As a little girl in Milford, Jera Brown often passed by the beautiful historic mansion at 930 Weaver Road, never dreaming she might live there. But when she saw the circa 1862 home for sale last fall, she couldn't pass it by again. Now she and Dan Crawford are the proud owners of one of Milford’s oldest homes. They are starting a new chapter in its fascinating history, rescuing a 160-year-old landmark that had sat vacant for five years, was falling into disrepair and had been eyed by developers.

MILFORD, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO