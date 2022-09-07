$795 - One Bedroom Apartment In Boston Edison - Fully remodeled apartment in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit. This beautiful 750 sq. ft. one bedroom apartment features hardwood floors, new cabinets, new counter tops & appliances included. Water and heat included. Resident pays for cooking gas & electric. Street parking is available. Monitored security cameras throughout common areas. Laundry next door.. This building is located just 8 minutes from Downtown Detroit, 6 minutes from Wayne State University, and 4 minutes from the nearest Q-Line station. Pet Friendly with fees,. $750 per month. 1 month security deposit. We will not accept section 8 for this property. Minimum 600 credit score required.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO