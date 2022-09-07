Two Story Condo in Heart of Downtown Royal Oak!! - Beautiful two story condo in the heart of downtown Royal Oak. In walking distance to shopping, restaurants, nightlife and just blocks away from freeway! Two bedrooms on first floor, private bedroom suite in lower level with full bath and walk in closet. Large Living Room with gas fireplace and wood floors. Attached Garage with direct access and opener. Freshly painted neutral and new flooring in lower level! Built in office/desk nook in lower level. Beautiful condition and easy to show! 1 1/2 months security deposit. Professionally managed! Room Sizes Approx.Professionally managed. $50.00 non - refundable application fee per adult. $75.00 Record retention fee upon acceptance to property. 1 1/2 months rent security deposit and 1st months rent due at move in.

ROYAL OAK, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO