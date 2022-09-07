Read full article on original website
rjbroadcasting.com
Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center now offering 24/7 STEMI care
Grand opening will be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting Sept. 12. Essentia Health is proud to begin offering 24/7 STEMI care at St. Joseph’s Medical Center. The Marilyn Covey Heart and Vascular Center enhances the way heart attack patients are cared for in Brainerd. An acute ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI)...
rjbroadcasting.com
Conservation Officer Reports – District 9 (Brainerd area)
CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) worked waterfowl, bear hunting, and ATV activities this week. Enforcement action was taken for numerous violations. CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time checking anglers, recreational watercraft, ATV riders, and working the early teal and goose opener. Enforcement action included registration violations and taking wood ducks out of season.
knsiradio.com
Chart-Topping Country Singer to Perform for Sauk Rapids Fire Department Fundraiser
(KNSI) – The Sauk Rapids Volunteer Fire Department is welcoming a chart-topping country musician to the area on Saturday as part of a fundraising dance. Chief Jason Fleming says the money brought in helps with activities and equipment purchases that don’t fit neatly within the core budget itself, like community outreach, the Jaws of Life, and recruiting efforts. Fleming says there will be an opening act and headliner.
rjbroadcasting.com
Wild and Free preparing for Ripple River Gallery Fall Open House and Benefit on September 24th
(Garrison, MN) — Wild and Free Animal Rehabilitation has an active month of September on their calendar with the annual Ripple River Gallery Fall Open House and Wild and Free Benefit taking place on September 24th. In our monthly conversation with Wild and Free’s Ashley King, the schedule of...
kduz.com
Authorities Release the Name of Hutchinson Man That Drowned
Authorities have released the name of the Hutchinson man that died Monday after he was pulled from the water at a youth camp in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 30-year-old Alan Garcia. Garcia was a staff member at Maplewood Academy, and was on...
13-year-old girl dies in Minnesota boating accident
A teenager died in a boating accident in northern Minnesota over the Labor Day weekend. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said a 13-year-old girl from Motley was thrown from a boat on Ten Mile Lake — in Hackensack, Minnesota — and later pronounced dead. According to the sheriff's...
Drivers Rescue Minnesota Family Whose Car Was Underwater
In case of an emergency, most of us would hope that we would stop and help, thankfully for a mother from McGregor and her two children some good samaritans did just that saving their lives in a terrifying situation on the side of a road. 21-Year-old Trent Lachance who is...
fox9.com
Good Samaritans help rescue Minnesota family trapped in their car underwater
MCGREGOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - You're driving, and you see a car on the side of the highway mostly underwater. Do you stop, or keep going?. A Coon Rapids native had to make that split-second decision Monday on his way driving through McGregor in Aitkin County. It seems Trent Lachance...
KARE
Royalton community rallies around one of their own
Nick Lanners suffered a severe fracture of his C5 vertebrae after being rear-ended at a stoplight. Now, the community is coming together to support Lanners.
willmarradio.com
Sauk Centre woman hurt in chain reaction crash
(Sauk Centre MN-) A Sauk Centre woman was hurt in a chain-reaction crash on Highway 71 in Todd County yesterday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened just after 1 p.m. in Stowe Prairie Township when two northbound semis crashed and eventually involved a van and a mini van. 56-year-old Brenda Middendorf was the driver of the minivan, and she was taken to Tri-County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man shot in nose during I-94 road rage incident near St. Cloud
A man has been arrested in connection with a road rage incident on I-94 in Stearns County Tuesday evening. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it received a 911 call at 7:40 p.m. from a driver on westbound I-94 who said another driver had fired at and hit his vehicle near mile marker 154 – between St. Joseph and Avon.
