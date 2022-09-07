Read full article on original website
Fosston Heritage Day
Fosston will celebrate the 27th annual East Polk Heritage Day on Saturday. Heritage Center treasurer Bonnie Stewart says the fun actually starts Friday night. Stewart says there will be even more music on Saturday. The Forged in Fosston blacksmith expo will be held Saturday from noon to 4pm at Ventures...
30th Annual Cruise to the Island
Mayville, ND — No registration. No trophies. Just hundreds of cars and car enthusiasts cruising to Island Park in Mayville for music, socializing, and more. The 30th Annual Cruise to Island Car Show is set for this Sunday, September 11th. Buck Olson, former Cruise to the Island Committee Chair, says included in this weekend’s event is live music from Blue English, flea market, and a special tribute to 9/11.
Hawley Elementary Holds Parent-Teacher Conferences Prior to School Year
Hawley, MN — Before the first class bell rang this week and before any homework was ever turned in, the Hawley Elementary School had already held their first parent-teacher conferences. Hawley Elementary Principal Chris Ellingson says unlike how many schools hosted open houses last week, the conferences provide some one-on-one time with parents and students for discussing expectations and getting to know them better.
Norman County Historical Society Raising Money for New Storage Building
Ada, MN — The Norman County Historical Society and Genealogical Society is hoping for your support during this Saturday’s Pioneer Days as part of the Fun in the Flatlands at the Norman County Fairgrounds. This is one of their several fundraisers they host each year. Currently the Norman County Historical Society is fundraising for a major capitol project. Director Solveig Kitchell says there are in desperate need of a new climate-controlled storage facility to store their artifacts.
Blast to Brooks
The 51st annual Blast to Brooks is coming up this Saturday. Joyce Morinville, the city clerk/treasurer for Brooks, gives us a rundown of events. That ping pong ball drop is something Morinville herself starts. There’s also live music at Blast to Brooks in the late afternoon and evening. You’ll...
