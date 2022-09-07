ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin, MN

Comments / 0

Related
cbs3duluth.com

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Carlton County crash

CARLTON COUNTY, MN -- A central Minnesota man was seriously hurt when he was hit by a vehicle in Carlton County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 near Cromwell. They report Cody Troy, 29, of Big Lake was struck by...
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
kduz.com

Authorities Release the Name of Hutchinson Man That Drowned

Authorities have released the name of the Hutchinson man that died Monday after he was pulled from the water at a youth camp in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 30-year-old Alan Garcia. Garcia was a staff member at Maplewood Academy, and was on...
HUTCHINSON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aitkin, MN
County
Aitkin County, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
lptv.org

Brainerd Man Suffers Head Injury After Motorcycle Crash

A Brainerd man was sent to the hospital after suffered a head injury in a motorcycle crash. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, on September 8th, Matthew Bordwell of Brainerd was driving his motorcycle eastbound on State Highway 210 without a helmet. Bordwell lost control of the motorcycle, slid on the pavement, and crashed near the intersection of Highway 210 and Ash Avenue in Oak Lake Township. Bordwell sustained a head injury after being thrown from the vehicle.
BRAINERD, MN
fox9.com

Man who drove Hinckley shooting victim to hospital arrested for murder

HINCKLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Chisago City man who showed up at the hospital Tuesday morning with a gunshot victim has been arrested for murder in the now deadly shooting in Hinckley, Minnesota. The Pine County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday they had arrested the 36-year-old Chisago City man for...
HINCKLEY, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Sandstone man killed in shooting, suspect arrested

SANDSTONE, MN -- A man is expected to be charged with murder after a shooting in Pine County. According to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, around 6 a.m. Tuesday, someone dropped off a shooting victim at the hospital. The victim died shortly after. Later that day, authorities arrested a...
SANDSTONE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aitkin High School

Comments / 0

Community Policy