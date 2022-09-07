Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
KMAland Missouri Week 3 (9/9): East Atchison, Rock Port, Maryville among area winners
(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Rock Port, Platte Valley, Worth County, North Andrew and Maryville were KMAland Missouri winners on Friday evening. Braden Graves scored three second-half touchdowns to break open a tight game. Graves scored on a 15-yard pick six and had touchdown runs of 19 and 42 for the Wolves. Jarrett Spinnato also had two rushing scores, including runs of 60 and 11.
kmmo.com
LEXINGTON WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A 48-year-old Lexington woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Friday, September 9. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Dana Diehm traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected returning to the roadway and traveled off the left side and struck a ditch.
mycameronnews.com
Historians to restore recently discovered 1939 CFD truck
Stan Hendrix of the Cameron Historical Society recently received a call from a man in Tennessee. The man told Stan that he had just purchased a 1939 Fire Truck which had been in storage for 37 years. When he inspected the vehicle, he noticed faded lettering indicating that the firetruck...
kchi.com
Trenton Woman Arrested By Troopers
A Trenton woman was arrested by State Troopers early Saturday morning. Troopers in Grundy County arrested 37-year-old Brooke N Ashford of Trenton for alleged DWI, driving while revoked, and Careless and Imprudent Driving. She was processed and released.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Friday
The Chillicothe Police Department handled 113 calls for service Friday. Some of the calls include:. 5:25 am, Officers responded to the 1100 block of First Street on a report of theft. Someone had entered his garage during the night and removed a UTV. The investigation is continuing. 9:39 am, a...
The Bilby Ranch Conservation Area in northwest Missouri is just part of landowner John S. Bilby's success
Bilby Ranch by Quitman, Missouri.Americasroof, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Bilby Ranch Lake Conservation Area in Nodaway County. This stretch was land was purchased by the Conservation Department in 1987. At one time, it used to be part of a sizeable ranch that was owned by John Sliker Bilby (b. Jan. 10, 1832, d. Nov. 26, 1919).
kmaland.com
Bedford man hurt in Nodaway County wreck
(Graham) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County late Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Galaxy Road at 390th Street 7 miles southeast of Graham shortly before 4:30 p.m. Authorities say a 1980 GMC Brigadier driven by 19-year-old Hunter Reid of Bedford was westbound when the vehicle's air brakes failed as it approached a T intersection. The vehicle then overturned onto its passenger side as the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Galaxy Road, and slid to its final rest partially off the roadway facing southeast.
44-year-old woman killed in Excelsior Springs homicide identified
Excelsior Springs police have identified a woman killed in a double shooting this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
northwestmoinfo.com
Excelsior Springs Man Hurt In Car vs Tree Accident
An Excelsior Springs man was left with moderate injures after his vehicle hit a tree Wednesday night in Ray County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports 42-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Jason A. Mick was driving a 2006 Ford on Business Route 10 east of Route 10 at 8:02 P.M. Wednesday when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
kttn.com
7-year-old boy injured in crash on Route C in Ray County
The Highway Patrol reports two Holt residents sustained moderate injuries when a car failed to stop for a stop sign and struck an embankment in Ray County on Friday morning, September 9th. Emergency medical services took the driver, 80-year-old Everett Downs, to Liberty Hospital. A private vehicle took the passenger,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Lathrop Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash
A Lathrop man was killed in a three-vehicle crash near Trimble Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred as 47-year old Ryan Mosley struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 34-year old Roy Zimmer on US-169, 1 mile north of Trimble. Zimmer crossed the center line into the direct path of 65-year old Charles Bogele. Zimmer’s vehicle travelled over the top of Bogele’s, coming to rest on top of the vehicle. Bogele was pronounced dead at the scene. Zimmer and Mosley were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Portion of U.S. Highway 169 closed in Clinton County due to fatal crash
The area of U.S. Highway 169 between F Highway and Z Highway was closed for a few hours Friday due to a fatal accident, according to the Clinton County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northwestmoinfo.com
Faucett Man Arrested on Outstanding Felony Warrant Thursday
(BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO) – A Faucett man was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant Thursday in Buchanan County. Just prior to 9:30 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 48-year-old Jeremy L. Ledford who was wanted on a Buchanan County felony warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.
kchi.com
Two Injured In Separate Crashes
Two crashes in the area counties Tuesday resulted in injuries for the drivers. At about 5:50 am, in Daviess County, a single-vehicle crash left a Texas woman with minor injuries. State Troopers report 44-year-old Monica Estrada was northbound near Winston when she swerved to miss the traffic that was merging into her lane. She ran into the median and her pick-up overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side. She was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a safety belt.
Deadly shooting shocks Excelsior Springs families, neighbors
The man accused in a deadly shooting in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, is now in police custody, but the community is still reeling from the news.
kchi.com
Mercer Man Arrested In Grundy County
A Mercer man was arrested Wednesday morning by State Troopers in Grundy County. Twenty-seven-year-old Justin T Sharp was arrested at 10:01 am for alleged Driving While suspended or revoked, speeding, and no insurance. He was processed at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
nwmissourinews.com
Marvyille football wins first conference game of the season over Chillicothe
Maryville football was looking for its second win of the season and its first win of conference play on senior night. The Spoofhounds got their second win of the season and first win against a Midland Empire Conference opponent by defeating rival Chillicothe 45-14 at the ’Hound Pound Sept. 9.
plattecountylandmark.com
LongHorn shooting for October opening
Opening day for the LongHorn Steakhouse coming to Platte County is drawing closer. Originally planning for a September opening, corporate officials for LongHorn now say the planned opening at Tiffany Springs is a month later than initially hoped. “We are currently targeting an October opening,” says Jessica Dinon, a media...
KCTV 5
‘Very shocking:’ Neighbors in Excelsior Springs react after shooting kills 1, injures 1
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect has been arrested in Texas in connection with an early morning double shooting in Excelsior Springs, which left one woman dead and a man in critical condition. “It’s very shocking to me. Very shocking,” Ernest Smith said. Smith has lived in...
KMBC.com
1 killed in three-vehicle crash near Trimble
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near Trimble, Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The highway patrol said the wreck was reported on U.S. 169 Highway at Highway Z. Troopers said three vehicles were involved in the crash. The investigation...
Comments / 0