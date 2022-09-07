Read full article on original website
Related
rjbroadcasting.com
BLC-Ada to Celebrate National Assisted Living Week
Ada, MN — The Benedictine Living Community in Ada is inviting you to be a part of some “joyful moments” next week as part of National Assisted Living Week, which runs September 11th through 17th. This annual, national observance is a unique opportunity for tenants, their loved ones, staff, volunteers, and local communities to celebrate the individuals who live and work is assisted living and learn more about this sector of long-term care. Cassie Visser with BLC in Ada says they are looking forward to celebrating at the Mission Court Assisted Living with a number of events and outings this week.
rjbroadcasting.com
30th Annual Cruise to the Island
Mayville, ND — No registration. No trophies. Just hundreds of cars and car enthusiasts cruising to Island Park in Mayville for music, socializing, and more. The 30th Annual Cruise to Island Car Show is set for this Sunday, September 11th. Buck Olson, former Cruise to the Island Committee Chair, says included in this weekend’s event is live music from Blue English, flea market, and a special tribute to 9/11.
rjbroadcasting.com
Fosston Heritage Day
Fosston will celebrate the 27th annual East Polk Heritage Day on Saturday. Heritage Center treasurer Bonnie Stewart says the fun actually starts Friday night. Stewart says there will be even more music on Saturday. The Forged in Fosston blacksmith expo will be held Saturday from noon to 4pm at Ventures...
rjbroadcasting.com
Blast to Brooks
The 51st annual Blast to Brooks is coming up this Saturday. Joyce Morinville, the city clerk/treasurer for Brooks, gives us a rundown of events. That ping pong ball drop is something Morinville herself starts. There’s also live music at Blast to Brooks in the late afternoon and evening. You’ll...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rjbroadcasting.com
Hawley Elementary Holds Parent-Teacher Conferences Prior to School Year
Hawley, MN — Before the first class bell rang this week and before any homework was ever turned in, the Hawley Elementary School had already held their first parent-teacher conferences. Hawley Elementary Principal Chris Ellingson says unlike how many schools hosted open houses last week, the conferences provide some one-on-one time with parents and students for discussing expectations and getting to know them better.
Comments / 0