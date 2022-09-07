ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb Township, MI

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
HometownLife.com

A 160-year-old Milford mansion is saved, welcoming new family and a fresh chapter

As a little girl in Milford, Jera Brown often passed by the beautiful historic mansion at 930 Weaver Road, never dreaming she might live there. But when she saw the circa 1862 home for sale last fall, she couldn't pass it by again. Now she and Dan Crawford are the proud owners of one of Milford’s oldest homes. They are starting a new chapter in its fascinating history, rescuing a 160-year-old landmark that had sat vacant for five years, was falling into disrepair and had been eyed by developers.
MILFORD, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is building bunk beds this weekend. Here's why

Hammers will be flying on Saturday as volunteers in metro Detroit and across the nation turn out to build thousands of bunk beds for needy families. Over 200 North American chapters of the nonprofit group Sleep in Heavenly Peace are organizing a "day of building." In Metro Detroit, the group's western Wayne County chapter is hoping to complete 50 bunk beds. Individuals can help by dropping off twin-sized, bed-in-bag sets or volunteering their time building.
WESTLAND, MI
The Oakland Press

California woman accused of attempting meet-up with Novi teen enters plea

A San Francisco woman accused of traveling to Michigan in hopes of getting together with a 15-year-old Novi boy she met online has pleaded to one charge and had another charge dismissed in Oakland County Circuit Court. Stephanie Sin, 33, has been in the Oakland County Jail since her arrest...
NOVI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Part of Hall Road closed Friday due to gas leak

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Part of Hall Road (M-59) is closed Friday afternoon in Clinton Township due to a gas leak, officials said. Eastbound Hall Road is closed between Groesbeck Highway and Gratiot Avenue as of 1:20 p.m. Friday due to a gas leak in the area, according to an announcement from the Macomb County Department of Roads.
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF CLINTON, MI
progressivegrocer.com

BJ’s Grows Its Footprint in Michigan

BJ’s Wholesale Club is celebrating its fourth store opening in 2022 as it cuts the ribbon on Sept. 9 for its new location in Canton, Mich. This is the retailer’s fifth outpost in Michigan, bringing its total U.S. store count to 230. The fifth location in Michigan features...
CANTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane

CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
CADILLAC, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Where to get your COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine in Michigan

The newly authorized COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster shots aimed at the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants of the virus as well as the original strain are now widely available in Michigan. Many pharmacies are now carrying the bivalent boosters made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which earlier this month were authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Police investigating body found near Northern Michigan road

ALPENA COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating after a body was found along a roadway in Northern Michigan. According to the Alpena Police Department, an unresponsive man was found on Woodward Avenue south of Hamilton Road in Alpena County at 8:34 a.m. on Thursday. He was later identified as...
Fox17

West Michigan native walks entire coast of Lower Peninsula

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Haley Andrus knows Michigan beaches probably better than most. She doesn’t live on the lake and isn’t even a frequent beach goer. But when a random idea sparked in her head, she decided to pack her bag, her gear and set out on a journey.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Oakland County woman fatally struck by truck while walking

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Clarkston woman is dead after she was struck by a truck while walking along a roadway in Oakland County on Wednesday.Police say Margaret Anne Tippen, 67, was walking along Kier Road near Ellis Road at around 11:15 a.m. when she was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado. She was pronounced dead at the scene.  The driver of the vehicle, only identified as a 24-year-old man from Adrian stayed on the scene and was cooperative with police. He was not injured in the crash.Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

