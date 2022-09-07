ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Feds announce plans for Colorado River water reductions

(The Center Square) – Arizona and Nevada will see less water from the Colorado River under new plans released Tuesday by the federal federal government because of ongoing and severe drought. The U.S. Department of Interior said water releases from Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona and Hoover Dam at...
One of the bodies unearthed by Lake Mead drought has been identified

One of four bodies found in the receding waters of Lake Mead has been identified as a 42-year-old man who authorities believe drowned 20 years ago. On Wednesday, Clark County authorities said the remains found in the Callville Bay area of the lake on 7 May belonged to Thomas Erndt, whose cause and manner of death in 2002 has not been determined, Clark County officials said. Erndt’s remains were identified by investigators with the help of DNA analysis and reports of the original incident, and according to CNN was believed to have died by drowning in the lake on 2 August 2002.The body...
Enormous Elk Sends Man Airborne With Brutal Headbutt at Colorado’s Estes Park: VIDEO

In this viral clip from the popular Estes Park in Colorado, a man gets brutally headbutted by an elk and is sent airborne. At the beginning of the video, a man says “watch out,” seemingly indicating that before the video, the elk may have made some advances. However, one man clearly doesn’t pay attention. A man in a blue jacket walks mere feet away from the beast and immediately regrets it. The elk launches toward him. He tries to back away but becomes pinned between a small wall behind him. Once the huge antlers make contact with the man, he is spun over the wall and receives a second of air-time before hitting the ground.
Boom That Shook Utah and Idaho Was Likely a Meteor

A mysterious boom that could be heard across northern Utah and southern Idaho on Saturday was likely a meteor, the National Weather Service said. There was no seismic activity recorded at the time of the sound, but a Utah woman captured on video a bluish streak of light across the sky, and a satellite lightning detector also picked up on the activity. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he heard the boom while out running and checked to ensure it was not military activity. He agreed it was probably a high-altitude meteor hitting earth’s atmosphere.Boom video. My money is on high altitude meteor that blew up when it hit the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/2LmOGkpMXf— Matt Blank (@msbutah) August 13, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Get Out of Nevada Now

Nevada has already entered a “perfect storm” of weather and environmental calamity. Some of its cities, particularly Las Vegas, already suffer from drought that will rob them of enough water to be viable places for large populations. At the south end of the state, the water levels of Lake Mead may be the lowest in […]
The Saguaro Cactus Was Never Meant to Burn

This article was originally published in bioGraphic. The cacti arrive in buckets and cardboard boxes, in truck beds and plastic cups. Some are prickly green knobs smaller than a fist; others are saguaros a few feet tall—miniature versions of the columnar cacti that live in southern Arizona, southeastern California, and parts of northern Mexico. Volunteers slip on elbow-length leather gloves buffered with Kevlar and lined with fleece, then wrap the saguaros in chunks of carpet and haul them onto a wildfire-blackened hillside in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert. Saguaros can grow for more than a century and reach 45 feet or more in height. Some of these cacti are already so large they demand two people to lift them.
Top 10 Things to Know About Arches National Park: PHOTOS

Arches National Park is a place that has to be seen to be believed, and the more you know about it, the more fascinating it becomes. This vast Utah landscape of unearthly land forms, contrasting colors and textures is unlike any other place on Earth. There are over 2,000 stone arches in Arches National Park alone, alongside hundreds of soaring pinnacles, massive rock fins, and giant balanced rocks.
