Read full article on original website
Related
kvrr.com
Moorhead’s Ole’s Nursery & Landscaping plans to close
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A Moorhead landscaping business that’s been a staple of the community is closing soon. Ole’s Nursery has served the F-M area for more than 50 years. Owner Vern Kroshus says all of the plants at Ole’s are on sale starting at 20 to...
fargounderground.com
Review: Moorhead Billiards Rail Bar & Café
With a summer full of road construction, the lack of traffic has impacted many area businesses. Downtown Moorhead is no exception. It seems like every day we hear of another restaurant suffering or even closing. With this in mind, we often try to choose restaurants in impacted areas. However, we...
kfgo.com
White Earth leader expresses concern over proposed acquisition of Kansas City Southern Railway
MAHNOMEN, Minn. – A leader from the White Earth Nation is urging federal officials to revise an analysis of the impact Canadian Pacific’s proposed acquisition of the Kansas City Southern Railway would have on the environment. Eugene Tibbetts says he disagrees with a federal agency’s conclusion that there’s...
lakesarearadio.net
Despite Pushback Becker County Approves 3,000-pig Feedlot
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – This week, Becker County advanced a large-scale hog feedlot project. Opponents argued such operations are not what rural communities want, and worry corporate agriculture has too much of an advantage in getting approval. The 3,000-pig feedlot in Spring Creek Township was approved by the Becker...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DL-Online
Becker County calls for halt on cutting trees on Hwy 34
DETROIT LAKES — Becker County has asked Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Transportation for a moratorium on the extensive tree-cutting planning for Highway 34 this year. The Becker County Board unanimously supported asking the state for the moratorium at its meeting Tuesday. The White Earth Nation...
DL-Online
Prince's family in Detroit Lakes asks for help
DETROIT LAKES - When Rochelle Christianson adopted Prince, 2½, last June, she knew he had mental and physical disabilities. She just didn’t know how rare they were. Through genetic testing, Prince was diagnosed with FOXG1 syndrome. There are less than 1,000 people worldwide with FOXG1, according to an article in the University of Buffalo Department of Biological Sciences. The National Library of Medicine explains FOXG1 causes impaired development and structural brain abnormalities, including an “underdeveloped connection between the right and left halves of the brain.”
valleynewslive.com
City of Fargo to make changes to Growth Plan
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo city leaders met Thursday afternoon to discuss the Growth Plan for the city. City leaders say the original plan, which was drafted up in 2007, is outdated. They add the city grew at a much more rapid rate than initially expected. While they...
valleynewslive.com
Mobile home explodes outside Thief River Falls, MN
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The cause of a mobile home explosion near Thief River Falls is under investigation. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to multiple 911 calls about an explosion just outside of town on Thursday, Sept. 8. Authorities arrived on scene...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KNOX News Radio
Altru marks new hospital milestone
A special topping off ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon for the new Altru Hospital project in Grand Forks. A final steel beam was lifted into place with the signatures of Altru employees…construction team members…and other project partners. Altru CEO Todd Forkel says it’s exciting to watch the progress...
AG Week
American Crystal Sugar reaches tentative agreement with union
MOORHEAD, Minn. — American Crystal Sugar Co. on Thursday, Sept. 8, reached a tentative four-year collective bargaining agreement with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers union. BCTGM leaders will recommend passage of the agreement when it is presented to their members on Sept. 13, American Crystal Sugar...
rjbroadcasting.com
Hawley Elementary Holds Parent-Teacher Conferences Prior to School Year
Hawley, MN — Before the first class bell rang this week and before any homework was ever turned in, the Hawley Elementary School had already held their first parent-teacher conferences. Hawley Elementary Principal Chris Ellingson says unlike how many schools hosted open houses last week, the conferences provide some one-on-one time with parents and students for discussing expectations and getting to know them better.
valleynewslive.com
City leaders clear up “misunderstanding” about new Roers agreement on Newman Project
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo city leaders are clearing up “misunderstanding” of how the Roers agreement with the city differs from the original on the Newman Project. City officials posted on Facebook on Wednesday addressing the “misunderstanding.”. The Newman Project involved the construction of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdayradionow.com
Pennington County Sheriff: Explosion reported near Thief River Falls
(Thief River Falls, MN) -- No injuries were reported after an explosion at a mobile home just outside Thief River Falls Thursday. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office says they received several 911 calls reporting the explosion, and when they arrived they found an active fire. Thief River Falls EMS, Police...
KNOX News Radio
Mobile home outside TRF apparently explodes; no injuries
Authorities say a mobile home outside Thief River Falls apparently exploded on Thursday. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says no injuries were reported. Numerous 9-1-1 calls came in to the Sheriff’s Office, which released no other information. Multiple agencies responded to the scene. The incident is being investigated...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Exclusive: Staff member at Willow Park Elementary School in Fargo robbed at gunpoint
(Fargo, ND) -- A staff member at Willow Park Elementary School in Fargo was robbed at gunpoint on campus Sunday morning according to Fargo Police. It happened just before 11:00 at the school, in the 4900 block of 15th Avenue S. The victim said she was unloading school supplies from...
Daily Telegram
'There's a murderer living amongst you' -- Family of slain North Dakota man continue quest for justice
GRAND FORKS – It's been nearly 15 years since 38-year-old Joel Lovelien was beaten to death outside a Grand Forks bar. His family is still seeking justice. Erika Lovelien, Joel’s sister, and Judy Salo, Joel and Erika’s mother, say Joel was loved by his family and co-workers.
DL-Online
Fraud warning: Local man actually saw his bank account being drained on his cellphone bank app
DETROIT LAKES — Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander is warning residents about a particularly alarming theft via cellphone. On Sep. 2, Glander said he was contacted by a man who had received a phone call from what was portrayed to be a fraud alert from his local bank. The caller told the victim they were calling from a bank branch in Colorado to alert him of possible fraud on his bank account.
trfradio.com
Charges Pending Following Reported Job-Site Theft
Charges are pending following a report of theft in Pennington County. Dustin Paul Turcotte, 39, of Saint Cloud faces charges including Theft & Trespassing. A complainant reported to county authorities Thursday that “some people” could be seen stealing from a job site east of Thief River Falls. According...
13-Year-Old Girl Died in Boating Accident
HACKENSACK -- A 13-year-old Motley girl died in a boating accident over the weekend. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 10:00 p.m. on Sunday on Ten Mile Lake near Hackensack. The boat was being driven by a 50-year-old man from Horace, North Dakota when it...
valleynewslive.com
Apartment evacuated following fire, displacing residents
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several people are without a place to stay following a fire at a Fargo apartment building. Around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 crews were called to the 900 block of 43rd St. S. for the fire, near West Acres Mall. Firefighters say they...
Comments / 0