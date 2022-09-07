Read full article on original website
Grants available to help Southend residents with projects
MUSCATINE, Iowa – The City of Muscatine is extending a helping hand to those who would like to promote neighborhood activities or develop other projects that would build on community pride and develop connections in the south end of Muscatine. The Grandview Neighborhood Grant Program was established earlier this...
Vision Center partnership will add trees to the community
MUSCATINE, Iowa – The Vision Center, P.C., and the City of Muscatine Department of Parks and Recreation have partnered on a rather unique project to plant trees in Muscatine and the surrounding area. The Vision Center is donating a tree to the Muscatine community with every purchase of Botaniq eyewear, and Botaniq pledges to plant one tree in partnership with One Tree Planted.
Moment of Silence to be held Sunday at Fire Station
MUSCATINE, Iowa – The Muscatine Fire Department, Muscatine Police Department, and the City of Muscatine invite area residents to visit the Muscatine Firefighters Memorial on the corner of Fifth and Cedar where a Moment of Silence will be held at 7 a.m., Sunday, September 11, 2022. “We remember the...
