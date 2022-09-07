Grand Forks police are investigating what they call an attempted kidnapping over the weekend. Authorities say a female and her juvenile child were in the downtown area around 5:30 Sunday evening when they were approached by a female suspect who appeared to be having a mental health crisis. According to police the suspect attempted to grab the child. After a short physical altercation that included the deployment of pepper spray the mother and child were able to get way. The officers located the suspect and transported the woman to Altru for a mental health check and exposure to pepper spray. The case has been forwarded to the Grand Forks State’s Attorney for review.

