FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
fox2detroit.com
Grosse Ile Township woman struck by gravel hauler while standing in front of her home
GROSSE ILE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was rushed to a nearby hospital after a gravel hauler struck her while she was in front of her home in Grosse Isle Township. The crash happened on Saturday at around 4:15 pm, on Meridian Road near Lakewood. Police say a 2004...
thevarsitynews.net
4766 Linwood St
Remodeled, Cute as a button but small, on canal front with direct access to Cass lake, large deck on water, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, stove, fridge, dishwasher, stack washer and dryer, Accepts Section 8. Location. 4766 Linwood St, W Bloomfield, MI. Address approximated. Rent. $1495. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms.
HometownLife.com
A 160-year-old Milford mansion is saved, welcoming new family and a fresh chapter
As a little girl in Milford, Jera Brown often passed by the beautiful historic mansion at 930 Weaver Road, never dreaming she might live there. But when she saw the circa 1862 home for sale last fall, she couldn't pass it by again. Now she and Dan Crawford are the proud owners of one of Milford’s oldest homes. They are starting a new chapter in its fascinating history, rescuing a 160-year-old landmark that had sat vacant for five years, was falling into disrepair and had been eyed by developers.
fox2detroit.com
Fireigloo: 'the next generation of fire pits' a Michigan made transportable heater
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Fireigloo is a multipurpose portable heater made in Michigan. It's enjoyed by tailgaters, outdoor enthusiasts, and families. The owner, Larry Monahan, said he was approached by a friend who resides in Sweden with the idea of making the product in America. "This is Detroit. This...
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is building bunk beds this weekend. Here's why
Hammers will be flying on Saturday as volunteers in metro Detroit and across the nation turn out to build thousands of bunk beds for needy families. Over 200 North American chapters of the nonprofit group Sleep in Heavenly Peace are organizing a "day of building." In Metro Detroit, the group's western Wayne County chapter is hoping to complete 50 bunk beds. Individuals can help by dropping off twin-sized, bed-in-bag sets or volunteering their time building.
Local Michigan Restaurant Owner Celebrates 90th Birthday With Staff
Gene Ryeson, owner of popular Oakland County restaurant Highland House, turned 90 years old yesterday. Highland House has been a family-owned restaurant since 1976 when Ryeson took over, and the restaurant is still in the family today. It underwent a massive renovation, being knocked down and rebuilt entirely in 2018.
fox2detroit.com
Hall Road/M-59 closed between Groesbeck and Gratiot due to gas leak
CLINTON TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A portion of Hall Road in Clinton Township was closed Friday due to a gas leak that had such a strong odor, our helicopter pilot was able to detect it in the air. Hall Road/M-59 was closed between Groesbeck Highway and Gratiot Avenue on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
COVID survivor needs home help in Macomb Township after spending 8 months in hospital
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Chris Lajoie spent eight months in the hospital after having COVID, and now a 32-year-old Metro Detroit man could really use some help. He’s still struggling to move, and his house just isn’t equipped for his needs. It’s taken months of physical therapy...
The Oakland Press
California woman accused of attempting meet-up with Novi teen enters plea
A San Francisco woman accused of traveling to Michigan in hopes of getting together with a 15-year-old Novi boy she met online has pleaded to one charge and had another charge dismissed in Oakland County Circuit Court. Stephanie Sin, 33, has been in the Oakland County Jail since her arrest...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Part of Hall Road closed Friday due to gas leak
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Part of Hall Road (M-59) is closed Friday afternoon in Clinton Township due to a gas leak, officials said. Eastbound Hall Road is closed between Groesbeck Highway and Gratiot Avenue as of 1:20 p.m. Friday due to a gas leak in the area, according to an announcement from the Macomb County Department of Roads.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Michigan
Here's where you can find them.
fox2detroit.com
Trial for James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of accused Oxford shooter, delayed
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trial for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the 15-year-old charged with shooting and killing four students at Oxford High School and injuring several others, has been delayed with no new date set. The Crumbley parents were due to go on trial next...
progressivegrocer.com
BJ’s Grows Its Footprint in Michigan
BJ’s Wholesale Club is celebrating its fourth store opening in 2022 as it cuts the ribbon on Sept. 9 for its new location in Canton, Mich. This is the retailer’s fifth outpost in Michigan, bringing its total U.S. store count to 230. The fifth location in Michigan features...
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane
CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Lobster-tail pastries, bubble cakes are favorites at Luca Pastry
ANN ARBOR, MI --With lobster tail pastries and birthday cake macarons, Ann Arbor’s Luca Pastry is an Italian-inspired pastry paradise. Luca Pastry, which opened first in Canton and came to Ann Arbor in March, serves a variety of Italian pastries, such as cannoli, macarons and two types of lobster tail.
Where to get your COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine in Michigan
The newly authorized COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster shots aimed at the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants of the virus as well as the original strain are now widely available in Michigan. Many pharmacies are now carrying the bivalent boosters made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which earlier this month were authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
Bon Appétit lists Michigan sushi place among 50 best new restaurants in U.S.
CLAWSON, MI - One Michigan restaurant is receiving some high praise from a national food magazine. Bon Appétit just released its 2022 list of the 50 best new restaurants of 2022 and included a sushi place in Metro Detroit. The publication says it’s staff “crisscrossed the country on the...
Police investigating body found near Northern Michigan road
ALPENA COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating after a body was found along a roadway in Northern Michigan. According to the Alpena Police Department, an unresponsive man was found on Woodward Avenue south of Hamilton Road in Alpena County at 8:34 a.m. on Thursday. He was later identified as...
Fox17
West Michigan native walks entire coast of Lower Peninsula
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Haley Andrus knows Michigan beaches probably better than most. She doesn’t live on the lake and isn’t even a frequent beach goer. But when a random idea sparked in her head, she decided to pack her bag, her gear and set out on a journey.
Oakland County woman fatally struck by truck while walking
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Clarkston woman is dead after she was struck by a truck while walking along a roadway in Oakland County on Wednesday.Police say Margaret Anne Tippen, 67, was walking along Kier Road near Ellis Road at around 11:15 a.m. when she was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, only identified as a 24-year-old man from Adrian stayed on the scene and was cooperative with police. He was not injured in the crash.Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
