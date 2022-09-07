WINGATE, N.C. - The Coker University field hockey team upended Wingate for a 4-3 South Atlantic Conference win on Saturday (Sept. 10). The Cobras struck first in the first six minutes when Britt Kabo scored from Kaiya Sabur to put the Cobras up 1-0. The Cobras would double their lead three minutes later when Chase Lennon scored from Skyler Earle as the Cobras took their 2-0 lead to the second quarter. Wingate would get on the board part way through the second quarter, before Kabo scored unassisted less than a minute later to put Coker back up by two. Wingate would get back within one again before the third quarter ended, before tying the game just 16 seconds into the fourth. With just under three minutes to play in the game, Falon Madden scored her first career goal from Kabo for the winner.

WINGATE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO