ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Video shows LAPD officer tackling teen after he filmed friend’s arrest at police-sponsored movie showing

By Andrea Blanco
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fYImE_0hmYCx6700

Los Angeles police officers were recorded arresting a young volunteer at an event sponsored by the department.

Robert Cortez, 19, was detained by LAPD at a recent movie night organized by the Los Angeles City Hall, the Harbor City Council, and the department, Insider reported.

Mr Cortez, who was reportedly helping set up chairs at the scene, pulled out his phone to film how officers carried out the arrest of his friend. The footage recorded by Mr Cortez shows one of the officers seemingly aiming at Mr Cortez’s arm when he approaches the sidewalk where his friend was being handcuffed.

In another video recorded by Mr Cortez’s mother, Rocio Gonzalez, the officer and Mr Cortez are seen wrestling in the parking lot before the officer manages to arrest him. Ms Gonzalez told Insider that the officer had “slammed [her] son on the ground” and claimed that Mr Cortez was arrested for recording his friend’s arrest.

“For what reason? Because he was recording [the arrest]?” Ms Cortez told the outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j453X_0hmYCx6700

In the video, posted by Twitter account @FilmThePoliceLA, Ms Gonzalez is heard asking officers why her son is being detained. She then pleads with her son to be compliant and stop resisting the arrest.

“I think Robert was brave and did the right thing,” William Gude, who manages the account notorious for posting videos of tense police-civilian encounters, told Insider.

Mr Cortez was charged with resisting arrest and his bail was set at $25,000, but it is unclear on what grounds he was going to be detained initially. The Independent has reached out to LAPD for comment.

The First Amendment protects the right of Americans to photograph or record individuals — including law enforcement — in public spaces.

Comments / 18

ba
4d ago

Idiot kid should have stayed back to record. When you get to close they’ll arrest you, rightfully so. They can’t keep eye on you as trying to arrest another, you are a threat when you get to close.

Reply
6
Jason Densmore
3d ago

and again another example of why cops are killed by Americans everyday. if one cop does this all cops are guilty. guilty by association. cops use this logic daily on citizens-time to throw it back at them. happy hunting citizens.

Reply(1)
3
charles philpot
4d ago

Makes you hate cops as a whole. The bail is just a warning to anyone who stands up to them. NEVER trust a cop

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

LAPD officers under question after video of rough arrest goes viral

Los Angeles Police Department officers are being openly criticized online after a video showing them tackling and arresting a 19-year-old went viral over the weekend. The 19-year-old, Robert Cortez, says he was videotaping his two friend's arrests when one of the officers turned on him. Cortez and his friends were in the area of Harbor City Park at around 5 p.m. to attend an LAPD-sponsored movie night designed to strengthen relationships between police and the community. He said he volunteered to help set up the event before the incident occurred. He said that he and his group were approached by officers before they...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

New information to be released in slaying of 16-year-old in Lynwood

Detectives on Thursday planned to release new information they received about the 2016 slaying of 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas in Lynwood. The information was received through an anonymous tip and will be shared during a 3 p.m. news conference that will be streamed on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Detectives also […]
LYNWOOD, CA
CBS LA

U.S. Marshals offer $5K reward to find man who allegedly shot at undercover officer in La Puente

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward Tuesday for information leading to the capture of a man who authorities say shot at undercover officers in La Puente last month.Jose Ortega, 25, is wanted in connection with the Aug. 10 shooting of an undercover detective assigned to the Los Angeles Interagency Metropolitan Police Apprehension Crime Task Force, or LA IMPACT. One suspect has already been arrested in the shooting.The undercover officers were conducting an investigation in the area when they were confronted by the suspects under investigation, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide Detective Matthew Landreth. The suspects...
LA PUENTE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Los Angeles City Hall#The Harbor City Council
KESQ News Channel 3

Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire

Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire. The governor's announcement comes a day after Riverside County proclaimed a local emergency due to the Fairview Fire. The Fairview Fire has burned over 23,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon. Get Continuing Updates on the Fairview Fire Here The post Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Homeless woman arrested after she was found showering in Torrance home

A homeless woman was arrested after she found taking a shower in the bathroom of a Torrance home Thursday.A resident in the 22000 block of Ladeene Avenue called police to report an intruder, according to Torrance police. The intruder was a woman, and the resident said she was taking a shower in their bathroom.The woman may have gotten into the home through an unlocked door, the resident told police.When officers arrived, Torrance police say they immediately recognized her as a transient who has been in trouble with the law before. She was taken into custody without incident, and Torrance police...
TORRANCE, CA
The Independent

The Independent

838K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy