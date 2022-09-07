Ada, MN — The Norman County Historical Society and Genealogical Society is hoping for your support during this Saturday’s Pioneer Days as part of the Fun in the Flatlands at the Norman County Fairgrounds. This is one of their several fundraisers they host each year. Currently the Norman County Historical Society is fundraising for a major capitol project. Director Solveig Kitchell says there are in desperate need of a new climate-controlled storage facility to store their artifacts.

