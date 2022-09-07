MUSCATINE, Iowa – The Vision Center, P.C., and the City of Muscatine Department of Parks and Recreation have partnered on a rather unique project to plant trees in Muscatine and the surrounding area. The Vision Center is donating a tree to the Muscatine community with every purchase of Botaniq eyewear, and Botaniq pledges to plant one tree in partnership with One Tree Planted.

