Men's Soccer Opens Conference Play with 1-1 Draw at Mars Hill
MARS HILL, N.C. - The Coker University men's soccer team opened South Atlantic Conference play with a 1-1 draw at Mars Hill on Saturday (Sept. 10). The Cobras struck first in the 11th minute when Matty Tricker scored from Colin Serredszum to put the Cobras ahead 1-0. The Cobras would eventually take their lead to the half. Mars Hill tied the match just over a minute into the second half, before the match ultimately ended in a draw.
Cobras Upend Wingate for Saturday Conference Win
WINGATE, N.C. - The Coker University field hockey team upended Wingate for a 4-3 South Atlantic Conference win on Saturday (Sept. 10). The Cobras struck first in the first six minutes when Britt Kabo scored from Kaiya Sabur to put the Cobras up 1-0. The Cobras would double their lead three minutes later when Chase Lennon scored from Skyler Earle as the Cobras took their 2-0 lead to the second quarter. Wingate would get on the board part way through the second quarter, before Kabo scored unassisted less than a minute later to put Coker back up by two. Wingate would get back within one again before the third quarter ended, before tying the game just 16 seconds into the fourth. With just under three minutes to play in the game, Falon Madden scored her first career goal from Kabo for the winner.
Volleyball Falls to Newberry in Conference Action Friday Night
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University Volleyball fell to Newberry in South Atlantic Conference action by a score of 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-14). Taylor Hills led the Cobras with 10 kills in the match, while Chelsey Blume had seven and Lauren Loveday had five. Naomi Earl-Reyes totaled three kills in the match, while Alexis Kopicki, Kendal Boland, Nehemiah Jinks and Adriana Velez each had one. Velez dished out 16 assists in the match, while Boland had six and Makayla Harris had three. Harris registered the lone service ace for Coker in the match, while leading the team in digs with eight. Hills also registered six, while Loveday had five and Alex Williams and Nialah Gupton each had two. Blume and Velez each posted one dig in the match. Blume and Hills each had solo blocks in the match, while Blume had two block assists and Kopicki and Hills had one each.
