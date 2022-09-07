Read full article on original website
Jurors shown video of man following 14-year-old girl moments before fatal attack
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 15 months after the grisly murder of a 14-year-old West Fargo girl, surveillance video captured from the attack has been released. The second day of testimony continued Friday, Sept. 9 in the trial of 23-year-old Arthur Kollie who’s accused of stabbing and strangling Jupiter Paulsen to death in a Fargo strip mall parking lot last June. Kollie is charged with murder, robbery and aggravated assault. If convicted on the murder charge, he faces the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Man arrested after firing shotgun in Grand Forks
(Grand Forks, ND) -- One person is under arrest after Grand Forks Police responded to reports of gunshots late Thursday evening. Officers tell WDAY Radio that they received calls around 10:30 p.m. of a gunshot going off in the area of 2120 Library Lane. When they arrived, authorities say it was found that Scott Mittledorf had confronted to females from his second floor balcony as they were attempting to catch a dog in his front yard.
Prosecutors trace Kollie’s movements after Paulsen attack on 2nd day of murder trial
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – On the second day of witness testimony in the trial of Arthur Kollie for the murder of 14-year-old Daisy “Jupiter” Paulsen, prosecutors in the case tracked Kollie’s movements during and after the attack.The jury first watched a surveillance camera video which captured the entire 30 minute attack which happened at 6:30 on the morning of June 4, 2021.
Charges Pending Following Reported Job-Site Theft
Charges are pending following a report of theft in Pennington County. Dustin Paul Turcotte, 39, of Saint Cloud faces charges including Theft & Trespassing. A complainant reported to county authorities Thursday that “some people” could be seen stealing from a job site east of Thief River Falls. According...
Grand Forks PD: Woman charged after attempted kidnapping
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Dept. reported that a woman was charged after attempting to kidnap a child in the downtown area. The incident happened on September 4, and GFPD said the woman appeared to be having a mental health crisis. A woman and her...
Grand Forks man arrested for firing shotgun in the air during argument with neighbors
GRAND FORKS (KFGO) – A Grand Forks man was arrested Thursday night after a shooting incident outside an apartment building on Library Lane on the south side of Grand Forks. Police were dispatched to a report of a gunshot shortly after 10:30. Officers determined Scott Mittledorf had confronted two females from his second-floor balcony as they were trying to catch a dog on the lawn in front of another apartment building. Mittledorf exchanged words with the females and then fired a shotgun round in the air.
Drugs found in vehicle involved in deadly officer-involved shooting in Fargo in July
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Police release new information to the Police Advisory and Oversight Board surrounding the fatal officer-involved shooting of Shane Netterville on July 8. Captain George Vinson says drugs were found in the stolen vehicle Shane Netterville, Cody Dunn and Derek Stanley were in the day...
Three detained, one arrested in overnight chase through Moorhead
(Moorhead, MN) -- One person is under arrest, while three others were detained following a possible shooting and chase into Moorhead late Wednesday. The Moorhead Police Department says that at around 11 p.m. officers responded to reports of a vehicle headed into the city on I-94 traveling unsafely. When the vehicle was found, it was going over 100 mph. After a brief chase, the vehicle turned off at mile marker two and exited at Main Avenue Southeast, where it crashed. The four inside the car then ran on foot.
TRF Woman Charged with Domestic Assault By Strangulation
A Thief River Falls area woman is in custody following a domestic call last week. Susie Edana Clark, 38, was charged with Domestic Assault, and Domestic Assault by Strangulation following a call to police Thursday, September 1st. According to the police report, the victim is a 16 year old female.
Update: Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Moorhead store arrested
(Moorhead, MN) -- The man accused of robbing the Bottle Shoppe off 1st Avenue North in Moorhead Tuesday has been caught and arrested. Moorhead Police say Monico Espinoza was the suspect who they say entered the business around 8 p.m. with a handgun and demanded money. He was given an undisclosed amount of cash, then fled on a bicycle.
4 detained by Moorhead police after high-speed chase on I-94
MOORHEAD, Minn. — Four people were detained on Wednesday night after fleeing from police on I-94 at speeds greater than 100 mph. According to Moorhead Police Sergeant Scott Kostohryz, around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, officers were alerted that a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting in Fargo was heading east toward Moorhead.
GFPD: Attempted kidnapping & bartender threatened
Grand Forks police are investigating what they call an attempted kidnapping over the weekend. Authorities say a female and her juvenile child were in the downtown area around 5:30 Sunday evening when they were approached by a female suspect who appeared to be having a mental health crisis. According to police the suspect attempted to grab the child. After a short physical altercation that included the deployment of pepper spray the mother and child were able to get way. The officers located the suspect and transported the woman to Altru for a mental health check and exposure to pepper spray. The case has been forwarded to the Grand Forks State’s Attorney for review.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 10, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrest. Shon Michael Polk, 36, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession.
Pennington County Sheriff: Explosion reported near Thief River Falls
(Thief River Falls, MN) -- No injuries were reported after an explosion at a mobile home just outside Thief River Falls Thursday. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office says they received several 911 calls reporting the explosion, and when they arrived they found an active fire. Thief River Falls EMS, Police...
Woman killed in Grand Forks County construction zone crash
GRAND FORKS - A woman was killed in a crash on I-29 in Grand Forks County last night. It happened in a construction zone 8 miles north of Manvel just after 6:30pm. Troopers say the woman was driving a car that collided head-on with a pickup. She died at the scene. Two men from Montana who were in the pickup suffered potential injuries. Both men were wearing seatbelts and their airbags deployed.
Mobile home explodes outside Thief River Falls, MN
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The cause of a mobile home explosion near Thief River Falls is under investigation. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to multiple 911 calls about an explosion just outside of town on Thursday, Sept. 8. Authorities arrived on scene...
'There's a murderer living amongst you' -- Family of slain North Dakota man continue quest for justice
GRAND FORKS – It's been nearly 15 years since 38-year-old Joel Lovelien was beaten to death outside a Grand Forks bar. His family is still seeking justice. Erika Lovelien, Joel’s sister, and Judy Salo, Joel and Erika’s mother, say Joel was loved by his family and co-workers.
Exclusive: Staff member at Willow Park Elementary School in Fargo robbed at gunpoint
(Fargo, ND) -- A staff member at Willow Park Elementary School in Fargo was robbed at gunpoint on campus Sunday morning according to Fargo Police. It happened just before 11:00 at the school, in the 4900 block of 15th Avenue S. The victim said she was unloading school supplies from...
Detroit Lakes Father and Son Seriously Injured after being Rear-ended while Attending to Boat Trailer
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes father and son were seriously injured after being rear-ended while attending to a boat they were trailering. The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday when Randy Hunter of Detroit Lakes, was traveling with his son, Caleb Hunter on County Road 6. Their truck pulled off the road to attend to their boat and trailer attachment. As they were attending to the trailer, a truck driven by a 16 year-old from Audubon rear-ended the vehicle.
