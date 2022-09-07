The Enclave Apartments offers a unique option in apartment home living. The condominium style design provides our ranch apartments the ultimate in privacy and easy-living conveniences. Choose from one and two bedroom apartment homes, featuring full-size washer and dryer, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans, private entrances, covered porches, and attached garages. There are no stairs to climb and no one will live above or below you. Our community features a fitness center, seasonal heated swimming pool, and picnic area. Nestled in the heart of historic Washington Township we have convenient access to excellent shopping, dining, and entertainment venues. You will be pleased to discover the exciting recreational opportunities such as Stony Creek Metropark, the Macomb Orchard Fitness Trail (right across the street), premier golf courses, and horseback riding. The Enclave is located on Van Dyke one-half mile north of 27 Mile Road. Our location provides easy access to M-53 and is only minutes from M-59, Shelby Township, Rochester Hills, and Sterling Heights. Tour our beautiful community today and experience the unique lifestyle offered by The Enclave. THESE APARTMENTS INCLUDE THE FEATURES FOR PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES REQUIRED BY THE FEDERAL FAIR HOUSING ACT.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO