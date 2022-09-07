Ada, MN — The Benedictine Living Community in Ada is inviting you to be a part of some “joyful moments” next week as part of National Assisted Living Week, which runs September 11th through 17th. This annual, national observance is a unique opportunity for tenants, their loved ones, staff, volunteers, and local communities to celebrate the individuals who live and work is assisted living and learn more about this sector of long-term care. Cassie Visser with BLC in Ada says they are looking forward to celebrating at the Mission Court Assisted Living with a number of events and outings this week.

ADA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO