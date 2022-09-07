ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crosby, MN

Essentia Health Breaks Ground on New Clinic And Pharmacy in Deerwood

In early February, Essentia Health approved the construction of a new clinic and pharmacy within the Deerwood community. After lots of planning, the new Essentia Health clinic and pharmacy in Deerwood broke ground today. The $5 million, 6,500-square-foot clinic, and 700-square-foot pharmacy will be located at the intersection of Minnesota...
DEERWOOD, MN
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Carlton County crash

CARLTON COUNTY, MN -- A central Minnesota man was seriously hurt when he was hit by a vehicle in Carlton County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 near Cromwell. They report Cody Troy, 29, of Big Lake was struck by...
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
One Person Hurt in Four Vehicle Crash in Todd County

HEWITT -- One person was hurt in a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Highway 71 near Hewitt in Todd County. Two vans and a semi were all parked northbound on Highway 71 when another semi going north...
TODD COUNTY, MN
Sauk Centre woman hurt in chain reaction crash

(Sauk Centre MN-) A Sauk Centre woman was hurt in a chain-reaction crash on Highway 71 in Todd County yesterday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened just after 1 p.m. in Stowe Prairie Township when two northbound semis crashed and eventually involved a van and a mini van. 56-year-old Brenda Middendorf was the driver of the minivan, and she was taken to Tri-County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SAUK CENTRE, MN
