MANHATTAN, Kansas - Playing in front of a season-high 1,299 fans at Buser Family Park on Friday night, K-State soccer honored its 13-member senior class, but it was a freshman that provided the decisive goal in the Wildcats' 1-0 win over Yale at Buser Family Park. K-State, winners of three of their last five matches, improved to 3-3-1 on the season, while Yale falls to 3-1-1. HOW IT HAPPENED.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO