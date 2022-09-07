ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, MO

KMAland Missouri Week 3 (9/9): East Atchison, Rock Port, Maryville among area winners

(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Rock Port, Platte Valley, Worth County, North Andrew and Maryville were KMAland Missouri winners on Friday evening. Braden Graves scored three second-half touchdowns to break open a tight game. Graves scored on a 15-yard pick six and had touchdown runs of 19 and 42 for the Wolves. Jarrett Spinnato also had two rushing scores, including runs of 60 and 11.
MARYVILLE, MO
LEXINGTON WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A 48-year-old Lexington woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Friday, September 9. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Dana Diehm traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected returning to the roadway and traveled off the left side and struck a ditch.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
Historians to restore recently discovered 1939 CFD truck

Stan Hendrix of the Cameron Historical Society recently received a call from a man in Tennessee. The man told Stan that he had just purchased a 1939 Fire Truck which had been in storage for 37 years. When he inspected the vehicle, he noticed faded lettering indicating that the firetruck...
CAMERON, MO
Trenton Woman Arrested By Troopers

A Trenton woman was arrested by State Troopers early Saturday morning. Troopers in Grundy County arrested 37-year-old Brooke N Ashford of Trenton for alleged DWI, driving while revoked, and Careless and Imprudent Driving. She was processed and released.
TRENTON, MO
Chillicothe Police Report For Friday

The Chillicothe Police Department handled 113 calls for service Friday. Some of the calls include:. 5:25 am, Officers responded to the 1100 block of First Street on a report of theft. Someone had entered his garage during the night and removed a UTV. The investigation is continuing. 9:39 am, a...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Bedford man hurt in Nodaway County wreck

(Graham) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County late Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Galaxy Road at 390th Street 7 miles southeast of Graham shortly before 4:30 p.m. Authorities say a 1980 GMC Brigadier driven by 19-year-old Hunter Reid of Bedford was westbound when the vehicle's air brakes failed as it approached a T intersection. The vehicle then overturned onto its passenger side as the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Galaxy Road, and slid to its final rest partially off the roadway facing southeast.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
Excelsior Springs Man Hurt In Car vs Tree Accident

An Excelsior Springs man was left with moderate injures after his vehicle hit a tree Wednesday night in Ray County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports 42-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Jason A. Mick was driving a 2006 Ford on Business Route 10 east of Route 10 at 8:02 P.M. Wednesday when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
7-year-old boy injured in crash on Route C in Ray County

The Highway Patrol reports two Holt residents sustained moderate injuries when a car failed to stop for a stop sign and struck an embankment in Ray County on Friday morning, September 9th. Emergency medical services took the driver, 80-year-old Everett Downs, to Liberty Hospital. A private vehicle took the passenger,...
RAY COUNTY, MO
Lathrop Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash

A Lathrop man was killed in a three-vehicle crash near Trimble Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred as 47-year old Ryan Mosley struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 34-year old Roy Zimmer on US-169, 1 mile north of Trimble. Zimmer crossed the center line into the direct path of 65-year old Charles Bogele. Zimmer’s vehicle travelled over the top of Bogele’s, coming to rest on top of the vehicle. Bogele was pronounced dead at the scene. Zimmer and Mosley were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
LATHROP, MO
Faucett Man Arrested on Outstanding Felony Warrant Thursday

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO) – A Faucett man was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant Thursday in Buchanan County. Just prior to 9:30 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 48-year-old Jeremy L. Ledford who was wanted on a Buchanan County felony warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
Two Injured In Separate Crashes

Two crashes in the area counties Tuesday resulted in injuries for the drivers. At about 5:50 am, in Daviess County, a single-vehicle crash left a Texas woman with minor injuries. State Troopers report 44-year-old Monica Estrada was northbound near Winston when she swerved to miss the traffic that was merging into her lane. She ran into the median and her pick-up overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side. She was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a safety belt.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
Mercer Man Arrested In Grundy County

A Mercer man was arrested Wednesday morning by State Troopers in Grundy County. Twenty-seven-year-old Justin T Sharp was arrested at 10:01 am for alleged Driving While suspended or revoked, speeding, and no insurance. He was processed at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
LongHorn shooting for October opening

Opening day for the LongHorn Steakhouse coming to Platte County is drawing closer. Originally planning for a September opening, corporate officials for LongHorn now say the planned opening at Tiffany Springs is a month later than initially hoped. “We are currently targeting an October opening,” says Jessica Dinon, a media...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
1 killed in three-vehicle crash near Trimble

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near Trimble, Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The highway patrol said the wreck was reported on U.S. 169 Highway at Highway Z. Troopers said three vehicles were involved in the crash. The investigation...
TRIMBLE, MO

