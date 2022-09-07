Syracuse heads to UConn looking to continue its momentum after a 31-7 season-opening win in week 1. Here are five things to know about the matchup. This will be the 12th meeting between the two Northeast squads, which met annually from 2004-12 as conference opponents in the BIG EAST. Saturday's latest installment of the series will kick off at 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO