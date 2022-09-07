Read full article on original website
bctv.org
Miller Center for the Arts at RACC 9-8-22
Sandy Graffius visits the Miller Center for the Arts at RACC to talk about the venue’s history and importance with RACC President Susan Looney, Tony DeMarco, VP of College Advancement, and Megan Schappell, House Manager of the Miller Center, on County Connection. From the program: County Connection.
bctv.org
Calendar Girls 9-7-22
Host Pat Perfect discusses Reading Community Players’ production of Calendar Girls with director Tara Lutz and RCP board member Megan Martin on Greater Reading ACT-UP Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our...
New Hope Restaurant, Overlooking The Delaware River, Expanding Dinner Services This Week
A waterfront restaurant in New Hope will be updating its menu for locals and visitors looking for a great meal and view. Jeff Werner wrote about the eatery’s updates for the New Hope-Lambertville Patch. Stella of New Hope is located on the second floor of the Ghost Light Inn,...
sanatogapost.com
Colebrookdale Train Prices Cut on ‘Sensory-Friendly Sunday’
BOYERTOWN PA – People with neurodiverse conditions that include autism, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, and other sensory sensitivities are being offered an opportunity to ride on the Boyertown-based Colebrookdale Railroad at dramatically reduced prices on “Sensory-Friendly Sunday” (Sept. 11, 2022) at 1 p.m. from its station at 64 S. Washington St.
Former Dairy Barn on Chester Springs Property — Once Home to Owen J. Roberts — Boldly Reimagined
In 2007, Erik Kolar bought the former residence of Owen J. Roberts, the former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, in Chester Springs to transform it into a home for his family to be together, writes Bill Donahue for Suburban Life Magazine. Kolar, the CEO of Patriot Equities in Wayne,...
wdac.com
A WDAC Voice Is Called Home
LANCASTER – A member of the WDAC radio family has gone home to be with the Lord. Larry Dale served at WDAC for 37 years as an on-air host on Sonrise, Reflections, and Request Time. He was a gifted musician and pianist and sang with several Christian music groups. He was a driver for Meals on Wheels of Lancaster for 28 years and traveled on several mission trips. Larry passed away September 2 at his Strasburg home after a long illness. He was 74. He leaves behind his wife Mary and his brother Brian. A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 18 at 3 p.m. at Lampeter United Methodist Church in Lampeter. Donations in Larry’s honor can be made to Meals On Wheels at mealsonwheelsoflancaster.org or to Lampeter United Methodist Church, 1101 Village Road, Lancaster, PA 17602. If you would like to send a card to Mary Dale, you can send them here at WDAC-FM, P.O. Box 3022, Lancaster, PA 17604 and we will see that she receives them.
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success Story
Cookies are my love language. Few things make me as happy as a perfectly made, gooey and warm cookie. After moving from the NYC metropolitan area to Lancaster, PA, I would order from Bang Cookies in Jersey City and have it delivered.
How a small area in Chester County became the ‘Mushroom Capital of the World’
Chester County, like much of the historic Delaware Valley region, is home to many beloved eccentricities — such as the upcoming annual Mushroom Festival in Kennett Square. For the 37th year, this Saturday and Sunday, the borough will transform into a hub of all things mushrooms. From a fried mushroom-eating contest to a painted mushroom silent auction, the festival aims to offer family fun and support for local farmers.
bctv.org
GoggleWorks’ Pumpkin Palooza is Growing
Art center’s beloved fall event returns with new activities for creativity and family fun. GoggleWorks Center for the Arts (GoggleWorks) announced the kickoff of its autumn season with the return of its beloved Pumpkin Palooza event, taking place on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Pumpkin Palooza, now in its 8th year, is an admission free, family-friendly event held outdoors on GoggleWorks’ impressive 145,000 square foot campus. The event celebrates all things fall, with opportunities for families to get creative and have fun.
Upper Black Eddy Native, Paranormal Investigator Searching for the “Beast of Bryn Athyn”
The local investigator is currently tracking the creature in Montgomery County. A paranormal investigator with Bucks County roots is now on the hunt for a creature believed to be in the Bryn Athyn area. JD Mullane wrote about the creature and its hunters for the Bucks County Courier Times. Eric...
bctv.org
Berks County Heritage Center to Host Museum Day & Grist Mill Open House
The Berks County Heritage Center will celebrate the 18th annual Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day on Saturday, September 17, from 10 am to 4pm with exciting demonstrations and free admission to all the Heritage Center sites, including the Gruber Wagon Works and the C. Howard Hiester Canal Museum. During the day...
Five Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pa.
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in Pa., and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
WGAL
Lancaster County chef shares connection to Queen Elizabeth II
Many people are sending their condolences and sharing their memories of Queen Elizabeth II. Thsi includes a Lancaster County chef, whose special Pennsylvania Dutch soup recipe was fit for the queen. Dan Person once served his hearty ham and bean soup to Elizabeth II at Sandringham. The royal recipe connection...
lebtown.com
Pet of the Week: Marci
LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible.
Times News
Dr. Gregory joins Valley Oral Surgery
Joshua John Gregory, DMD, has joined the surgical staff of Valley Oral Surgery. An Allentown native, Gregory completed his doctor of dental medicine from the University of Pennsylvania in May 2018, and then obtained his advanced four-year certificate in oral and maxillofacial surgery at Geisinger Health System. He is joining...
travelexperta.com
Good n Plenty Lancaster: Traditional Amish Food, Tour and History
Foodies unite. It is time to explore new sorts of eating hubs, and this one is for the masses. First of all. I am hardly a foodie. But I also know a good dining experience when I am right in the midst of it. And trust me when I say this, Good ‘n Plenty restaurant in Lancaster County, PA is one of the best eating out experiences my family and I have had in a long time. And if you skim through my site, you will see we are not eating out novices. So this is a pretty strong statement I am making.
Red Rabbit - A Pennsylvania Throwback Joint for Burgers and Milkshakes
If you don't pay attention, you'll drive right past it. Red Rabbit in Duncannon, just north of Harrisburg, is a gem from the good, old times. The Red Rabbit Drive In, known as the "Home of the Bunny Burger", is an old-fashioned 1950's style drive-in restaurant. It was established in 1964 and is a three-generation family-owned business.
bctv.org
Trauma 101 for Healthcare Professionals
The Reading Hospital Trauma Center, in collaboration with Lakeside Global Institute, invites healthcare staff and community advocates to attend a free training Wednesday, September 14 2 to 4 p.m., at the Thun/Janssen Auditorium at Reading Hospital, 400 S. 6th Avenue, West Reading. Although this training is intended for healthcare staff its content is beneficial to all community professionals.
Central Pa. reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
LITITZ, Pa. — The news of Queen Elizabeth’s death spread quickly across Central Pa. Dozens of people took to the Bulls Head Public House in Lititz, Lancaster County to raise a glass for the late Queen. “She was a remarkable lady, from being a young child through her...
Broomall woman turns talent for building into business
One Delaware County woman, who has always had a love for creating and building, has turned her talent into a business.
