705 McDougall
705 McDougall - Looking for a great place to live? We have it! Come and check out our 2 bedroom brick brownstone, with hardwood floors throughout and a basement for extra space. Located in the River Park Place Condominiums of Detroit; just minutes away from downtown, Comerica Park, Ford Field, Little Caesars Arena, restaurants and a host of other attractions.
9932 Lawton St
1 bedroom apartment one block away from beautiful historic Boston Edison! New carpets, fresh paint, and new wood floors in bathroom and kitchen. This unit offers plenty of natural sunlight and a private balcony. Minutes away from Midtown, New Center, Hamtramck, Ferndale, and Southwest. If you're interested. Please review all...
110 Waterbury Ct
Cozy Affordable Studio Apartment - Quaint Studio Apartment Available!. One of our studio apartments has just gone onto the market! Lots of interest but there's time to apply and make it yours! Features include private entrance, individual heat/ac, apartment style fridge and range. Upgraded flooring in the living space!. Location.
33247 Kingslane Ct
COMING SOON: 9/24/2022 - WALKING DISTANCE FROM DOWNTOWN FARMINGTON THIS TOTALLY UPDATED UNIT FEATURES 1,050 SF & FEATURES 2 GREAT SIZE BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHS! NEW WALNUT VINYL PLANK FLOORS & LOOK NEW T/O ENTIRE UNIT! THIS UNIT FEATURES A FULLY UPDATED KITCHEN: NEW SHAKER CABINETS, NEW CERAMIC TILE FLOORING, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, NEW CERAMIC TILE BACK SPLASH. UPDATED BATHROOM IS COMPLETE W/CUSTOM CERAMIC TILE SURROUND, NEW TOILET, NEW VANITY SINK, & CERAMIC TILE FLOORING. NEW FIXTURES, NEW OUTLETS, STORAGE UNIT AVAILABLE & LAUNDRY FACILITY W/IN BUILDING.
18792 Kenosha
- Completely updated 2 bedroom for rent Harper Woods! This home features newer kitchen cabinets, updated bathroom, newer Vinyl plank flooring throughout, newer windows, newer electrical, newer roof, newer siding, newer furnace and hot water tank! NEW!! NEW!! NEW!! This home is just minutes away i-94. Home is just minutes away from local hospitals such as St. John's Hospital, DMC, and Henry Ford Main. Home is also minutes away local restaurants and Downtown Detroit. To schedule a showing, call Ray at (586) 524-4351.
8685 Ford Ave
3 bed/1 bath bungalow - This freshly updated 3-bedroom bungalow has a 2.5-car garage! New laminate floors throughout. The kitchen has new shaker cabinets with stainless steel appliances. The Master bedroom has a new carpet and fresh paint. Great rental within walking distance to schools. Move in and make this home your home. This home won't last long.
32023 W 14 Mile Rd
AVAILABLE 10/10/2022!! FULLY FURNISHED GORGEOUS SHORT TERM RENTAL FARMINGTON HILLS REMODELED 3 BED/ 2.5 BATH WHERE LUXURY MEETS STYLE! DON'T MISS OUT - AVAILABLE 10/10/2022!!!!! FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL!! PRIVATE ENTRY, UPDATED 3 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH PRIVATE ENTRY TOWNHOUSE BOASTING OVER 2,400 SQ FT. FEATURING UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, & GRECIAN MARBLE BACKSPLASH, LIVING ROOM W/FIREPLACE, UPDATED BATHS W/NEW CERAMIC TILE, 3 GREAT SIZE BEDROOMS, INCL AN OVERSIZED MASTER SUITE W/NEW MASTER BATH & PRIVATE SHOWER, GRANITE COUNTERS, WALK-IN CLOSET, YOUR OWN PRIVATE BALCONY & MORE. YOUR OWN DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE & DECK FOR ENTERTAINING.
6440 Venoy Rd
Village 1 Bedroom Apartments - Built in 1972, our Village Apartments boast three styles and sizes of Apartments. Choose from a Studio, 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom apartment, and take advantage of our fantastic amenities and features. We offer FREE HEAT in all 96 units! 24 HOUR EMERGENCY MAINTENANCE. Additionally, all major...
The Enclave Apartments
The Enclave Apartments offers a unique option in apartment home living. The condominium style design provides our ranch apartments the ultimate in privacy and easy-living conveniences. Choose from one and two bedroom apartment homes, featuring full-size washer and dryer, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans, private entrances, covered porches, and attached garages. There are no stairs to climb and no one will live above or below you. Our community features a fitness center, seasonal heated swimming pool, and picnic area. Nestled in the heart of historic Washington Township we have convenient access to excellent shopping, dining, and entertainment venues. You will be pleased to discover the exciting recreational opportunities such as Stony Creek Metropark, the Macomb Orchard Fitness Trail (right across the street), premier golf courses, and horseback riding. The Enclave is located on Van Dyke one-half mile north of 27 Mile Road. Our location provides easy access to M-53 and is only minutes from M-59, Shelby Township, Rochester Hills, and Sterling Heights. Tour our beautiful community today and experience the unique lifestyle offered by The Enclave. THESE APARTMENTS INCLUDE THE FEATURES FOR PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES REQUIRED BY THE FEDERAL FAIR HOUSING ACT.
14071 Stephen Rd
Victorian Estates - 2 Bedroom - Updated 2 bedroom apartment. No pets allowed and non-smoking apartment. Credit score over 675 required and income requirement of minimum 3 times the monthly rent. No co-signers allowed. Apply at: www.andoverllc.com/vacancies. No Pets Allowed. Location. 14071 Stephen Rd, Warren, MI. Address approximated. Rent. $775.
