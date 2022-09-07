Read full article on original website
K-StateSports
Cats Dominate in 40-12 Win Over Missouri
MANHATTAN, Kan. - Kansas State fans chanted "Big-Twelve-Football" and the marching band blared "Happy Trails" as soggy Missouri fans headed to the exits, and the Wildcats thumped the former Big 12 Conference member 40-12 in the first meeting between the teams since 2011 at rainy Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Ponchos...
K-StateSports
K-State Downs Yale on Senior Night
MANHATTAN, Kansas - Playing in front of a season-high 1,299 fans at Buser Family Park on Friday night, K-State soccer honored its 13-member senior class, but it was a freshman that provided the decisive goal in the Wildcats' 1-0 win over Yale at Buser Family Park. K-State, winners of three of their last five matches, improved to 3-3-1 on the season, while Yale falls to 3-1-1. HOW IT HAPPENED.
K-StateSports
Wildcats Ready for Season Opener at the Dick McGuire Invitational
MANHATTAN, Kan. - After an offseason of preparation, the Kansas State women's golf team is ready to tee off its 2022-23 campaign with the Dick McGuire Invitational. The three-round, 54-hole event hosted by New Mexico will be held Monday and Tuesday at the par-72, 6,354-yard UNM Championship Course in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
