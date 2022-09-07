Read full article on original website
rjbroadcasting.com
Hawley Elementary Holds Parent-Teacher Conferences Prior to School Year
Hawley, MN — Before the first class bell rang this week and before any homework was ever turned in, the Hawley Elementary School had already held their first parent-teacher conferences. Hawley Elementary Principal Chris Ellingson says unlike how many schools hosted open houses last week, the conferences provide some one-on-one time with parents and students for discussing expectations and getting to know them better.
kroxam.com
NEW TEACHERS AT HIGHLAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
The Crookston Public Schools District has many new faces joining its staff for the 2021-2022 school year. KROX will introduce you to the new teachers and assistants throughout the week. Below is an introduction to all of the new teachers and assistants at Highland Elementary School. JACLYN HUBBARD. Jaclyn Hubbard...
valleynewslive.com
‘Miserable for everybody in there’: Heat causing issues within Grand Forks classrooms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The heat inside certain school buildings in Grand Forks has prompted the school district to make changes this week. Schools like Viking Elementary School are without air conditioning. “So just really miserable for everybody in there.” said Sarah Drobovolny, a para professional at VES....
740thefan.com
Hearing held in Bismarck to discuss teaching of critical race theory
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Last year, Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bill banning the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools. During a Department of Public Instruction (DPI) hearing in Bismarck, supporters of that measure, including Republican State Rep. Jim Kasper of Fargo and recent Fargo City Commission candidate Jodi Plecity said it’s not enough.
kfgo.com
Woman identified in fatal ND construction zone crash
MANVEL, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the woman who died Thursday night in a head-on crash in a construction zone on I-29 north of Manvel as Jodi Hanson, 62, of Portland, Ore. The Highway Patrol said the construction zone had restricted traffic with one...
KFYR-TV
Bison roll to 40 point win
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 42 point win last week, a 40 point win this week. North Dakota State rolls through North Carolina A&T 43-3 in week two of the regular season. Starting quarterback Cam Miller completed seven of 12 passes for 102 yards and two scores. Hunter Luepke scored twice, and now has at least one touchdown in five straight games, dating back to 2021. Logan Kopp led the defense with seven tackles.
kroxam.com
DEMERS OVERPASS AND CONNECTED DOWNTWON STREETS WILL NOT BE OPEN FOR POTATO BOWL ON SATURDAY
The Kem Shriners 2022 Potato Bowl parade will be returning to Demers Avenue tomorrow, Saturday, September 10, from 10:00 a.m. until approximately 12:00 noon. The parade route starts at North 8th Street, traveling down Demers Avenue, across the Sorlie Bridge, and into East Grand Forks, where the parade will end. The Demers overpass and downtown cross streets connected to Demers will not be open and alternative routes should be chosen during the parade time.
Times-Online
First Cardiac Ready Acute Care Hospital in North Dakota
CHI Mercy Hospital - Valley City is proud to announce it is the first designated Acute Cardiac Ready facility in the state of North Dakota! This designation means that our hospital has shown we can take care of patients upon arrival to the best of the state’s standards, specifically when it comes to cardiac issues. We take this appointment very seriously since such a high number of our patients present to the hospital with cardiac symptoms and diagnoses. This means we can further care for the community and provide everyone the top-notch, excellent services that they deserve.
valleynewslive.com
Water to be temporarily shut off in small portion of West Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Water will be shut off for a small portion of West Fargo, due to water main repairs, Sunday (Sept. 11). City officials say the impacted area will be near the intersection of 6th Avenue W. and 9th Street W. beginning 7 AM. The intersection...
AG Week
American Crystal Sugar reaches tentative agreement with union
MOORHEAD, Minn. — American Crystal Sugar Co. on Thursday, Sept. 8, reached a tentative four-year collective bargaining agreement with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers union. BCTGM leaders will recommend passage of the agreement when it is presented to their members on Sept. 13, American Crystal Sugar...
kfgo.com
Fatal crash in I-29 construction zone near Manvel, North Dakota
MANVEL, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman died Thursday night in a head-on crash in a construction zone on I-29, north of Manvel. The Highway Patrol said the construction zone had restricted traffic with one lane each way. The woman was traveling north in the southbound lane when her car collided with a pickup. The car ended up in the median and caught fire. She died at the scene. Her name has not been released.
KNOX News Radio
French Fry feed returns to GF
After a two-year pause caused by the COVID pandemic Grand Forks area residents got back to trying to set a new world’s record for the largest single serving of French fries last night. Hungry patrons gobbled down 3,360 pounds of fries at University Park in support of this week’s Potato Bowl activities. While that’s a ton of fries it falls short of the all-time mark of 8,154 pounds going back to 2017.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Exclusive: Staff member at Willow Park Elementary School in Fargo robbed at gunpoint
(Fargo, ND) -- A staff member at Willow Park Elementary School in Fargo was robbed at gunpoint on campus Sunday morning according to Fargo Police. It happened just before 11:00 at the school, in the 4900 block of 15th Avenue S. The victim said she was unloading school supplies from...
KNOX News Radio
Fatality reported in ND construction zone
A two vehicle crash in a construction zone on I-29 north of Manvel has claimed the life of a female driver. The North Dakota Patrol says the victim was traveling north in a Toyota Corolla around 6:30 p.m. when she collided head-on with a southbound pickup. The Toyota came to rest in the median – where it started on fire. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
KNOX News Radio
Altru marks new hospital milestone
A special topping off ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon for the new Altru Hospital project in Grand Forks. A final steel beam was lifted into place with the signatures of Altru employees…construction team members…and other project partners. Altru CEO Todd Forkel says it’s exciting to watch the progress...
valleynewslive.com
City of Fargo to make changes to Growth Plan
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo city leaders met Thursday afternoon to discuss the Growth Plan for the city. City leaders say the original plan, which was drafted up in 2007, is outdated. They add the city grew at a much more rapid rate than initially expected. While they...
valleynewslive.com
Valley City Superintendent responds amid former coach’s charges of luring minor
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley City Public Schools Superintendent Josh Johnson issued a statement regarding charges that have been filed against Davy Zinke, a former substitute teacher and coach in the school district. In a news release, Johnson told told parents, staff members and students that if...
dakotastudent.com
Grand Forks Food Truck Festival
The Grand Forks Food Truck Festival celebrates creative cuisine and community while overcoming pandemic-induced difficulties. I had the opportunity to speak with the event producer, Mike Schmitz, who greeted me by asking “Do you want to do something really f***ing cool?” And how can you say no to a question like that? Turns out, I got to be the lucky judge of the Sweet Tooth Competition. Each year the Food Truck Festival hosts creative contests to keep customers interested and add an element of competition for vendors.
valleynewslive.com
City leaders clear up “misunderstanding” about new Roers agreement on Newman Project
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo city leaders are clearing up “misunderstanding” of how the Roers agreement with the city differs from the original on the Newman Project. City officials posted on Facebook on Wednesday addressing the “misunderstanding.”. The Newman Project involved the construction of the...
