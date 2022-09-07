ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center now offering 24/7 STEMI care

Grand opening will be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting Sept. 12. Essentia Health is proud to begin offering 24/7 STEMI care at St. Joseph’s Medical Center. The Marilyn Covey Heart and Vascular Center enhances the way heart attack patients are cared for in Brainerd. An acute ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI)...
BRAINERD, MN
Conservation Officer Reports – District 9 (Brainerd area)

CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) worked waterfowl, bear hunting, and ATV activities this week. Enforcement action was taken for numerous violations. CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time checking anglers, recreational watercraft, ATV riders, and working the early teal and goose opener. Enforcement action included registration violations and taking wood ducks out of season.
BRAINERD, MN
Chart-Topping Country Singer to Perform for Sauk Rapids Fire Department Fundraiser

(KNSI) – The Sauk Rapids Volunteer Fire Department is welcoming a chart-topping country musician to the area on Saturday as part of a fundraising dance. Chief Jason Fleming says the money brought in helps with activities and equipment purchases that don’t fit neatly within the core budget itself, like community outreach, the Jaws of Life, and recruiting efforts. Fleming says there will be an opening act and headliner.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Authorities Release the Name of Hutchinson Man That Drowned

Authorities have released the name of the Hutchinson man that died Monday after he was pulled from the water at a youth camp in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 30-year-old Alan Garcia. Garcia was a staff member at Maplewood Academy, and was on...
HUTCHINSON, MN
Sauk Centre woman hurt in chain reaction crash

(Sauk Centre MN-) A Sauk Centre woman was hurt in a chain-reaction crash on Highway 71 in Todd County yesterday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened just after 1 p.m. in Stowe Prairie Township when two northbound semis crashed and eventually involved a van and a mini van. 56-year-old Brenda Middendorf was the driver of the minivan, and she was taken to Tri-County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SAUK CENTRE, MN

