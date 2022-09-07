Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
click orlando
Seminole County school employees step up to troubleshoot after launching transportation app
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – New technology and apps on our phones are supposed to make our life easier and in most cases they do. But sometimes you have to work out the bugs. If you’ll remember, that’s what happened in Seminole County the first day of school. But the team at the Seminole County Public Schools Transportation Services worked through it, and because of that, were nominated for this week’s News 6 Getting Results Award.
Public Paychecks: See Orange County Public Schools’ highest-paid staff
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The average annual salary for Orange County Public Schools employees is $45,298, according to data for more than 21,354 workers. Those numbers reflect a variety...
Happening Saturday: Farm Share food giveaway in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Osceola County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost on Saturday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Kissimmee. READ: Recall alert:...
oviedojournalism.com
New dress code policy benefits all
In previous years, students have been pulled from their class over a sliver of their thigh, an exposed shoulder – or, even, a tank top beneath the unforgiving Florida sun. Instances of unnecessary restrictions like these among SCPS students have sparked a controversy over the dress code for a long time, but thanks to a recent change in policy, that’s no longer an issue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
orangeobserver.com
West Orange High School on lockdown
West Orange High School entered into a lockdown at 10:46 a.m. after a written threat against the school took place. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office PIO department, "no other suspicious activity has been reported or observed at this time." However, lockdown is still in place for staff and...
fox35orlando.com
Lake County student arrested for having gun on school bus
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 16-year-old student from Lake Hills Academy in Mascotte was arrested for having a handgun on a Lake County school bus Thursday morning. Deputies said the school's administration was notified after another student on the bus saw the student with the gun. The school bus had already left the school at that time.
click orlando
1 dead in Orange County crash, troopers say
Orange County, Fla. – A 52-year-old Orlando man died after being involved in a late morning crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Saturday at 11:58 a.m. at the intersection of Edgewater Drive and Edgewater Commerce Parkway, troopers said. [TRENDING: Health inspector...
orangeobserver.com
Residents: Street racing on Reams will end in tragedy
It’s 3 a.m. and Windermere resident Kat Thomas, who is going through treatment for stage four cancer, is jolted awake from her rare, deep sleep. Although the noise is disruptive and causes her to wake in a panic, Thomas said the screeching sounds are nothing new. Locals in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Orlando grandmother faces foreclosure after Homeowners Assistant Fund account vanishes
ORLANDO, Fla. – Paula Bijeau has been patiently waiting since June to get an update on her Homeowner Assistance Fund application. The East Orlando grandmother has been paying the bills with furniture and jewelry she restores and sells on Facebook Marketplace. [TRENDING: Last chance to win Universal Orlando’s Halloween...
mynews13.com
Winter Garden parents say driver tried luring their kids into a car
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Two Winter Garden families are asking people in the area to keep an eye out after an unknown driver tried to lure their daughters into a car. Winter Garden Police are investigating after parents say an unknown driver waved for two girls to come to their car and blew a kiss at them.
WESH
Inaccurate report of shooting at Winter Springs High School stemmed from noise of thrown chair
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Winter Springs High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after the noise of a chair being thrown led to confusion. Winter Springs High was on a "code red" lockdown, Choices in Learning was on "code red" lockdown and Layer Elementary was on "code yellow" lockdown.
click orlando
Health inspector cites downtown Orlando ‘dog bar’ for allowing dogs inside
ORLANDO, Fla. – The owners of a downtown Orlando bar say they are confused after state health inspectors gave conflicting reports on whether dogs can accompany their customers inside. Pup’s Pub opened in July. “Pup’s Pub is an off-the-leash dog park bar,” said co-owner Alex Wright. “The dogs...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Help Wanted: Poll workers needed for elections in several Central Florida counties
ORLANDO, Fla. – The county supervisor of elections offices in Florida are gearing up for the November elections and some say they need more people to work the polling places and help others vote. Several elections offices are looking for poll workers to help process voters and ballots, monitor...
leesburg-news.com
Work van stopped on turnpike after running up $1,100 toll bill
Two men were arrested after their vehicle was pulled over on Florida’s Turnpike for having more than $1,100 in toll violations. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper headed north near mile marker 283 on Wednesday morning observed a white Chevy Express van with the right-rear door window broken out and several passengers in the cargo area. The trooper ran the tag number and found out a stop had been issued June 15 for toll violations. The vehicle owner owed E-PASS more than $200 and SunPass more than $900, according to the FHP report.
leesburg-news.com
Pedestrian struck and killed on Florida Turnpike in Lake County
A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night on the Florida Turnpike in Lake County. The man apparently had been involved in a car crash and was walking in the northbound lanes at Mile Marker 276 near Clermont at 9:45 p.m. when he was struck by a 2020 Kia Soul driven by a 24-year-old Gainesville woman, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
16-Year-Old Shoots Two 12-Year-Old Children Waiting For School Bus In Florida
A 16-year-old Florida boy has been arrested after shooting two 12-year-old children waiting for their school bus on Thursday. According to investigators, two juveniles were waiting for their school bus in northwest Miami-Dade, when a subject approached them and demanded their possessions. During the confrontation,
See what’s next for SunRail expansion
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. SunRail is nearing construction on its expansion further into Volusia County. The commuter rail system is set to begin construction on the 12-mile, roughly $42...
Frontier Investing In Game Changing Way To Load Planes
Frontier Airlines is out of the running for buying and merging with Spirit. So I guess they’re looking at other forms of growth and development. In just the past few weeks they’ve announced an expansion of service in cities such as:. Detroit (daily nonstop to Phoenix) Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky...
leesburg-news.com
Recently released trespasser jailed after returning to Publix
A Leesburg man was arrested for trespassing at Publix just days after serving 30 days in the Lake County Jail for trespassing at the same store. Zachery Ellis McColumn, 62, whose address is listed as 1551 Mayflower Ave. SW, was charged with trespass after warning after being caught Thursday evening sitting outside the store, located at 10601 U.S. Hwy. 441.
click orlando
Kissimmee woman killed in Osceola County crash, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 62-year-old Kissimmee woman died from her injuries in an afternoon crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 12:38 p.m. on Saturday, according to the FHP. According to troopers, the woman’s 2019 Toyota Camry was stopped at a stop...
Comments / 0