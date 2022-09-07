Read full article on original website
1 player who must step up for the Dodgers as they look to clinch NL West
The last team in the MLB that needs someone else other than the usual suspects to step up is the Los Angeles Dodgers. The most dominant team in baseball, the 94-42 Dodgers have won 51 games they’ve won by four or more runs, en route to an absurdly elite plus-298 run differential. After winning 106 […] The post 1 player who must step up for the Dodgers as they look to clinch NL West appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Padres aim for rare feat vs. Dodgers: a series win
The Padres will look to capture an elusive series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers when the two teams meet
San Francisco Giants may have a new Dodger-killer on the rise
The San Francisco Giants are always looking for ways to find an edge on their arch-rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Could a new face provide just such an edge in the years to come?. During the just-completed series against the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine, San Francisco Giants rookie David Villar...
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
Pitching matchups for Diamondbacks-Rockies series at Coors Field
When: 5:10 p.m., Saturday. Where: Coors Field, Denver. Pitchers: Diamondbacks LHP Madison Bumgarner (6-13, 4.83) vs. Rockies RHP Jose Urena (3-6, 6.13). TV/Radio: Bally Sports Arizona/KMVP-FM (98.7), KHOV-FM (105.1). Bumgarner allowed three runs (two earned) in five innings against the Brewers on Saturday at Chase Field in one of his...
Dodgers News: Max Muncy Remains a Catalyst For LA Teammates
The Dodgers feeds off third baseman Max Muncy who has completely resurged his game
Villar blasts two homers in career game vs. Kershaw, Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- Madison Bumgarner did not expect David Villar to swing. The Giants' rookie infielder made his big league debut on July 4 against Bumgarner, who opened the second inning by trying to run a fastball across the outside of the plate for strike one. Villar ambushed him, scorching a double off the top of the wall. It was a show of fearlessness, and that continued Wednesday, when Villar had his best big league game two months after his debut.
Dodgers vs Padres: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 9
The Dodgers roll into San Diego tonight with nothing on the line, while the Padres are clinging to a three-game lead on the Brewers for the final Wild Card spot in the National League. Los Angeles will send Dustin May to the mound, weather permitting. May has been good against...
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Perfect Game Against Cubs
On Sept. 9, 1965, Sandy Koufax threw a perfect game against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angeles Dodgers needed every bit of Koufax’s brilliance as Bob Hendley also turned in a gem that evening. Los Angeles broke through in the fifth inning of the pitcher’s duel,...
Dodgers look to stop 3-game road losing streak, play the Padres
LINE: Dodgers -151, Padres +127; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to break their three-game road slide in a matchup against the San Diego Padres. San Diego has gone 38-29 in home games and 76-62 overall. The Padres are 55-15 in games when they...
