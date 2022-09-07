Read full article on original website
Orange Take Down Hofstra In Four; Fall to Yale In Straight Sets
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Volleyball team (4-5) split the doubleheader action on Friday, emerging victorious over Hofstra (3-6) and fell to Yale (4-1). In the day's first matchup, the Orange took down the Pride, 3-1 (25-21, 25-16,19-25,25-17). Syracuse did not allow Hofstra to score more than 21 points in the four-set match, while also leading in points (67-58), kills (48-47), aces (10-9), blocks (9-2), assists (41-36), and digs (54-44).
No. 7 Field Hockey Drops Road Game at No. 17 Princeton
PRINCETON, N.J. – Despite a goal in the third quarter, the No. 7 Syracuse University field hockey team dropped its first game of the season, falling 5-1 at No. 17 Princeton on Friday afternoon at Bedford Field. Syracuse (4-1) got a goal in the 41st minute from Quirine Comans,...
No. 7 Field Hockey Heads for Garden State Friday, Sunday
No. 7 Syracuse at No. 17 Princeton: Friday | Sept. 9 | 4 p.m. | Princeton, N.J. | Bedford Field. No. 7 Syracuse at No. 25 Monmouth: Sunday | Sept. 11 | Noon | West Long Branch, N.J. | So Sweet A Cat Field. Watch Live - Friday: ESPN+. Watch...
'Cuse Heads to UConn for First Road Test
• Syracuse hits the road for the first time in 2022 when they take on UConn. • The game will air on CBSSN, with Meghan McPeak (PxP), Christian Fauria (analyst) and Justin Walters (reporter) on the call. • Saturday's game is the Orange's only away game in September. Syracuse won't...
5 Things to Know: Syracuse at UConn
Syracuse heads to UConn looking to continue its momentum after a 31-7 season-opening win in week 1. Here are five things to know about the matchup. This will be the 12th meeting between the two Northeast squads, which met annually from 2004-12 as conference opponents in the BIG EAST. Saturday's latest installment of the series will kick off at 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
