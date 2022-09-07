Read full article on original website
muscatineiowa.gov
Moment of Silence to be held Sunday at Fire Station
MUSCATINE, Iowa – The Muscatine Fire Department, Muscatine Police Department, and the City of Muscatine invite area residents to visit the Muscatine Firefighters Memorial on the corner of Fifth and Cedar where a Moment of Silence will be held at 7 a.m., Sunday, September 11, 2022. “We remember the...
muscatineiowa.gov
23 cats are rescued from Muscatine home Thursday
MUSCATINE, Iowa - Members from Muscatine Animal Control, the Muscatine Humane Society, and the Muscatine Police Department assisted in the rescue of 23 cats from a Muscatine residence Thursday (Sept. 9). The Muscatine Animal Control Officer (ACO) responded to a complaint Thursday regarding multiple cats in a residence. Additional investigation...
