ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

1 player who must step up for the Dodgers as they look to clinch NL West

The last team in the MLB that needs someone else other than the usual suspects to step up is the Los Angeles Dodgers. The most dominant team in baseball, the 94-42 Dodgers have won 51 games they’ve won by four or more runs, en route to an absurdly elite plus-298 run differential. After winning 106 […] The post 1 player who must step up for the Dodgers as they look to clinch NL West appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBC Sports

Villar blasts two homers in career game vs. Kershaw, Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- Madison Bumgarner did not expect David Villar to swing. The Giants' rookie infielder made his big league debut on July 4 against Bumgarner, who opened the second inning by trying to run a fastball across the outside of the plate for strike one. Villar ambushed him, scorching a double off the top of the wall. It was a show of fearlessness, and that continued Wednesday, when Villar had his best big league game two months after his debut.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
ESPN

Dodgers look to stop 3-game road losing streak, play the Padres

LINE: Dodgers -151, Padres +127; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to break their three-game road slide in a matchup against the San Diego Padres. San Diego has gone 38-29 in home games and 76-62 overall. The Padres are 55-15 in games when they...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy