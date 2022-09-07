Read full article on original website
9549 Grandmont Ave
Stunning brick bungalow home located North of West Chicago and East of Southfield. This home features carpeted floors, an inviting updated kitchen, dining room, large master bedroom and an unfinished basement. Section 8 is not accepted. Pets are not allowed. No Pets Allowed. Location. 9549 Grandmont Ave, Detroit, MI. Address...
9932 Lawton St
1 bedroom apartment one block away from beautiful historic Boston Edison! New carpets, fresh paint, and new wood floors in bathroom and kitchen. This unit offers plenty of natural sunlight and a private balcony. Minutes away from Midtown, New Center, Hamtramck, Ferndale, and Southwest. If you're interested. Please review all...
133 Allenhurst Ave.
Two Story Condo in Heart of Downtown Royal Oak!! - Beautiful two story condo in the heart of downtown Royal Oak. In walking distance to shopping, restaurants, nightlife and just blocks away from freeway! Two bedrooms on first floor, private bedroom suite in lower level with full bath and walk in closet. Large Living Room with gas fireplace and wood floors. Attached Garage with direct access and opener. Freshly painted neutral and new flooring in lower level! Built in office/desk nook in lower level. Beautiful condition and easy to show! 1 1/2 months security deposit. Professionally managed! Room Sizes Approx.Professionally managed. $50.00 non - refundable application fee per adult. $75.00 Record retention fee upon acceptance to property. 1 1/2 months rent security deposit and 1st months rent due at move in.
6440 Venoy Rd
Village 1 Bedroom Apartments - Built in 1972, our Village Apartments boast three styles and sizes of Apartments. Choose from a Studio, 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom apartment, and take advantage of our fantastic amenities and features. We offer FREE HEAT in all 96 units! 24 HOUR EMERGENCY MAINTENANCE. Additionally, all major...
100 Glynn Ct.
$795 - One Bedroom Apartment In Boston Edison - Fully remodeled apartment in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit. This beautiful 750 sq. ft. one bedroom apartment features hardwood floors, new cabinets, new counter tops & appliances included. Water and heat included. Resident pays for cooking gas & electric. Street parking is available. Monitored security cameras throughout common areas. Laundry next door.. This building is located just 8 minutes from Downtown Detroit, 6 minutes from Wayne State University, and 4 minutes from the nearest Q-Line station. Pet Friendly with fees,. $750 per month. 1 month security deposit. We will not accept section 8 for this property. Minimum 600 credit score required.
18792 Kenosha
- Completely updated 2 bedroom for rent Harper Woods! This home features newer kitchen cabinets, updated bathroom, newer Vinyl plank flooring throughout, newer windows, newer electrical, newer roof, newer siding, newer furnace and hot water tank! NEW!! NEW!! NEW!! This home is just minutes away i-94. Home is just minutes away from local hospitals such as St. John's Hospital, DMC, and Henry Ford Main. Home is also minutes away local restaurants and Downtown Detroit. To schedule a showing, call Ray at (586) 524-4351.
The Enclave Apartments
The Enclave Apartments offers a unique option in apartment home living. The condominium style design provides our ranch apartments the ultimate in privacy and easy-living conveniences. Choose from one and two bedroom apartment homes, featuring full-size washer and dryer, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans, private entrances, covered porches, and attached garages. There are no stairs to climb and no one will live above or below you. Our community features a fitness center, seasonal heated swimming pool, and picnic area. Nestled in the heart of historic Washington Township we have convenient access to excellent shopping, dining, and entertainment venues. You will be pleased to discover the exciting recreational opportunities such as Stony Creek Metropark, the Macomb Orchard Fitness Trail (right across the street), premier golf courses, and horseback riding. The Enclave is located on Van Dyke one-half mile north of 27 Mile Road. Our location provides easy access to M-53 and is only minutes from M-59, Shelby Township, Rochester Hills, and Sterling Heights. Tour our beautiful community today and experience the unique lifestyle offered by The Enclave. THESE APARTMENTS INCLUDE THE FEATURES FOR PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES REQUIRED BY THE FEDERAL FAIR HOUSING ACT.
8685 Ford Ave
3 bed/1 bath bungalow - This freshly updated 3-bedroom bungalow has a 2.5-car garage! New laminate floors throughout. The kitchen has new shaker cabinets with stainless steel appliances. The Master bedroom has a new carpet and fresh paint. Great rental within walking distance to schools. Move in and make this home your home. This home won't last long.
32023 W 14 Mile Rd
AVAILABLE 10/10/2022!! FULLY FURNISHED GORGEOUS SHORT TERM RENTAL FARMINGTON HILLS REMODELED 3 BED/ 2.5 BATH WHERE LUXURY MEETS STYLE! DON'T MISS OUT - AVAILABLE 10/10/2022!!!!! FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL!! PRIVATE ENTRY, UPDATED 3 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH PRIVATE ENTRY TOWNHOUSE BOASTING OVER 2,400 SQ FT. FEATURING UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, & GRECIAN MARBLE BACKSPLASH, LIVING ROOM W/FIREPLACE, UPDATED BATHS W/NEW CERAMIC TILE, 3 GREAT SIZE BEDROOMS, INCL AN OVERSIZED MASTER SUITE W/NEW MASTER BATH & PRIVATE SHOWER, GRANITE COUNTERS, WALK-IN CLOSET, YOUR OWN PRIVATE BALCONY & MORE. YOUR OWN DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE & DECK FOR ENTERTAINING.
33247 Kingslane Ct
COMING SOON: 9/24/2022 - WALKING DISTANCE FROM DOWNTOWN FARMINGTON THIS TOTALLY UPDATED UNIT FEATURES 1,050 SF & FEATURES 2 GREAT SIZE BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHS! NEW WALNUT VINYL PLANK FLOORS & LOOK NEW T/O ENTIRE UNIT! THIS UNIT FEATURES A FULLY UPDATED KITCHEN: NEW SHAKER CABINETS, NEW CERAMIC TILE FLOORING, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, NEW CERAMIC TILE BACK SPLASH. UPDATED BATHROOM IS COMPLETE W/CUSTOM CERAMIC TILE SURROUND, NEW TOILET, NEW VANITY SINK, & CERAMIC TILE FLOORING. NEW FIXTURES, NEW OUTLETS, STORAGE UNIT AVAILABLE & LAUNDRY FACILITY W/IN BUILDING.
14071 Stephen Rd
Victorian Estates - 2 Bedroom - Updated 2 bedroom apartment. No pets allowed and non-smoking apartment. Credit score over 675 required and income requirement of minimum 3 times the monthly rent. No co-signers allowed. Apply at: www.andoverllc.com/vacancies. No Pets Allowed. Location. 14071 Stephen Rd, Warren, MI. Address approximated. Rent. $775.
