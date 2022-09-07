Cooperative chemoenzymatic synthesis of N-heterocycles via synergizing bio- with organocatalysis

Read full article on original website
Heat selection enables highly scalable methylome profiling in cell-free DNA for noninvasive monitoring of cancer patients
Genome-wide analysis of cell-free DNA methylation profile is a promising approach for sensitive and specific detection of many cancers. However, scaling such assays for clinical translation is impractical because of the high cost of whole-genome bisulfite sequencing. We show that the small fraction of GC-rich genome is highly enriched in CpG sites and disproportionately harbors most of the cancer-specific methylation signature. Here, we report on the simple and effective heat enrichment of CpG-rich regions for bisulfite sequencing (Heatrich-BS) platform that allows for focused methylation profiling in these highly informative regions. Our novel method and bioinformatics algorithm enable accurate tumor burden estimation and quantitative tracking of colorectal cancer patient’s response to treatment at much reduced sequencing cost suitable for frequent monitoring. We also show tumor epigenetic subtyping using Heatrich-BS, which could enable patient stratification. Heatrich-BS holds great potential for highly scalable screening and monitoring of cancer using liquid biopsy.
Sensing of SARS-CoV-2 by pDCs and their subsequent production of IFN-I contribute to macrophage-induced cytokine storm during COVID-19
In severe COVID-19, macrophages induce cytokine storms, which can lead to poor patient outcomes. However, macrophages are not directly infected by SARS-CoV-2, so how this cytokine storm is induced remains unclear. Here, Laurent et al. used COVID-19 patient databases and cell culture to identify that the macrophage-induced cytokine storm was linked to IFN-I signaling in patient lungs. Plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs) were the main producers of IFN-I, because they were directly infected with SARS-CoV-2, which triggered TLR7 activation. This IFN-I made macrophages more responsive to environmental stimuli, thus triggering the production of multiple cytokines. Thus, the authors present a mechanism whereby pDCs are infected by SARS-CoV-2, subsequently producing IFN-I, and stimulating a macrophage-mediated cytokine storm during SARS-CoV-2 infection.
