are worth it after four years and this video where he claimed that graphene may be the key to solving our concrete problems.
srnnews.com
Honda Motor, LG Energy to build EV battery plant in Ohio – Nikkei
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co plans to set up a new lithium-ion battery plant for electric vehicles in the United States with Korean battery supplier LG Energy Solution Ltd, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday. Battery makers are looking to increase production in the U.S. where a...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Toyota to invest $2.5 billion to expand battery manufacturing in North Carolina
Toyota announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina. This investment follows the company’s announcement that it is increasing electric vehicle production. The expanded manufacturing facility will not only provide the needed batteries, but will add 350 jobs, bringing the total employment to approximately 2,100. Scheduled to begin production in 2025, the facility will produce batteries for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and BEVs.
MIT’s new aluminum-sulfur batteries could provide low-cost storage for renewable energy
Renewable energy is great, but what do you do when the sun doesn't shine, or the wind does not blow? You could use lithium-ion batteries but they are expensive and contain a flammable electrolyte, making them less than ideal for transportation as they run a fire risk. However, there may...
MotorTrend Magazine
The Need for Dead Cells: EV Battery Recycling Market Faces Its Own Supply Challenges
As the electric vehicle industry grows, the demand for lithium batteries will grow with it. While the lithium-ion batteries used by vehicles like the Tesla Model S are made with less nickel and cobalt than before, and other nickel and cobalt-less batteries like lithium iron phosphate (LFP/LiFePo4) become the norm, the mining of other battery minerals is still problematic. The solution to reducing mining is recycling those minerals from used batteries. Except the recycling industry faces its own problem with a supply chain. Rather than raw, new materials, it's the lack of those used materials that is hampering this burgeoning business to make EVs even cleaner and greener than they are now. There is light at the end of this supply tunnel, it's just that this tunnel might be a decade long.
Government Forces Toyota To Invest In American Battery Production
Toyota may have introduced the bZ4X in recent months as its first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV), but that hasn't stopped environmental groups from critiquing the company's reticence to commit to EVs. And while it remains committed to offering something for the varied needs of its customers, the automaker is smart enough to know it will be left behind if it doesn't embrace electric vehicles.
electrek.co
Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America
Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
Scientists turn crabs into biodegradable batteries
Scientists have created a novel type of biodegradable battery made from the shells of crabs, which they claim is a viable option for storing power from large-scale wind and solar sources.A team from the University of Maryland in the US discovered that the electrolyte for a zinc battery could be made using chitosan, a derivative of the product chitin. This material is found in everything from fungi to squids, but the most abundant source is the exoskeleton of crustaceans and is easily obtained from seafood waste.Using chitosan for the electrolyte means roughly two thirds of the battery can be broken...
Making EV Batteries In US Will Be 'Nicely Profitable' For Decades To Come, Says Munster: Could These 5 Stocks Gain Big?
Asia is currently the electric vehicle battery-making hub, and all the top manufacturers are based out of the continent. The U.S. could play catch-up, according to Loup Funds’ Gene Munster. U.S. Focus: Munster expects EV battery manufacturing to take off in the next decade, the venture capitalist said on...
Nature.com
Self-supervised image quality assessment for X-ray tomographic images of Li-ion battery
Image perception plays a fundamental role in the tomography-based approaches for microstructure characterization and has a deep impact on all subsequent stages of image processing, such as segmentation and 3D analysis. The enhancement of image perception, however, frequently involves observer-dependence, which reflects user-to-user dispersion and uncertainties in the calculated parameters. This work presents an objective quantitative method, which uses convolutional neural networks (CNN) for the quality assessment of the X-ray tomographic images. With only dozens of annotations, our method allows to evaluate directly and precisely the quality of tomographic images. Different metrics were employed to evaluate the correlation between our predicted scores and subjective human annotations. The evaluation results demonstrate that our method can be a direct tool to guide the enhancement process in order to produce reliable segmentation results. The processing of the tomographic image can thus evolve into a robust observer-independent procedure and advance towards the development of an efficient self-supervised approach.
Nature.com
Record high-T and large practical utilization level of electric polarization in metal-free molecular antiferroelectric solid solutions
Metal-free antiferroelectric materials are holding a promise for energy storage application, owing to their unique merits of wearability, environmental friendliness, and structure tunability. Despite receiving great interests, metal-free antiferroelectrics are quite limited and it is a challenge to acquire new soft antiferroelectric candidates. Here, we have successfully exploited binary CMBrxI1-x and CMBrxCl1-x solid solution as single crystals (0"‰â‰¤"‰x"‰â‰¤"‰1, where CM is cyclohexylmethylammonium). A molecule-level modification can effectively enhance Curie temperature. Emphatically, the binary CM-chloride salt shows the highest antiferroelectric-to-paraelectric Curie temperature of ~453"‰K among the known molecular antiferroelectrics. Its characteristic double electrical hysteresis loops provide a large electric polarization up to ~11.4 Î¼C/cm2, which endows notable energy storage behaviors. To our best knowledge, this work provides an effective solid-solution methodology to the targeted design of new metal-free antiferroelectric candidates toward biocompatible energy storage devices.
Recycling EV batteries is a problem, but not as you think
By 2025, there may be three times as much room for recycling factories as there will be scrap to power them.
Inhabitat.com
Oneka Water desalinates water without energy or toxic waste
What do you get when you combine the natural movement of the ocean with desalination technology? Freshwater without the need for electricity. It’s automatic, environmentally friendly and delivered via a company called Oneka. Desalination is nothing new. However, adoption has been slow due to cost, the need for desalination...
Why Honda is investing $4.4 billion with LG to make batteries in the US
A preview of what the 2024 Honda Prologue, an EV, could look like. HondaThe automaker is hungry for batteries to fuel its EV manufacturing plans—and it's not the only one.
A 17-year-old engineer's magnet-free motor prototype could make electric vehicles more sustainable
His new prototype had 39 percent greater torque over a traditional motor.
Ionic Mineral Technologies Emerges from Stealth Mode to Scale Domestic Supply of Nano-Silicon for Electric Vehicle Batteries
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Ionic Mineral Technologies (Ionic MT), a domestic advanced battery materials technology company, today emerges from stealth mode to debut its breakthrough halloysite-derived nano-silicon, Ionisil™, which can be used as a drop-in replacement for graphite in lithium-based batteries. Nearly all automakers are seeking nano-silicon to unlock significantly longer range and faster charging for electric vehicles (EVs). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005237/en/ Halloysite’s naturally occurring nanotubular structure enables Ionic Mineral Technologies to take a “top-down” approach to manufacturing nano-silicon. (Photo: Ionic MT)
BMW To Deploy Round Battery Cells For New EV Range - What's The Benefit?
Luxury car maker BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke ADR) BMWYY has planned to power its new range of electric vehicles set for launch in 2025 with round battery cells. The round cells are said to reduce CO2 emissions from cell production by up to 60%. Round cells are being used for...
Worth the Watt: A Brief History of the Electric Car, 1830 to Present
Electric cars have been around a lot longer than today’s Tesla or even the General Motors EV1 of the late 1990s. In fact, electric cars appeared long before the internal-combustion sort, and dreamers have never stopped trying to make them work both on the road and as a business proposition. A lack of historical perspective sometimes leads to misunderstandings of how things came to be as they are now, so let’s take the long view of the road that got us here.
